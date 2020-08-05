快訊／黎巴嫩總理證實「2750噸硝酸銨爆炸」　爆炸波跨海衝擊賽普勒斯

記者張靖榕／綜合外電報導

黎巴嫩總理證實，貝魯特港口存放的2750噸硝酸銨（ammonium nitrate），於4日下午6點發生爆炸，但未說明是否為爆炸起因，或是遭其他爆裂物催化所致。

▲黎巴嫩貝魯特大爆炸。（圖／翻攝自推特／@bennyjohnson）

綜合外電報導，港口當天先是連串小規模爆炸，髒灰色煙雲直衝天際，許多民眾駐足觀看，部分人則拿起手機拍攝。6點過後，爆炸威力瞬間擴大，港口建築物膨脹引爆輻射出蕈狀雲，接著是橘紅色的有毒氣體大量噴出，並隨空氣瀰漫至整個城市，而強烈的爆炸衝擊波更是高速跨海向西，連賽普勒斯的人們都有感。

黎巴嫩總統奧恩（Michel Aoun）早前指出，2750噸硝酸銨此前已存放在港口6年，期間竟沒有任何保護措施，令人憤怒，因此發誓將究責到底。總理迪亞布（Hassan Diab）稍後證實，硝酸銨確實爆炸並造成重大傷亡，但未指明其為事件起點。

▼黎巴嫩貝魯特距離賽普勒斯約40分鐘飛機航程。（圖／翻攝自Google Map）

Videos of the aftermath of deadly explosions in Beirut show wounded people staggering through dust and rubble, and extensive damage where flying debris had punched holes in walls. Hospitals were so overwhelmed that they were turning wounded people away. https://t.co/XIpqrge1J4 pic.twitter.com/zvG0uQoKYy