國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

上班又要育兒快崩潰　二寶媽訓練AI變「最強神隊友」幫忙養小孩

▲▼母親,媽媽,產後抑鬱。（圖／CFP）

▲許多現代婦女，每天得承受來自職場與家庭的雙重壓力。（圖／示意圖／VCG）

記者李振慧／綜合報導

瑞士一名33歲女子同時身兼職業婦女與媽媽兩種身分，雖然身邊有丈夫幫忙照顧小孩，忙碌的生活仍讓她覺得喘不過氣，便突發奇想訓練AI成為小孩的第二個媽媽、一起協助育兒，成功改善了她的生活。

居住在瑞士的33歲女子施密特(Lilian Schmidt)是一名職業婦女，她因為在TikTok上分享如何訓練ChatGPT幫忙養小孩爆紅。

施密特表示，她與老公育有一名3歲女兒，同時還有一名14歲繼子，每天早上醒來，除了有一份全職工作要應付，忙於工作中各種會議與任務，同時還得趕著到托兒中心接送小孩、處理家中各種瑣事，每天都讓她覺得力不從心。

@heylilianschmidt The prompt that made my mom life 10x easier???? As a full-time working toddler mom, life moves FAST. And even with a loving, supportive partner I still often feel like the default parent. Because the mental load? Mostly mine. Four months ago, I hit a breaking point and was like: „Wouldn’t it be nice for a change if I could just turn my brain off and say things like: „What’s for dinner?“ „What should we get Emma for her birthday?“ „Just tell me what I need to pack for daycare and I’ll do it“ „Oh there’s no grocery list yet? How will I know what to buy?“ That day, I turned ChatGPT into my co-parent - and my life got 10x easier. Now, ChatGPT… ???? plans a week of healthy meals my kids will actually eat ???? writes the grocery list - sorted by aisle ???? finds the perfect birthday gift AND helps me write the card ???? creates daycare and travel packing lists I can just tick off ????‍♀️ lets me finally turn my brain OFF for a minute and breeeeeathe ????‍???? And the best part? Whenever I ask it to something, it just… does. No follow-up questions like „Where do I find that?“ or „Okay, but which one?“ - it just DOES ???? If you’re drowning in mom life and want a co-parent who never forgets the sunscreen or asks you to write things down, you’ll find the exact prompts in the comments! ???? This one’s a game changer, mama ❤️ #coparenting #chatgpt #chatgptformoms #mentalload #workingmom #toddlermom #sahmlife #defaultparent ♬ Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter

施密特表示，雖然她的丈夫是一名盡責父親，但繁重的家務還是常常讓她覺得孤立無援、壓力很大，便決定尋求ChatGPT幫助，包含讓ChatGPT幫孩子們規劃一周健康飲食、購物清單、尋找完美禮物、建立日托與旅遊的必備品清單等。

每當孩子鬧脾氣、不願意聽話時，施密特也會向AI尋求建議，讓ChatGPT成為孩子的心理輔導師，幫助讓情緒激動的孩子放鬆與冷靜下來。

雖然讓AI幫忙育兒好處多多，不過施密特強調，她絕對不會把主導權全部交給ChatGPT決定，而是她會向ChatGPT尋求建議，來幫助她成為更好的媽媽。

影片爆紅後，施密特的特殊育兒法獲得許多媽媽共鳴，許多網友留言，「我的兒子不願意睡覺，所以我讓ChatGPT去說服他，然後他就睡覺了」、「謝謝分享，我好需要這個」、「看了讓我好想嘗試，育兒真的好累」、「我的ChatGPT不但是共同育兒夥伴，還是我的心理治療師、理財顧問和室內設計師」。

關鍵字：

AI育兒職業婦女ChatGPT瑞士媽媽Lilian Schmidt

