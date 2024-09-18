4根手指炸斷爆血、下體遭波及　黎巴嫩呼叫器爆炸直擊影片曝光

▲黎巴嫩首都貝魯特（Beirut）一間超市裡，一名男子的呼叫器在包包裡爆炸。（圖／路透）
黎巴嫩武裝組織真主黨（Hezbollah）呼叫器17日大規模爆炸案至今造成至少9人死亡、數千人受傷，有的人臉部、腹部受傷，也有人4根手指被炸斷，還有人下體遭波及，一個個露出痛苦神情。
每日郵報報導，事發於當地17日下午3時30分左右，呼叫器（俗稱BB Call）收到一則似乎來自真主黨高層的訊息之後，隨即發生爆炸。依據貝魯特一間超市的監視器畫面，當時戴著呼叫器的真主黨成員收到訊息之後，才盯著螢幕短短幾秒鐘，呼叫器就爆炸，他整個人倒地不起，超市店員和其他購物者驚慌失措逃竄。
Leave aside that these pagers are used by doctors and nurses.— Owen Jones (@owenjonesjourno) September 17, 2024
If Hezbollah blew up the phones or pagers of IDF soldiers, whether or not on duty, inevitably killing and maiming children and bystanders - he'd denounce this as an obscene terrorist attack.pic.twitter.com/Io1fQFsOKB https://t.co/3cen505orm
The pagers that exploded simultaneously in Lebanon, injuring close to 3,000 people were made by US firm Motorola & detonated by the israelis https://t.co/7HA9KZtYLB— Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) September 17, 2024
其他多個影片顯示，在爆炸發生後，男子從頭到腳幾乎都沾著血跡，4根手指被炸斷、右眼也受傷，另名坐在輪椅上的男子失去數根手指，臉上也都是血。還有男子躺在病床上，但他的腹部嚴重受傷，也有人抱著昏迷的孩子前往醫院，醫師的白色衣服沾著鮮血穿梭在院內群眾之中，傷者發出痛苦哀號聲。
The Zionist terrorist didn’t target Hezbollah members. They targeted everyone with a pager including doctors and nurses, killing a child. This is a nation wide terrorist attack. pic.twitter.com/9ojtlDMuHg— Syrian Girl ???????? (@Partisangirl) September 17, 2024
多間外媒指出，至少已有9人死亡、約3000人受傷，且多名傷者傷勢嚴重。敘利亞人權瞭望台組織指出，呼叫器爆炸事件除了發生在黎巴嫩各地之外，鄰國敘利亞也有14人受傷。
REPORT: Israel apparently intercepted the pagers from Taiwan that detonated in the pockets of thousands of Hezbollah fighters before they reached Lebanon.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 17, 2024
According to the New York Times, Israel tampered with the devices that Hezbollah ordered.
They reportedly placed two… pic.twitter.com/hE1DmFhxDL
