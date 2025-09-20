快訊／馬斯克淨資產突破15兆！　全球史上第一人

▲特斯拉創辦人馬斯克（Elon Musk）。（圖／路透）

記者葉國吏／綜合報導

特斯拉創辦人馬斯克（Elon Musk）最新淨資產突破5000億美金、折合台幣約15兆元。這金額也成為全球使上第一位淨資產突破5000億的人。

根據TwinBirchUSA創辦人 Sawyer Merritt在X平台上發文指出，特斯拉創辦人馬斯克（Elon Musk）最新淨資產突破5000億美金，也是史上第一位淨資產超過5000億美元的人。馬斯克一人的淨資產已經超過迪士尼、福特、Shopify和通用汽車的市值總和。

根據公開資料顯示，馬斯克旗下六家公司最新估值為：

特斯拉：1.42兆美元

SpaceX：4000億美元

xAI/X：2000 億美元（資金到帳後）

Neuralink：90億美元（投資後）

The Boring Company：70億美元

