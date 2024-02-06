　
國際

泰勒絲領獎「把席琳狄翁晾一旁」　網炸鍋了！後台1動作難滅火

▲▼泰勒絲,葛萊美 。（圖／CFP）

▲泰勒絲冷淡對待葛萊美頒獎人席琳狄翁，引發網友批評。（圖／CFP）

文／中央社

美國流行樂天后泰勒絲今天榮獲葛萊美獎最佳年度專輯獎，並由因病消失多時的加拿大天后席琳狄翁擔任頒獎嘉賓。但泰勒絲在台上與意外現身的席琳狄翁缺乏互動，引發網友議論。

美國時代雜誌（Time）網站報導，席琳狄翁（Celine Dion）2022年12月宣布罹患罕見神經系統疾病「僵硬人症候群」（stiff person syndrome）後，大致消失在大眾目光前。她今天難得出現在美國流行樂壇盛事葛萊美獎（Grammys）頒獎典禮上，令歌迷驚喜。

現年55歲的席琳狄翁現身舞台時，觀眾起身鼓掌歡呼，並跟著現場播放她的1993年翻唱名曲「愛的力量」（The Power of Love）齊唱，包括台下的泰勒絲（Taylor Swift）。

當席琳狄翁宣布，現年34歲的泰勒絲以「午夜」（Midnights）勇奪最佳年度專輯獎後，看來相當驚訝的泰勒絲走上舞台，她先與專輯製作人等相關工作人員擁抱，再從席琳狄翁手中接下獎座，過程中未與這位樂壇經典歌后互動，得獎感言中也未提及對方。

這段過程很快在網路上引發爭議，甚至有觀眾留言說，泰勒絲的行為是無禮的藐視。

不過，之後有美國媒體發布泰勒絲與席琳狄翁在後台對著鏡頭相互擁抱微笑的照片，似乎為了顯示兩人之間並無嫌隙。

儘管如此，仍有些人揣測這張照片是為了平息對泰勒絲排山倒海的批評而刻意發布，並將矛頭指向泰勒絲的公關負責人裴恩（Tree Paine）。

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。

葛萊美泰勒絲席琳狄翁頒獎領獎

