國際

快訊／美軍海陸軍車嚴重翻覆！　2死7重傷

▲▼美國海陸軍車嚴重翻覆！　2死7重傷。（圖／翻攝推特）

▲美國海陸軍車嚴重翻覆。（圖／翻攝推特）

記者張靖榕／綜合外電報導

美軍傳出意外，海軍陸戰隊第二海上後勤團（2nd MLG）指出，北卡羅來納州傑克森維爾（Jacksonville）一輛軍車翻覆，車內「多人傷亡」，但並未說明詳細情況。當地電視台則指出共有2名陸戰隊員死亡、另外7人受傷。

《福斯新聞》報導，該輛軍車在美東時間19日下午1點發生翻覆意外，第二海上後勤團也在推特證實此事，指出事件涉及多名該團成員，軍方目前正密切和昂斯洛郡（Onslow County）官方合作了解詳細情況，「我們會在情況允許時公布更多消息」。

當地電視台「WITN」報導，2名海軍陸戰隊員在事故現場當場死亡，另外7人則受到重傷，北卡羅來納州州警和烈尊海軍陸戰隊本部（Camp Lejeune）憲兵，已經抵達現場展開調查。

