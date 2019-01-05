快訊／美國加州保齡球館發生槍擊！釀3死4傷

▲ 加州Gable House保齡球館驚傳槍響 。（圖／翻攝自推特）
國際中心／綜合報導
美國加州當地時間5日上午發生槍擊案，警方表示目前已造成3人死亡、4人受傷，詳細案情和傷者情況仍有待進一步釐清。
根據美聯社報導，槍擊案發生在距離洛杉磯32公里處托倫斯市，一間名為Gable House的保齡球館，據托倫斯警方也發布推特表示，目前有多名傷者，請民眾遠離該地區。
Reports of shots fired with multiple victims down. T P D is on scene. Investigation is ongoing. Please stay away from the area.— Torrance Police (@TorrancePD) 2019年1月5日
VIDEO CHOC / #USA: #Fusillade au Gable House Bowl à #Torrance en #Californie, il y aurait plusieurs victimes selon la police." #GableHouseBowl (Source vidéo: D Ryon Thomas) (TTENTION IMAGES CHOQUANTES) pic.twitter.com/780GpF2Jmx— FranceNews24 (@FranceNews24) 2019年1月5日