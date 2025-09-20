　
    • 　
>
國際

快訊／馬斯克淨資產突破15兆！　全球史上第一人

▲▼全球首富馬斯克（Elon Musk）正式卸下美國總統川普（Donald Trump）政府內的職務。（圖／路透）

▲特斯拉創辦人馬斯克（Elon Musk）。（圖／路透）

記者葉國吏／綜合報導　

特斯拉創辦人馬斯克（Elon Musk）最新淨資產突破5000億美金、折合台幣約15兆元。這金額也成為全球使上第一位淨資產突破5000億的人。

根據TwinBirchUSA創辦人 Sawyer Merritt在X平台上發文指出，特斯拉創辦人馬斯克（Elon Musk）最新淨資產突破5000億美金，也是史上第一位淨資產超過5000億美元的人。馬斯克一人的淨資產已經超過迪士尼、福特、Shopify和通用汽車的市值總和。

根據公開資料顯示，馬斯克旗下六家公司最新估值為：
特斯拉：1.42兆美元
SpaceX：4000億美元
xAI/X：2000 億美元（資金到帳後）
Neuralink：90億美元（投資後）
The Boring Company：70億美元

快訊／馬斯克淨資產突破15兆！　全球史上第一人

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

相關新聞

星鏈服務中斷！影響上萬用戶　衝擊烏前線

星鏈服務中斷！影響上萬用戶　衝擊烏前線

億萬富翁馬斯克的衛星網路服務「星鏈」（Starlink）15日發生服務中斷的狀況，公司已透過網站證實此事，並稱團隊正在調查中，但並未給出更多詳細說明。除了美國有4萬多名用戶受到影響，烏克蘭前線目前也受到衝擊。

甲骨文創辦人艾利森身價暴增　超越馬斯克成全球首富

甲骨文創辦人艾利森身價暴增　超越馬斯克成全球首富

他可領1兆美元！這企業祭出「最大包」獎金

他可領1兆美元！這企業祭出「最大包」獎金

川普宴請科技大老「獨缺馬斯克」　決裂原因曝

川普宴請科技大老「獨缺馬斯克」　決裂原因曝

馬斯克Neuralink首位受試者近況曝

馬斯克Neuralink首位受試者近況曝

馬斯克

免費訂閱《ETtoday電子報》
