國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

4根手指炸斷爆血、下體遭波及　黎巴嫩呼叫器爆炸直擊影片曝光

▲▼ 黎巴嫩真主黨使用的台灣製呼叫器爆炸。（圖／路透）

▲黎巴嫩首都貝魯特（Beirut）一間超市裡，一名男子的呼叫器在包包裡爆炸。（圖／路透）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

黎巴嫩武裝組織真主黨（Hezbollah）呼叫器17日大規模爆炸案至今造成至少9人死亡、數千人受傷，有的人臉部、腹部受傷，也有人4根手指被炸斷，還有人下體遭波及，一個個露出痛苦神情。

每日郵報報導，事發於當地17日下午3時30分左右，呼叫器（俗稱BB Call）收到一則似乎來自真主黨高層的訊息之後，隨即發生爆炸。依據貝魯特一間超市的監視器畫面，當時戴著呼叫器的真主黨成員收到訊息之後，才盯著螢幕短短幾秒鐘，呼叫器就爆炸，他整個人倒地不起，超市店員和其他購物者驚慌失措逃竄。

▼爆炸案至今造成至少9人死亡、數千人受傷。以下影片內容恐造成不適，請斟酌觀看。

其他多個影片顯示，在爆炸發生後，男子從頭到腳幾乎都沾著血跡，4根手指被炸斷、右眼也受傷，另名坐在輪椅上的男子失去數根手指，臉上也都是血。還有男子躺在病床上，但他的腹部嚴重受傷，也有人抱著昏迷的孩子前往醫院，醫師的白色衣服沾著鮮血穿梭在院內群眾之中，傷者發出痛苦哀號聲。

多間外媒指出，至少已有9人死亡、約3000人受傷，且多名傷者傷勢嚴重。敘利亞人權瞭望台組織指出，呼叫器爆炸事件除了發生在黎巴嫩各地之外，鄰國敘利亞也有14人受傷。

►爆炸BB Call來自台灣？　金阿波羅澄清：歐洲廠商製造
►真主黨BB Call「一陣狂嗶後」集體爆炸　拆開驚見炸藥僅5公克
►真主黨呼叫器來自台灣　傳「以色列滲透供應鏈」埋炸藥千人死傷

►黎巴嫩BB Call爆炸9死　白宮回應：「美國未參與」事前不知情
►黎巴嫩集體爆炸　真主黨誓言報復以色列

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

黎巴嫩真主黨呼叫器BB Call

