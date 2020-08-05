　
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

快訊／黎巴嫩總理證實「2750噸硝酸銨爆炸」　爆炸波跨海衝擊賽普勒斯

記者張靖榕／綜合外電報導

黎巴嫩總理證實，貝魯特港口存放的2750噸硝酸銨（ammonium nitrate），於4日下午6點發生爆炸，但未說明是否為爆炸起因，或是遭其他爆裂物催化所致。

▲▼黎巴嫩貝魯特大爆炸。（圖／翻攝自推特／@bennyjohnson）

▲黎巴嫩貝魯特大爆炸。（圖／翻攝自推特／@bennyjohnson）

綜合外電報導，港口當天先是連串小規模爆炸，髒灰色煙雲直衝天際，許多民眾駐足觀看，部分人則拿起手機拍攝。6點過後，爆炸威力瞬間擴大，港口建築物膨脹引爆輻射出蕈狀雲，接著是橘紅色的有毒氣體大量噴出，並隨空氣瀰漫至整個城市，而強烈的爆炸衝擊波更是高速跨海向西，連賽普勒斯的人們都有感。

黎巴嫩總統奧恩（Michel Aoun）早前指出，2750噸硝酸銨此前已存放在港口6年，期間竟沒有任何保護措施，令人憤怒，因此發誓將究責到底。總理迪亞布（Hassan Diab）稍後證實，硝酸銨確實爆炸並造成重大傷亡，但未指明其為事件起點。

▼黎巴嫩貝魯特距離賽普勒斯約40分鐘飛機航程。（圖／翻攝自Google Map）

▲▼黎巴嫩貝魯特距離賽普勒斯約40分鐘飛機航程。（圖／翻攝自Google Map）

