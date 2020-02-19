世界首富貝佐斯救地球！捐100億美元抗氣候變遷　批評人士：偽善

▲亞馬遜創辦人兼執行長貝佐斯（Jeff Bezos）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）
記者康心禹／綜合報導
世界首富、亞馬遜（Amazon）創辦人兼執行長貝佐斯（Jeff Bezos）17日宣布，將捐出100億美元（約台幣3000億元）成立「貝佐斯地球基金」（Bezos Earth Fund）以對抗氣候變遷，包括冰山融化、氣溫異常及海岸侵蝕問題等，相關款項將於今年夏天到位。然而，他的這個舉動被批評人士指責為「偽善」。
綜合外媒報導，貝佐斯在Instagram表示，氣候變遷對地球來說是最大也是最嚴重的問題，他希望能夠與來自各地的專家一同合作，尋找出全新的方式以對抗這個具有毀滅性的環境難題，他將會資助科學家、維權人士和各個非營利組織，希望無論大企業、小公司、國家、世界跨國組織等每一個人都能夠為地球盡一份心力。
然而，有網友在貼文下面留言批評，「這位億萬富翁應該先承諾減少亞馬遜包裹的包裝。」亞馬遜因經常使用大量包裝來包裹小件物品的行為備受關注。
據悉，貝佐斯所帶領的亞馬遜是科技業界中對環保最不積極的企業之一，在員工多番壓迫之下才承諾著手提升環保意識。今年1月，超過340名亞馬遜員工成立氣候團體，反對公司繼續支持開採化石燃料的油氣行業，並對公司不允許員工談論此事提出抗議。
綠色和平組織官員伊麗莎白·雅爾丁（Elizabeth Jardim）說，「成立貝佐斯地球基金會，表明貝佐斯意識到了氣候變化的嚴重威脅，我們對此表示歡迎，但我們對亞馬遜在環保方面的表現存在諸多疑問，一方面向天然氣、石油公司提供先進的技術，促進石化燃料產業的發展，一方面說氣候變化是對地球的最大威脅，這就是偽善。」
Today, I’m thrilled to announce I am launching the Bezos Earth Fund. Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet. I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share. This global initiative will fund scientists, activists, NGOs — any effort that offers a real possibility to help preserve and protect the natural world. We can save Earth. It’s going to take collective action from big companies, small companies, nation states, global organizations, and individuals. I’m committing $10 billion to start and will begin issuing grants this summer. Earth is the one thing we all have in common — let’s protect it, together. - Jeff