國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

婚禮籌備10個月「賓客都沒來」　美新人一進場傻眼：開玩笑嗎

▲▼婚禮籌備10個月「賓客都沒來」　美新人一進場傻眼：開玩笑嗎。（圖／翻攝TikTok）

▲尚恩跟卡莉娜手牽手，走入空蕩蕩的婚宴現場。（圖／翻攝TikTok）

記者吳美依／綜合報導

美國奧勒岡州一對新人為了實現夢想中的婚禮，已經籌備整整10個月，並且邀請數十名親友到場見證，未料在大喜之日當天，竟然幾乎所有人都缺席，讓2人相當憤怒又失望。

根據影片，工作人員一打開門，新郎尚恩（Shane）與新娘卡莉娜（Kalina Marie）卻看見桌椅全都空蕩蕩，只有攝影師及幾位親友現身。他們強顏歡笑地進場、親吻，但依然難掩失落。

卡莉娜在TikTok表示，夫妻倆「夢想」在親友的歡呼中共結連理，「我在線上邀請了超過75人，還花錢寄出25封美麗的邀請函」，結果只有5個人出現，「你在跟我開玩笑嗎？正如你們在影片裡看到的，我們進入會場，沒有人在那裡。」

@kalina_marie_23 This is our entrance to our Masqurade ball. The Masqurade ball that I have talked EXCESSIVELY about for the last 10 months. The same ball that I not only digitally invited over 75 people to. But ALSO spent money to send 25 beautiful invitations out to. FIVE PEOPLE SHOWED UP!!!!!!! Like, are you kidding me!?!? As you see in the video, we enter the venue. And no one is there. The invite said 1pm. My mom messaged me at 1:15 that no one was there. My husband and I finally showed up at 2oclock, to 5 people. In a venue planned for 40. I dreamed that I would walk in to a bunch of people cheering us on. Hooting and hollering for us in celebration……but all you see is a woman trying to hold herself together because she had NO idea how to deal with her venue being almost completely empty. All the wasted food and drinks. All the empty tables and chairs. Every moment of my reception changed to adapt. Did we still make the most of it?? You bet your SWEET @$$ we did. But did this video just take all the good moments and shoot them out of the water for a second, F$&K yea it did It just makes me think, like, why? What did we do? Am I that bad of a person? What did my husband ever do to deserve any of this? Why couldn’t we matter enough for people to show up? I still have “friends” that haven’t even messaged me to congratulate me or tell me why they didn’t come. It truly makes me sick. I honestly can’t wrap my head around this yet. But all I know is, I have my man. My baby. And family that shows up when I need them. And for that, I will be thankful #FAIL #fyp #whereisthelove ♬ original sound - Sara Lones

她透露，婚禮表定下午1時開始，到了1時15分，母親卻傳訊息表示「沒有人在這裡」，「我跟我丈夫2點終於出現時，在一個計畫容納40人的會場上，只有5個人。所有食物跟飲料都被浪費了。所有桌椅都是空的。」

儘管卡莉娜努力打起精神，試圖享受舞池與音樂，還是難以理解，「我不禁思考，為什麼？我們做了什麼？我有這麼壞嗎？我的丈夫到底做了什麼，要這樣受罪？」更讓她感到不舒服的是，其中一些朋友甚至沒有傳訊息祝賀，或者解釋缺席原因，「老實說，我還無法完全理解這件事。」

網友們紛紛湧入留言區安慰，或者替這對新人打抱不平，「這讓我傷透了心」、「人們怎麼可以回覆『出席』然後不出現？」一些人稱讚卡莉娜美極了，但也有人質疑，這一切是否另有隱情。

開簽書會0人到場「阿伯超落寞」　熱血男PO網一夕衝上熱銷書冠軍

婚禮賓客「超過一半都沒來」　新人砸82萬宴客全毀了

 
