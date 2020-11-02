　
川普講話94狂！「川式語錄」4種歧視+疫情選舉狂言一次看

▲川普,造勢,北卡州。（圖／路透）

▲狂人川普驚句連連，卻不改其超狂作風，頻頻口吐狂言。（圖／路透）

記者葉睿涵／綜合報導

有著「狂人」之稱的川普由於口無遮攔，經常無意間就讓許多為人詬病的「歧視性」言語脫口而出，引發熱議。川普的狂人作風讓他在2016年的大選中贏得不少選民的好感，認為他與過去所謂「道貌岸然」的政治人物不同，但同樣的路數是否還能奏效呢？以下整理出川普一些自上屆競選開始就爆出的狂人語錄：

▲▼川普在歐洲的民調支持度慘輸民主黨候選人拜登。（圖／路透社）

▲川普在2016年上任後，立即簽署行政命令，禁止7個主要穆斯林國家的人民前往美國，還永久禁止敘利亞難民入境。（圖／路透）

歧視穆斯林

1. 敘利亞難民可能是ISIS。我也不知道。（[Syrian refugees] could be ISIS.I don’t know.）
2. 上千的穆斯林們在雙子星倒塌時開心歡慶。（Thousands of [Muslims] were cheering as that building was coming down.）
3. 全面禁止穆斯林入境美國。（A total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States.）
4. 必須要追蹤並研究清真寺，那裡有著驚人的仇恨。（You’re going to have to watch and study the mosques…The hatred is incredible.）

▲▼墨西哥和美國之間的邊界圍欄舉行抗議活動。（圖／路透）

▲為了解決移民問題，川普在墨西哥和美國之間的邊界建築高牆，圖為民眾在該邊境牆邊舉行抗議活動。（圖／路透）

歧視移民

1. 墨西哥人攜帶毒品進來美國、造成犯罪，他們是強暴犯。（They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists.）
2. 我會築起一道牆，相信我，沒有人會蓋得比我好，我會建造一座超級、超級、超級高牆，而且我會讓墨西哥買單！絕不食言！（I would build a great wall, and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me, and I’ll build them very inexpensively, I will build a great, great wall on our southern border. And I will have Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words.）

▲▼美國總統川普（Donald Trump）到密西根造勢，大選日前最後一場。（圖／路透）

▲川普曾多次對女性言語不尊重，其中甚至還有自己的長女伊凡卡（Ivanka Trump）。（圖／路透）

歧視女性

1. 如果伊凡卡不是我的女兒，那我可能會「泡」她。（If Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I'd be dating her.）
2. 如果希拉蕊連自己的老公都無法滿足，那她怎麼會認為她能讓美國感到滿足？（If Hillary Clinton can't satisfy her husband what makes her think she can satisfy America?）
3. 我想我和其他候選人唯一的不同之處是，我比他們更誠實，而且我的女人們更漂亮。（I think the only difference between me and the other candidates is that I'm more honest and my women are more beautiful.）
4. 當你是明星，女人會讓你做任何事，直接抓住她們的下體，你可以做任何事！（And when you’re a star, they let you do it, You can do anything. Grab them by the pxxxy. You can do anything.）
5. 通常，當我「睡了」世界上最頂尖的女性之一時，我會想像我是皇后區的男孩，並且自問「你能相信我得到的是什麼嗎？」（Oftentimes when I was sleeping with one of the top women in the world, I would say to myself, thinking about me as a boy from Queens, "Can you believe what I am getting?）
6. 赫芬頓（希臘裔美國作家、《赫芬頓郵報》創始人）由內到外都沒有吸引力。 我完全理解為什麼她的前夫將她留給一個男人，他做出了一個很好的決定。（Arianna Huffington is unattractive both inside and out. I fully understand why her former husband left her for a man - he made a good decision.）

▲▼貧窮。（圖／取自免費圖庫Pixabay）

▲川普也歧視貧窮。（圖／取自免費圖庫Pixabay）

歧視貧窮

1. 如果他們可以窮這麼久，也許這些人不適合被選為太高的職位。他們能有多聰明？不過是一群智障。（If they can stay so poor for so many generations, maybe this isn't the kind of person we want to be electing to higher office. How smart can they be? They're morons.）

▲▼口罩防病毒。（圖／CFP）

▲川普一直都不相信口罩可以防止新冠疫情擴散，即使他確診後也極少佩戴口罩。（圖／CFP）

疫情

1. 有一天，病毒會像奇跡一樣消失。（One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear.）
2. 我不同意那些只要人人戴上口罩，病毒就會消失的說法。（I don’t agree with the statement that if everybody wears a mask, everything disappears.）
3. 我已經戰勝了這個瘋狂、恐怖的病毒。目前看來我已經免疫了，這可能是很長的一段時間，也可能是一陣子，也可能是一輩子。（I beat this crazy, horrible China virus. It seems like I’m immune, maybe a long time, a short time, maybe a lifetime.）

▲▼川普31日賓州造勢。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲川普發言似乎從不考慮後果，因此也有部分選民被他的真性情所吸引。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

其它
1. 我可以在第五大道中間射殺某人，但我不會失去任何選票，好嗎？（Where I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters, okay?）
2. 如果看到有人準備丟出番茄，就上前打死他們，我保證會負責律師費。（So if you see somebody getting ready to throw a tomato, knock the crap out of them.I will pay for the legal fees. I promise.）
3. 俄羅斯，希望你們能找到失蹤的3萬封電子郵件。（Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.）
4. 普丁對於國家有非常強的控制能力，我們有非常不同的制度，我並不欣賞他們的制度。但在這個制度之下，他絕對是領袖，遠比我們的總統更像像是領袖。（(Putin) has very strong control over a country. Now, it's a very different system and I don't happen to like that system. But certainly in that system he's been a leader far more than our president has been a leader.）

美選後的中美問題與印度關係

美選後的中美問題與印度關係

美選進入倒計時，總統川普與民主黨候選人拜登誰能入主白宮不僅是美國的重要議題，這個世界最大經濟體的政治也將直接影響亞洲地區的命運。《海峽時報》的「亞洲內幕」專欄分析，如果川普以微弱優勢贏得大選，並在接下來的4年繼續執掌白宮，那美國的政策毫無疑問地將保持其連貫性。

川普：票投拜登＝支持封鎖與裁員

川普：票投拜登＝支持封鎖與裁員

防大選動亂　白宮架圍欄全面封鎖

防大選動亂　白宮架圍欄全面封鎖

拜登遭嗆「你兒在烏克蘭」秒沉默

拜登遭嗆「你兒在烏克蘭」秒沉默

賓州地方大報力挺川普　50年首度表態挺共和黨！

賓州地方大報力挺川普　50年首度表態挺共和黨！

