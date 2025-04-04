　
國際

想接觸隱世部落　美國男子違規登島「留下可樂」遭逮捕

▲▼ 印度北森蒂納爾島（North Sentinel Island）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲印度北森蒂納爾島原住民30多年來與外界隔絕。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

美國24歲男子波利亞科夫（Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov）來到印度，但他卻違規擅闖北森蒂納爾島（North Sentinel Island，又稱北哨兵島），帶著可樂與椰子企圖和島上原始部落族人見面互動，結果遭到印度警方逮捕。

BBC、法新社等報導，當局為了保護北森蒂納爾島的原始部落森蒂納爾人，外籍人士與印度人皆不得進入島嶼周邊5公里範圍內，讓森蒂納爾人能夠維持他們的生活方式，也避免受到外來疾病侵害。只不過波利亞科夫早在2024年就使用充氣艇試圖靠近這座島，但被飯店工作人員攔下，如今又一次擅闖禁區。

波利亞科夫起初在島外吹哨子試圖引起森蒂納爾人的注意，持續大約1小時，後來登島約莫5分鐘，留下可樂與椰子，收集沙子樣本，並錄製影片，後來才回到船上。

警方透露，透過波利亞科夫的GoPro畫面，可知他有進入這座島，此人已經在3月31日遭逮捕。針對這起事件，美國表示已得知此事。

森蒂納爾人已與外界隔絕30年，語言與風俗習慣仍是個謎，對於企圖接近的外來者抱持敵意，20多年之前，印度海岸防衛隊與國際生存組織就曾公開一張森蒂納爾人拿弓箭瞄準直升機的照片。

森蒂納爾人此前登上國際新聞版面是在2018年，當時27歲美籍傳教士John Allen Chau非法登島遭到族人持弓箭射死。由於印度法律禁止任何人登島，因此他的屍體並未尋獲，也沒有對他的死因展開調查。

04/03 全台詐欺最新數據

※ 資料來源：內政部警政署165打詐儀錶板

※ 資料來源：內政部警政署165打詐儀錶板

