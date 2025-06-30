印度暴雨！5層樓建築倒塌「牆壁裂開」恐怖畫面曝光

▲印度房子倒塌的畫面在網路上瘋傳。（圖／翻攝自X）
記者詹雅婷／綜合報導
印度北部喜馬偕爾邦（Himachal Pradesh）首府西姆拉（Shimla）一棟5層樓建築30日倒塌，牆壁出現明顯裂痕，引發當地居民恐慌。
Shimla-5-storey building collapsed in Bhattakufar— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) June 30, 2025
No casualties
Incident on the road leading to Chamiyana Super Specialty Hospital.
Building was vacated last night.
Cracks had appeared due to four-lane construction.#shimla #collapse #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/fNoPYDIx7j
屋主維爾瑪（Anjana Verma）透露，由於持續不斷的暴雨及土石流等狀況，一行人29日晚間就已經先行撤離，沒想到隔天房子就垮掉。屋主還說，由於附近一條道路正在施工，導致房子出現裂縫。
這起房屋倒塌事件引發附近居民對自家房屋結構安全感到擔憂，相關單位正在評估損失以及周邊建物的穩定性。
