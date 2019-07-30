美中上海重啟貿易談判！外界期望不高　川普強調：我們會贏

▲ 川普接連發文指責美聯準。（圖／路透社）

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

美中貿易談判代表今（30）日將於上海會面，是為美國總統川普（Donald Trump）5月指控中國推翻承諾、談判無果以來的首度面對面協商。世界兩大經濟體間的貿易談判重上軌道，但雙方都淡化外界對達成協議的期待。川普則在推特上表示，「無論如何，我們一定會贏。」

The E.U. and China will further lower interest rates and pump money into their systems, making it much easier for their manufacturers to sell product. In the meantime, and with very low inflation, our Fed does nothing - and probably will do very little by comparison. Too bad!

川普於當地時間29日在推特上寫道，「歐盟和中國將進一步降低利率，並向各自的體系注入資金，使製造商能夠更容易的銷售產品。與此同時，在通貨膨脹率非常低的情況下，我們的聯邦準備系統（FED）卻什麽也不做，或是相較之下做得太少。這太糟糕了！」

....countries that know how to play the game against the U.S. That’s actually why the E.U. was formed....and for China, until now, the U.S. has been “easy pickens.” The Fed has made all of the wrong moves. A small rate cut is not enough, but we will win anyway!