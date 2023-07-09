　
搶匪大吼「把錢給我」沒人理！整間店淡定無視　他乾等30秒尷尬逃

記者吳美依／綜合報導

美國喬治亞州一名歹徒試圖搶劫美甲店，衝進去惡狠狠大吼「把錢給我」，還疑似舉槍威脅，未料根本沒人理睬，店員和顧客都超級淡定。他頓時陷入一陣尷尬，最終火速逃離，全程僅約30秒，還被監視器完整捕捉下來。

根據監視器畫面，歹徒一打開玻璃門就喊道「所有人都趴下！把錢給我！錢在哪裡？」他把右手伸進手提袋，然後高舉著輪流指著每個人，看起來彷彿是從袋裡舉槍威脅。

▲▼美國男子搶劫，結果沒人理。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta）

▲男子高喊搶劫，結果沒人理睬。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta）

沒想到，在場所有人反應平淡，一些人瞥了幾眼就繼續做自己的事，甚至有人連頭都沒抬起來。只有一名坐在門口附近的女子猶豫地移動到店外，手機因此被嫌犯奪走，但後來被質問「妳的錢在哪裡時」，兩手一攤回應，「我沒錢啊！」

NBC、福斯新聞等外媒報導，這起案件3日發生在亞特蘭大的美甲店「Nail First」。當地警方仍在追捕嫌犯，因此公布監視器畫面，希望全民協助緝凶。他們引述目擊者說法指出，歹徒戴著墨鏡及藍色帽子，身穿藍色牛仔褲，放棄搶劫後，駕駛一輛銀色轎車離開。

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit are asking for assistance from the public in an ongoing investigation. On July 3, 2023, officers responded to 2625 Piedmont Rd. NE (Nail1st) in reference to a business robbery. Witnesses indicated the suspect entered the location wearing a blue hat, sunglasses, and blue jeans. The suspect demanded the patrons get on the ground and surrender their money. The suspect then fled the location in a silver in color sedan. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org . Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta 發佈於 2023年7月6日 星期四
