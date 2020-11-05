　
總統令：F-5E殉職飛官朱冠甍　追晉為「空軍中校」

▲▼飛官朱冠甍上尉殉職。（圖／翻攝「軍聞社」、記者黃彥傑翻攝）

▲飛官朱冠甍上尉殉職。（圖／翻攝「軍聞社」、記者黃彥傑翻攝）

記者黃巈禾／台北報導

空軍台東志航基地上月29日發生戰鬥機墜海事故，年僅29歲飛官、空軍上尉朱冠甍殉職。總統府5日發布總統令，追晉朱冠甍為空軍中校。

空軍第七聯隊一架F-5E戰機於執行任務，上午7時29分起飛後不到2分鐘，戰機右側發動機便失效，29歲飛官朱冠甍雖緊急跳傘逃生，但被救起時人已失去呼吸心跳，送醫後宣告不治，留下才剛滿1歲的女兒及長跑多年的愛妻。

根據民眾提供的墜機前畫面，只見戰鬥機飛得相當低，而機頭朝上由右向左飛出影片畫面，過程中朱冠甍似乎努力控制飛機，但最後戰機仍不幸墜毀，飛官亦因頭部外傷顱內出血致休克殉職。

事發後，總統蔡英文31日召開國安高層會議。在會議開始前，蔡英文帶領所有與會人員，針對日前發生的F-5E墜機事故不幸殉職的飛官朱冠甍默哀致敬，並且在國安會議結束後，隨即搭乘專機前往台東向家屬表達慰問。對於朱冠甍殉職，總統府5日發布總統令，追晉朱冠甍為空軍中校。

<p><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 255);"><strong>► </strong></span><a href="https://www.ettoday.net/news/20201029/1842236.htm" target="_blank"><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 255);"><strong>F-5E失事墜海飛官朱冠甍殉職　國防部：天氣符合訓練標準</strong></span></a><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 255);"><strong><br />
► </strong></span><a href="https://www.ettoday.net/news/20201029/1842218.htm" target="_blank"><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 255);"><strong>失事F-5E戰機出廠40年未汰除　總飛行時數超過6200小時</strong></span></a><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 255);"><strong><br />
► </strong></span><a href="https://www.ettoday.net/news/20201029/1842154.htm" target="_blank"><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 255);"><strong>飛官曾回報「發動機故障」　國防部：F5機型全面停飛調查<br />
</strong></span></a><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 255);"><strong><br />
</strong></span></p>
<p><span style="color: rgb(255, 0, 0);"><strong>更多相關新聞...</strong></span></p>
<p><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 255);"><strong>► </strong></span><a href="https://www.ettoday.net/news/20201029/1842242.htm" target="_blank"><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 255);"><strong>國軍5年來釀11起重大意外　6架戰機墜毀、2戰車翻車</strong></span></a><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 255);"><strong><br />
► </strong></span><a href="https://www.ettoday.net/news/20201029/1842268.htm" target="_blank"><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 255);"><strong>朱冠甍擁愛妻「女兒剛滿周歲」　IG滿滿甜蜜三人幸福照</strong></span></a><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 255);"><strong><br />
► </strong></span><a href="https://www.ettoday.net/news/20201029/1842333.htm" target="_blank"><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 255);"><strong>引朱冠甍作品《藍天》歌詞　國防部悼念：用盡生命守護家園</strong></span><br />
</a></p>
►振興一下我們的美麗

