國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

刷卡出問題！她出國度假搭Uber　一趟竟被收「93萬台幣」驚人車資

▲▼國外女網友在哥斯大黎加搭Uber，結果刷卡時誤被收取93萬新台幣的天價車資。（圖／翻攝自TikTok）

▲國外女網友在哥斯大黎加搭Uber，結果刷卡時誤被收取93萬新台幣的天價車資。（圖／翻攝自TikTok，下同）

記者張寧倢／編譯

TikTok一名據信來自美國的女網友上周發影片抱怨，她到哥斯大黎加旅遊時用手機叫車搭Uber，原本這趟車程只需花費大約55美元（約新台幣1705元），卻因為刷卡設定未變更貨幣幣值，讓她直接爆刷將近3萬美元（約新台幣93萬元）的巨額車資。

根據每日郵報報導，TikTok女網友@dominique.xo.xo在影片中說，自己在哥斯大黎加搭乘Uber作為交通方式，但她的假期幾乎快因此被毀掉，因為Uber原本應該向她索取2萬9994哥斯大黎加科朗，約相當於55美元的單趟車資，結果刷卡幣別不知為何設定成美元。

@dominique.xo.xo Trying not to let this ruin the remainder of my trip, but…. Yes! @Uber charged me $29,994 for a single ride! Correct conversion should have been $54, but was charged 600% more. Contacted Uber: They replied w/ “Do not worry”, but did not provide any further assistance  I cannot find a customer service number anywhere. They have ignored my messages & I have only received pre-generated messages. Yes, I contacted my financial institution @Altura Credit Union immediately. They said there is nothing they can do about it at the moment as I have to wait another 4 days for the amount to possibly convert to the correct amount. Cannot believe they allowed a payment of this amount to process. Failed security measures & negligence. So now I am on a trip out of the county with no way to access my funds Pray for me Just trying to enjoy my vacation ##emotionaldamage##horrorstory##uberscam##uber##fyp##viral##travelhorrorstory##wtf##traveltiktok ♬ Song Oh no oh no oh no no no - Hip Hop

從第一則影片中貼出的App截圖可見，女子確實被扣款29,994.33美元，而她幾天後PO出另外兩則影片說明事件的後續發展，她提到自己去過很多國家都沒發生過這種情況，銀行告知她「基本上這是我的錯，因為我在卡片上設定了旅行通知，因為這個舉動，刷卡消費將跳過銀行現有的所有安全措施與政策。他X的搞什麼？」

▲▼國外女網友在哥斯大黎加搭Uber，結果刷卡時誤被收取93萬新台幣的天價車資。（圖／翻攝自TikTok）

女子說，她也同步聯絡了Uber客服，「對方說這是銀行的錯，我需要和銀行確認一下為何沒有用正確的幣別收費。我的銀行和Uber基本上就是在互相責怪。」更慘的是，由於刷卡使用的是她平時最主要的銀行帳戶，這事件導致她無法領出任何的錢，她被迫「延遲」度假計畫。

女子事後在推特收到Uber方面的回覆，對方請她提供電話將有專人跟她聯絡，但等了4天也沒有任何人打來。另一方面，她人已經前往瓜地馬拉，在此期間持續聯繫金融機構，過了大約4天「沒錢可用」的生活之後突然收到刷退通知，拿回了所有的錢，但她仍想提醒大家，當時被誤刷的金額早就超過每日上限額度，至今她仍想不透為何會發生這種事。

@dominique.xo.xo Replying to @user485530046132 ‼️‼️ Part 2 (posting part 3 rn) I always use my credit card for international charges. Unfortunately, I was rushing & didn’t realize my debit card was attached to my @Uber ♬ Aesthetic - Tollan Kim
關鍵字：

哥斯大黎加叫車刷卡Uber多元計程車美洲要聞

