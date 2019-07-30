　
美中上海重啟貿易談判！外界期望不高　川普強調：我們會贏

▲▼美國總統川普。（圖／路透社）

▲ 川普接連發文指責美聯準。（圖／路透社）

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

美中貿易談判代表今（30）日將於上海會面，是為美國總統川普（Donald Trump）5月指控中國推翻承諾、談判無果以來的首度面對面協商。世界兩大經濟體間的貿易談判重上軌道，但雙方都淡化外界對達成協議的期待。川普則在推特上表示，「無論如何，我們一定會贏。」

川普於當地時間29日在推特上寫道，「歐盟和中國將進一步降低利率，並向各自的體系注入資金，使製造商能夠更容易的銷售產品。與此同時，在通貨膨脹率非常低的情況下，我們的聯邦準備系統（FED）卻什麽也不做，或是相較之下做得太少。這太糟糕了！」

川普也提到，「聯邦準備系統『升息』得太早，也太高了，量化緊縮則是另一個重大錯誤。我們正和其他知道如何對付美國的國家競爭，這就是歐盟成立的原因。到目前為止，美國對中國來說一直是好對付的對象。聯邦準備系統做出這些錯誤的舉動，小幅降息是不夠的。但我們無論如何都會贏！」

另一方面，《路透社》報導，這是美中6月底在日本大阪20國集團（G20）峰會間達成休戰共識以來首度磋商。儘管外界都對這次為期2天的談判期望不高，仍盼望雙方至少可以承諾展現「善意」的態度，為未來的協商鋪路。

關鍵字：貿易戰,美中貿易戰,北美要聞

