4根手指炸斷爆血、下體遭波及　黎巴嫩呼叫器爆炸直擊影片曝光

▲黎巴嫩首都貝魯特（Beirut）一間超市裡，一名男子的呼叫器在包包裡爆炸。（圖／路透）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

黎巴嫩武裝組織真主黨（Hezbollah）呼叫器17日大規模爆炸案至今造成至少9人死亡、數千人受傷，有的人臉部、腹部受傷，也有人4根手指被炸斷，還有人下體遭波及，一個個露出痛苦神情。

每日郵報報導，事發於當地17日下午3時30分左右，呼叫器（俗稱BB Call）收到一則似乎來自真主黨高層的訊息之後，隨即發生爆炸。依據貝魯特一間超市的監視器畫面，當時戴著呼叫器的真主黨成員收到訊息之後，才盯著螢幕短短幾秒鐘，呼叫器就爆炸，他整個人倒地不起，超市店員和其他購物者驚慌失措逃竄。

▼爆炸案至今造成至少9人死亡、數千人受傷。以下影片內容恐造成不適，請斟酌觀看。

Leave aside that these pagers are used by doctors and nurses.



If Hezbollah blew up the phones or pagers of IDF soldiers, whether or not on duty, inevitably killing and maiming children and bystanders - he'd denounce this as an obscene terrorist attack.pic.twitter.com/Io1fQFsOKB https://t.co/3cen505orm — Owen Jones (@owenjonesjourno) September 17, 2024

The pagers that exploded simultaneously in Lebanon, injuring close to 3,000 people were made by US firm Motorola & detonated by the israelis https://t.co/7HA9KZtYLB — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) September 17, 2024

其他多個影片顯示，在爆炸發生後，男子從頭到腳幾乎都沾著血跡，4根手指被炸斷、右眼也受傷，另名坐在輪椅上的男子失去數根手指，臉上也都是血。還有男子躺在病床上，但他的腹部嚴重受傷，也有人抱著昏迷的孩子前往醫院，醫師的白色衣服沾著鮮血穿梭在院內群眾之中，傷者發出痛苦哀號聲。

The Zionist terrorist didn’t target Hezbollah members. They targeted everyone with a pager including doctors and nurses, killing a child. This is a nation wide terrorist attack. pic.twitter.com/9ojtlDMuHg — Syrian Girl ???????? (@Partisangirl) September 17, 2024

多間外媒指出，至少已有9人死亡、約3000人受傷，且多名傷者傷勢嚴重。敘利亞人權瞭望台組織指出，呼叫器爆炸事件除了發生在黎巴嫩各地之外，鄰國敘利亞也有14人受傷。