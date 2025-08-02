最新畫面曝光！尼斯湖水怪「逆流抬頭」前進　目擊遊客嚇傻

Unbelievable footage captured what some believe to be "Nessie's head popping out of the water" in the mythical monster's first reported sighting of the summer. A visitor identified as Livia captured the video on July 16 while walking at Urquhart Castle, on the shores of Loch… pic.twitter.com/TKi0kjo2p6— True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) July 30, 2025
記者鄒鎮宇／綜合報導
蘇格蘭尼斯湖水怪（Loch Ness Monster）的傳說，可追溯至西元6世紀，至今仍有目擊者聲稱拍到其在水面下活動的證據。近日一段在尼斯湖拍攝的影片，讓傳說中的「尼斯湖水怪」話題再度升溫。
據《Daily Mail》報導，這段畫面由一名僅透露名為Livia的遊客於7月16日在烏爾哈特城堡附近湖畔散步時捕捉到，內容顯示湖面上有一個黑色物體緩緩浮出水面，隨後又沉入水中，且看起來似乎逆著水流移動。
影片中，目擊者驚呼，「那東西不只是漂浮的樹枝，真的有點怪」，還有人難掩驚訝地：「這到底是什麼東西！」這段影片很快在網路上引發熱烈討論，不少人紛紛猜測畫面中究竟是湖怪現身，還是海豹或一根漂流木。
當地知名景點「尼斯湖中心」總經理Nagina Ishaq也表示，「每當有新的目擊影片出現，總能激起大家對尼斯湖的好奇與討論。這次Livia拍下的畫面再度讓人熱烈猜測，是水怪、動物還是其他東西浮出水面」。
Unbelievable footage captured what some believe to be "Nessie's head popping out of the water" in the mythical monster's first reported sighting of the summer. A visitor identified as Livia captured the video on July 16 while walking at Urquhart Castle, on the shores of Loch… pic.twitter.com/TKi0kjo2p6— True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) July 30, 2025
讀者迴響