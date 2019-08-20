　
【英語多益通】會議的英文怎麼說？4種用法一次解析

▲G7大會上，美法在「數位稅」的議題上相互角力。（圖／路透） 

▲G7大會上，美法在「數位稅」的議題上相互角力。（圖／路透）

文／徐碧霞

一年一度的G7 Summit（G7領袖高峰會）即將在法國的Biarritz舉行，有鑑於全球各領域上的inequality（不平等）日漸擴大，今年的G7高峰會將以改善性別、環保、貿易和醫療的不平等為討論主題。就讓我們從G7高峰會這個主題中，學習一些多益（www.toeic.com.tw）關鍵字吧！

「會議」英文的4種用法

G20和G7的會議都是用summit一字，summit有最高點、高峰的意思，可以用來表示山的高峰或指某人成就的高峰，因此國家最高領袖或企業領導者的會議，都會用summit來表示。

其他表示會議的英文還有conference、meeting和convention。Conference通常指的是較大型且正式的會議或討論，而meeting定義較廣，可泛指一般的會議討論，或兩三人的聚會討論。Convention則通常是大型而有推派代表（delegates）的大會，如民主黨全國代表大會英文就是 Democratic National Convention。

Have you arranged the transportation and accommodations for the upcoming conference in Toronto?
（你在多倫多會議的交通和住宿安排好了嗎？）

Delegates from different regions of the country gathered at the party’s convention to nominate their presidential candidate.
（各區來的代表將齊聚黨代表大會來提名總統候選人。）

改善不平等inequality

今年G7 Summit的主要目標是改善各種不平等（inequality），這個字可以拆成字首、字根、字尾三個部分。「in- 」是否定的字首，「equi- 」／「equ- 」是「等量，相同」，「-ity」則是名詞字尾。其他相關字為equal（相等的）、equality（平等）和equitable（公平的，公正的）。而從「equi- 」／「equ- 」這個字根，我們也可以學習其它常見字如 equivalent（相當的，相當於）。

The growing wealth inequality is a pressing issue in our society.
（我們社會中日漸加劇的不平等是一個極為迫切的問題。）

强化英文怎麼說？

此外，高峰會的另一個議題就是透過更公平的貿易、賦稅和發展政策來強化全球化的社會層面。公平的貿易和賦稅可以用fair and equitable trade and tax policies來表示，而「強化」就可用 strengthen 當動詞，常見的動詞字尾為「-en」。

● strength → strengthen （強化，加強）
● short → shorten（縮短）
● length → lengthen（加長）

Several countries discussed how to strengthen their cooperation on the prevention and control of certain communicable diseases.
（一些國家討論如何強化他們在傳染疾病的預防和控制上的合作。）

和strengthen同義並常見的詞有動詞fortify和reinforce。

To reinforce the relationship with their VIP clients, the firm usually invites these VIPs to the concerts they sponsor.
（為了加強他們跟VIP客戶的關係，公司通常會邀請這些客戶參加他們所贊助的演唱會。）

和strengthen相反的字是weaken（弱化，削弱），本次高峰會也將討論如何對抗恐怖主義，並採取適當的政策來防止恐怖主義削弱社會的根基。

We need to prevent terrorism from weakening the foundations of our societies.
（我們需要防止恐怖主義削弱我們社會的根基。）

strengthen和weaken也可用來形容颱風或颶風的強度的狀態。

After making a landfall on Saturday night, Hurricane Barry weakened to a tropical storm.
（Barry颶風在星期六晚上登陸後減弱為熱帶風暴。）

氣候融資 climate finance

除了社會經濟面的機會不平等外，環保仍是各國重視的議題之一。今年的會議也將討論透過climate finance（氣候融資）等政策來降低全球暖化速度、保護環境與海洋及preserve biodiversity（保留物種的多元性）。其中finance當名詞有「財務」或「資金提供」之意，形容詞為 financial，當動詞意思則為「提供資金或借款」。

His swim in the Arctic Ocean was financed by several countries.
（他泳渡北極海是由一些國家資助的。）

The electronics manufacturer went out of business because of financial problems.
（因財務問題，這間電子產品製造商結束營業。）

開發、利用 tap into

峰會最後一個討論的議題是開發利用數位科技和人工智能所創造的機會（tap into the opportunities created by digital technology and artificial intelligence）。

tap into something 意思為「開發，利用（資源）」，而untapped可當形容詞，表示「未開發的」。

We might need to tap into East European market to expand our market share.
（我們可能需要開發東歐市場以擴展我們的市佔率。）

A talent show will be held to discover untapped talents in the region.
（我們將舉行一個才藝秀來發掘當地未開發的人才。）

【多益模擬試題】

1. The launch of their latest semi-humanoid robot has further ________ the company’s position as the leader in artificial intelligence.
(A) strengthens
(B) strengthened
(C) strengths
(D) strengthen

2. Several researchers have been working on a project ________ into the potentials of our dreams.
(A) that taps
(B) which tapping
(C) to tapping
(D) has taped

解析：

1. 正解為(B) strengthened。題意為「剛發表的機器人產品更強化了公司在人工智能界的領導地位。」這題考的是單字詞性，因為動詞為現在完成式，因此要選用過去分詞加「ed」的字。因此正確答案為(B)。(C)在這裡是名詞，解釋為「長處」或「優勢」。

2. 正解為(A) that taps。本題題意為「一些研究人員正在做開發夢的潛能的研究計畫。」本題是文法題，以形容詞子句的形式來說明這個計畫是有關開發夢的潛能，因此(A)為正確答案，that後面的tap指的是project，因此用單數動詞即可。

