快訊／紐西蘭軍艦「擱淺沉沒」濃煙狂冒！　75人獲救

▲紐西蘭海軍「馬納瓦努伊號」5日於薩摩亞附近擱淺沉沒。(圖/翻攝自X)



記者張方瑀/綜合報導

紐西蘭國防軍(New Zealand Defence Force)證實,有一艘紐西蘭皇家海軍軍艦5日在薩摩亞(Samoa)海域擱淺後沉沒,船上75人平安獲救,目前仍在調查事故原因。

Another consequence of DEI hiring initiatives?



NZ Navy's HMNZS Manawanui has run aground off the coast of Samoa during a reef survey. All 75 crew and passengers safely evacuated, but the vessel caught fire and has sunk. Rescue operations were conducted by Samoan emergency… pic.twitter.com/TqyOJACZWv