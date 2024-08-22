　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • App
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
  • |
  • 數位廣告刊登
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

快訊／美飛彈驅逐艦「強生號」通過台灣海峽　照片曝光

▲▼美軍伯克級飛彈驅逐艦「拉爾夫．強森號」通過台灣海峽。（圖／翻攝自X／@US7thFleet）

▲ 拉爾夫．強生號通過台灣海峽。（圖／翻攝自X／@US7thFleet，下同）

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

美國海軍第七艦隊證實，美軍伯克級飛彈驅逐艦「拉爾夫．強生號」（USS Ralph Johnson，DDG-114）22日例行性通過台灣海峽，穿越其中一條水道，不在任何沿海國家領海範圍內。

第七艦隊公布相關照片，聲明也提到，強生號通過台灣海峽，展現美國維護所有國家航行自由的承諾，「國際社會的任何成員都不應被威脅或強迫放棄其權利與自由」，美軍會在國際法允許的任何地方飛行、航行與行動。

▲▼美軍伯克級飛彈驅逐艦「拉爾夫．強森號」通過台灣海峽。（圖／翻攝自X／@US7thFleet）

▲▼美軍伯克級飛彈驅逐艦「拉爾夫．強森號」通過台灣海峽。（圖／翻攝自X／@US7thFleet）

▲▼美軍伯克級飛彈驅逐艦「拉爾夫．強森號」通過台灣海峽。（圖／翻攝自X／@US7thFleet）

ET快訊
下周開學又放2天假！家長超不解　萬人見「行事曆這1天」更抓狂
AI飆升富豪更有錢！台灣首富「短短3個月」身價再增96億元
桃園阿北「一次匯2000萬買股票」　行員嚇傻
銀行放款全面緊縮　地政士：想買房的民眾先觀望
快訊／美飛彈驅逐艦「強生號」通過台灣海峽　照片曝光
劉伊心結婚7年不忍了！夫妻爆爭執「氣寫離婚協議書」
行政院通過114年度總預算　將撥補台電1000億、勞保130
26歲男市區飄破百！違規58次　撞死情侶判7年5月

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

C羅人氣依舊！1.5小時晉升百萬YouTuber　不到1天破千萬訂閱

日本消防員假冒記者！　衝棒球場「狂拍啦啦隊」遭停職

快訊／美飛彈驅逐艦「強生號」通過台灣海峽　照片曝光

看護偷接第2份工！室外28°C鎖病患在車　「高溫燜烤6hrs」活活熱死

JK羅琳怕了！挨告後偷刪27則留言　阿爾及利亞PO「台灣珍奶」狠酸

美前官員：川普「量化」台美關係　賀錦麗重結盟

台積電德勒斯登設新廠　德國避免政治化引中國不快

民主黨全代會第3天　華茲正式接受提名！一家4口同台力挺

1天狂吸1萬支電子煙！陸測試員「嘴對嘴」搏命工作曝光

德國牧羊犬已離世！男主人用「愛犬號碼」買彩券　中160萬元大獎

強運哥在120格中1抽中手機　「編號001」店員、女友都傻眼

【飲料大盜】搭車發現縫縫冒出一隻小手手XD

李洋跳三振舞超慌亂：人生好難～　曝王齊麟比賽遲到「會撒嬌補償」

年輕人做殯葬業月收8-9萬！　15年同業曝「有空敢衝就可」

惹火孫鵬狄鶯？拳王韓森道歉　不滿遭帶風向嗆孫安佐擂台見

許光漢當兵了！軍方證實「已報到」　兵期曝光「受訓21天＋服替代役1年」

媽學抖音撒嬌道歉片　兒受不了秒鞠躬道歉

虎斑貓聽爸聲音秒跑門前　喵叫迎接下班：你回來了

搞笑演繹單身太久後交男友　女被牽手...本能反折超尷尬

鋼琴家直播後墜樓亡！姊接噩耗急奔醫院相驗…見弟弟最後一面

C羅人氣依舊！1.5小時晉升百萬YouTuber　不到1天破千萬訂閱

日本消防員假冒記者！　衝棒球場「狂拍啦啦隊」遭停職

快訊／美飛彈驅逐艦「強生號」通過台灣海峽　照片曝光

看護偷接第2份工！室外28°C鎖病患在車　「高溫燜烤6hrs」活活熱死

JK羅琳怕了！挨告後偷刪27則留言　阿爾及利亞PO「台灣珍奶」狠酸

美前官員：川普「量化」台美關係　賀錦麗重結盟

台積電德勒斯登設新廠　德國避免政治化引中國不快

民主黨全代會第3天　華茲正式接受提名！一家4口同台力挺

1天狂吸1萬支電子煙！陸測試員「嘴對嘴」搏命工作曝光

德國牧羊犬已離世！男主人用「愛犬號碼」買彩券　中160萬元大獎

開學季來臨「升降式書桌」熱賣　IKEA極簡好用售價5千有找

中秋賞月有秘境　嘉義市光織影舞打造光影桃花源

林郁婷代言衛生棉品牌　記者會大談經期：想請假慘被教練拒絕

先探／降息選股前哨戰

41歲楊祐寧自戀秀反差萌！讚自己皮膚好「跟我女兒差不多」

深夜無船班！北竿男高血壓危急　海巡消防合力接駁送醫

鄭州官員疫情時「賦紅碼」阻民眾領錢被處分　悄接文旅局書記引熱議

不爽「洗衣粉味」飄進家！扯男禁鄰居4點前洗衣　不配合竟索賠60萬

有BUG！　iPhone輸入「4字元」手機直接崩潰

猛拉音浪炸街「下1秒靜音」台中潮男怪招躲查緝　1事害他破功

幫女模扣比基尼　他：摔角史只有我

國際熱門新聞

「英國比爾蓋茲」遺體找到了　與18歲女兒卡床墊中

公園激情活春宮！　俄男下跪「埋頭狂舔」她爽翻

快訊／3台灣人被柬埔寨「重判20年」！　姓名、長相公布

男跌入食品加工機器　遭「絞碎」變肉塊

親手毀掉美國夢！　中國教授兒女面前「連轟2槍殺妻」

東京暴雨！澀谷街頭「馬力歐賽車」全濕

遭榨汁機「空中甩一圈」！　老闆娘整隻手臂捲入影片曝

遊客把行李箱放進行李區　日本人超火大

日本爆買不到米！當地人崩潰「一直在吃麵條」　官方喊話了

老闆娘遭榨汁機「過肩摔」　險扭斷手

1歲嬰把蛇當玩具　抓起來活活咬死

即／美驅逐艦通過台灣海峽　照片曝光

只差1個號碼中大獎　男隔天再買同彩券中千萬

阿爾及利亞開告了　JK羅琳傳刪27則留言

更多熱門

相關新聞

路透：2德國軍艦9月可能穿越台灣海峽

路透：2德國軍艦9月可能穿越台灣海峽

德國2艘軍艦的指揮官告訴路透社，他們正等待柏林的命令，以決定是否在下個月通過台灣海峽。如若這2艘軍艦獲得德方批准，那他們將成為自2022年來首批通過相關水域的德國海軍艦艇。

歐洲外貿4成經台海　強化與台關係防北京侵略

歐洲外貿4成經台海　強化與台關係防北京侵略

想當傑森包恩　美軍情報官賣機密給中國

想當傑森包恩　美軍情報官賣機密給中國

美軍駐敘利亞基地遇襲　多人受傷

美軍駐敘利亞基地遇襲　多人受傷

美AH-64阿帕契直升機墜毀　1死1傷

美AH-64阿帕契直升機墜毀　1死1傷

關鍵字：

美軍台灣海峽伯克級驅逐艦航行自由國際法

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

「英國比爾蓋茲」遺體找到了　與18歲女兒卡床墊中

下周開學又放2天假！萬人見「行事曆這1天」更抓狂

珊珊將大迴轉！　各國路徑曝

即／大廠拒接對岸軍工訂單　副董帶百人出走接單

王齊麟跟內褲賣家自誇「我是大蟒蛇」

史上最正三寶！她險釀車禍道歉融化眾人

鋼琴家控合作放鳥　衛武營回應了

鋼琴家後墜亡　生前曝悲慘身世：撒旦奪走了我的右手

脂肪肝沒了！她靠「戒吃1早餐」　半年佛系剷肉7公斤

「吉伊卡哇悠遊卡」炒到1500元　官方讓黃牛哭出來

黃仁勳不來了！　缺席「台灣機器人展」原因曝光

許光漢入伍！爆成功嶺長官下3禁令

鋼琴家直播後墜樓亡！姊接噩耗急奔醫院相驗

房貸限貸令炸開！　房市專家友人爆「斷頭殺出」

公園激情活春宮！　俄男下跪「埋頭狂舔」她爽翻

更多

最夯影音

更多

強運哥在120格中1抽中手機　「編號001」店員、女友都傻眼

【飲料大盜】搭車發現縫縫冒出一隻小手手XD

李洋跳三振舞超慌亂：人生好難～　曝王齊麟比賽遲到「會撒嬌補償」

年輕人做殯葬業月收8-9萬！　15年同業曝「有空敢衝就可」

惹火孫鵬狄鶯？拳王韓森道歉　不滿遭帶風向嗆孫安佐擂台見

熱門快報

營養美味番薯好處多多

營養美味番薯好處多多

「文里補習班」開課啦！用「夯番薯脆片」做出營養又好吃的脆脆零嘴，吃出長壽力！

ETtoday夏日七逃企劃

ETtoday夏日七逃企劃

新聞雲APP會員優惠：暑假出遊省荷包！霜淇淋買一送一、送200元小人國餐飲兌換券

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

想提升技能卻沒時間？專業師資精心設計每門課程，讓你隨時隨地都可以學習！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

點擊右上角的星星追蹤ETtoday，讓你一手掌握最即時的時事焦點，輕鬆成為話題大師！

房價飆漲！全台房市秘技大公開！

房價飆漲！全台房市秘技大公開！

還在為高房價發愁嗎？想知道更多專業分析和房巿風向，快進即賞屋看最新趨勢。

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
FB YouTube Instagram weibo RSS Google News
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面