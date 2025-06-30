印度暴雨！5層樓建築倒塌「牆壁裂開」恐怖畫面曝光

▲印度房子倒塌的畫面在網路上瘋傳。（圖／翻攝自X）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

印度北部喜馬偕爾邦（Himachal Pradesh）首府西姆拉（Shimla）一棟5層樓建築30日倒塌，牆壁出現明顯裂痕，引發當地居民恐慌。

Shimla-5-storey building collapsed in Bhattakufar



No casualties



Incident on the road leading to Chamiyana Super Specialty Hospital.



Building was vacated last night.



Cracks had appeared due to four-lane construction.#shimla #collapse #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/fNoPYDIx7j