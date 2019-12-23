　
【英語多益通】識破假新聞！來學媒體識讀的英文怎麼說

臉書在台啟動「打擊假新聞」機制　連續違規最重會被砍帳號（圖／Faebook提供）

▲ 臉書在台啟動「打擊假新聞」機制，連續違規最重會被砍帳號（圖／Faebook提供）

文／Buffy Kao

隨著網路的便利性，資訊的傳播愈來愈方便快速，在這資訊爆炸的時代，許多媒體為了快速獲得網友關注，往往在不經查證的情況下搶快報導，常常造成許多錯誤訊息傳播，網路謠言滿天飛。即使是先前引起全球矚目的森林野火事件，也有人轉發來源有誤的照片。

在高中108新課綱中，「科技資訊與媒體素養」被列入核心素養之一，就是希望全民都能具備媒體識讀的素養（media literacy）。現在就讓我們來一邊了解辨識訊息真偽的基本步驟，培養media literacy，一邊學習多益單字。下次看到任何聳動消息，可別輕易隨之起舞囉！

1. Take a closer look 仔細看一下

Check the source of the story, do you recognize the website? Is it a credible/reliable source? If you are unfamiliar with the site, look in the about section or find out more information about the author.
（確認故事的來源，你是否認得這個網站？他是否是個值得信賴的來源？如果你不熟悉這個網站，進入「關於網站」或找出更多關於作者的資訊。）

首先，recognize是動詞的「辨認」，名詞是recognition，「-tion」是常見名詞字尾；加上形容詞字尾「-able」，就是recognizable（可辨認的）。

而credible是「可信任的」，「-ible」和「-able」一樣都是形容詞字尾，表達「能夠…的」。credit是大家熟悉的名詞，表達「信用、信賴」，所以credit card是信用卡；片語give sb credit則是表達「給予某人讚賞的意思」。credibility則是credible的名詞變化，指「可信賴度」。

另外，reliable意思為「可靠的」，reliability同樣是名詞變化，意思和credibility相近。reliable來自rely這個動詞，「rely on…」是「依靠…」，reliant則是另一個形容詞變化，表達「依靠人的」。

He is heavily reliant on his mother for everything.
（他一切都非常依賴他的媽媽。）

She is a highly reliable person, so you can totally trust her with anything.
（她是個非常值得信賴的人，因此你可以完全信任她。）

片語「be (un)familiar with…」指「（不）熟悉…」，familiar來自family的變化，因為是家人所以很熟悉，介系詞用with，否定則直接在字首加上「un-」即可。familiarity是名詞變化，而familiarize則是動詞變化。

You need to familiarize yourself with the content before the presentation.
（你需要在上台報告前熟悉內容。）
*注意familiarize和with中間要加反身代名詞yourself。

2. Look beyond the headline 查看標題以外的內容

Check the entire article, many fake news stories use sensationalist or shocking headlines to grab attention.
（確認整篇文章，許多假新聞故事會使用聳動或震驚人的標題來吸引注意。）

首先，sensationalist聳動的，有刻意為引起眾人的矚目而犧牲故事精確度的意思，也可指專門從事這樣事情的人。sensation是名詞，加上「-al」就變成形容詞，有引起騷動的意思，sensationalize則是加上「-ize」的動詞變化，sensationalization是名詞變化「聳動化」。

另一個重要片語grab attention指「吸引注意力」，grab有抓的意思；和attract attention意思相同，但用前者感覺更生動。

3. Check other sources 檢查其他來源

Are other reputable news/media outlets reporting on the story? Are there any sources in the story? If so, check they are reliable or if they even exist!
（是否有其他知名的新聞／媒體報導該故事？故事中有任何來源嗎？如果是這樣，請檢查它們是否可靠或者甚至存在！）

這裡的reputable指「聲名遠播的」，reputation則是名詞變化。而news/media outlet是新聞媒體管道，outlet有電源插座、出口的意思，也可以延伸指情緒發洩管道之意。

She is a reputable scientist.
（她是一名聲名遠播的科學家。）

最後，exist（存在）是動詞，existence是名詞變化，existent則是形容詞變化，「-ce」和「-t」的變化很常見，如dependent、dependence。

【多益模擬試題】

November 4 – Attention All Staff:
Please be advised that there will be a fire drill on November 5th, at 2 pm. When the fire alarm sounds, please proceed to the designated assembly or meeting areas on St. John’s Square and Porter’s Avenue in an orderly manner. Please be aware that the old assembly zone on Main Street has been abandoned. Please use the fire exits and do not attempt to operate the lift. Your fire wardens, Jake Daniels and Alison Moyes will be on hand to offer you assistance and take a headcount once the evacuation is complete.

1. What is the purpose of this memo?
(A) To appoint fire wardens.
(B) To notify the staff of tomorrow’s fire drill.
(C) To have all staff evacuate immediately.
(D) To brief staff on safety regulations.

2. What area(s) should they all go to?
(A) St. John’s Square, Porter’s Avenue and Main Street.
(B) St. John’s Square.
(C) Main Street.
(D) St. John’s Square and Porter’s Avenue.

解析：

1. 正解為(B)。題意為「這篇備忘錄的目的為何？」從標題「全體員工請注意」以及第一句「Please be advised that there will be a fire drill on November 5th, at 2 pm.（請注意11月5號下午2點會有一場消防演習。）」都說明這是要給員工的公告。且標題寫著11月4日，因此可以確定演習就是明天下午，故答案應選(B)。

2. 正解為(D)。題意為「他們應該要前往哪裡？」從下面這句「please proceed to the designated assembly or meeting areas on St. John’s Square and Porter’s Avenue in an orderly manner（請依序前往位於聖約翰街和波特大道上指定的聚集區域或集合區域）」可知，答案當然要選(D)。不能選(A)則是因為後面有說「Please be aware that the old assembly zone on Main Street has been abandoned.（請注意在主街上舊的集合地點已遭廢棄。）」

