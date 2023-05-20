　
快訊／南太平洋羅雅提群島7.4強震！　24小時內已狂震40次

▲▼羅雅提群島（Loyalty Islands）地震。（圖／翻攝自USGS）

▲羅雅提群島（Loyalty Islands）地震。（圖／翻攝自USGS）

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

美國地質調查所（USGS）表示，位於南太平洋的羅雅提群島（Loyalty Islands）東南方20日發生規模7.4的地震，震源深度約45公里，這也是該處24小時內發生的第2起規模7以上強震，目前未發布海嘯警報。

自19日下午的規模7.7強震後，羅雅提群島已經發生至少40起地震，規模平均都在5以上。

