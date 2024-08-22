快訊／美飛彈驅逐艦「強生號」通過台灣海峽　照片曝光

▲ 拉爾夫．強生號通過台灣海峽。（圖／翻攝自X／@US7thFleet，下同）

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

美國海軍第七艦隊證實，美軍伯克級飛彈驅逐艦「拉爾夫．強生號」（USS Ralph Johnson，DDG-114）22日例行性通過台灣海峽，穿越其中一條水道，不在任何沿海國家領海範圍內。

The USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) is conducting a routine Taiwan Strait transit on August 22 (local time) through waters where high-seas freedom of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law.



