總統令：F-5E殉職飛官朱冠甍　追晉為「空軍中校」

▲飛官朱冠甍上尉殉職。（圖／翻攝「軍聞社」、記者黃彥傑翻攝）
記者黃巈禾／台北報導
空軍台東志航基地上月29日發生戰鬥機墜海事故，年僅29歲飛官、空軍上尉朱冠甍殉職。總統府5日發布總統令，追晉朱冠甍為空軍中校。
空軍第七聯隊一架F-5E戰機於執行任務，上午7時29分起飛後不到2分鐘，戰機右側發動機便失效，29歲飛官朱冠甍雖緊急跳傘逃生，但被救起時人已失去呼吸心跳，送醫後宣告不治，留下才剛滿1歲的女兒及長跑多年的愛妻。
根據民眾提供的墜機前畫面，只見戰鬥機飛得相當低，而機頭朝上由右向左飛出影片畫面，過程中朱冠甍似乎努力控制飛機，但最後戰機仍不幸墜毀，飛官亦因頭部外傷顱內出血致休克殉職。
事發後，總統蔡英文31日召開國安高層會議。在會議開始前，蔡英文帶領所有與會人員，針對日前發生的F-5E墜機事故不幸殉職的飛官朱冠甍默哀致敬，並且在國安會議結束後，隨即搭乘專機前往台東向家屬表達慰問。對於朱冠甍殉職，總統府5日發布總統令，追晉朱冠甍為空軍中校。
