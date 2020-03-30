哈利梅根移居美國　川普：維安費用請自付

▲哈利王子與妻子梅根。（圖／路透）

實習記者符芳萱／綜合報導

總統川普於29日推特上寫道，「據報導，離開王國的哈里和梅根將永久居住在加拿大，現在正前往美國，但我們不會幫他們的安全保護支付費用，他們必須付款！」隨後，哈利王子夫婦的女發言人聲明，「蘇塞克斯公爵和公爵夫人（4月1日起哈利梅根正式脫離後的頭銜）沒有計劃要求美國政府提供安全資源，已經做出了私人資助的安全安排。」

I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!