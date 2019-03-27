外媒踢爆：澳「一族黨 」向NRA募款6億　換取槍枝法鬆綁

▲澳洲極右政黨「一族黨」致力放寬槍枝管制。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

紐西蘭槍擊案後，總理阿爾登（Jacinda Ardern）隨即宣布立法禁止半自動步槍和突擊步槍。不過鄰國澳洲卻遭《半島電視台》踢爆，該國極右翼黨試圖放寬槍枝管理法，以換取美國步槍協會（NRA）捐款。澳洲總理莫里森對此表示，不會讓外國說客左右該國槍枝法律。

《半島電視台》25日公開一部耗時3年拍攝的紀錄片，片中多個雙邊會議的場景顯示，極右派政黨一族黨（One Nation Party）議員韓遜（Pauline Hanson）的幕僚長艾希比（James Ashby），希望從美國全國步槍協會（NRA）募得超過2000萬美元（約台幣6億元）的捐款，代價是積極放寬澳洲的槍枝限制，目前不清楚是否已拿到捐款。韓遜則反駁，《半島電視台》是卡達政府干預他國的工具。

I was shocked & disgusted with the Al Jazeera hit piece. A Qatari government organisation should not be targeting Australian political parties. This has been referred to ASIO. After the full hit piece has been released I’ll make a full statement & take all appropriate action. -PH

澳洲在今年1月起，規定國內政黨不得向外國進行募款。澳洲總理莫里森（Scott Morrison）在推特上指出，澳洲的槍枝法律不會因為外國團體而改變，「值得慶幸的是，我們（政府）制定了法律，將外國政治捐款定為刑事犯罪，因此外國遊說者不能設法影響我們的政治。」

Australia's gun laws are world’s best thanks to John Howard & we will not be changing them. Thankfully our Gov has also made laws to criminalise taking foreign political donations so foreign lobbyists cannot seek to influence our politics. It took a Coalition Gov to do both.