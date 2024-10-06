　
國際

快訊／紐西蘭軍艦「擱淺沉沒」濃煙狂冒！　75人獲救

▲▼紐西蘭皇家海軍專業水下探測艦艇「馬納瓦努伊號」（HMNZS Manawanui）5日在進行珊瑚礁調查時，於薩摩亞附近擱淺沉沒。（圖／翻攝自X）

▲紐西蘭海軍「馬納瓦努伊號」5日於薩摩亞附近擱淺沉沒。（圖／翻攝自X）

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

紐西蘭國防軍（New Zealand Defence Force）證實，有一艘紐西蘭皇家海軍軍艦5日在薩摩亞（Samoa）海域擱淺後沉沒，船上75人平安獲救，目前仍在調查事故原因。

根據《路透社》報導，紐西蘭國防軍6日在聲明中證實，紐西蘭皇家海軍（Royal New Zealand Navy）專業水下探測艦艇「馬納瓦努伊號」（HMNZS Manawanui）5日在進行珊瑚礁調查時，於薩摩亞烏波盧島（Upolu）南部海岸附近擱淺。

海事指揮官阿恩德爾（Commodore Shane Arndell）表示，紐西蘭國防軍與救援協調中心立刻出動救援，派出多艘救生艇將船上75人平安救出；紐西蘭皇家空軍（Royal New Zealand Air Force）也派出一架P-8A波塞頓（Poseidon）飛機參與救援。

聲明指出，擱淺的具體原因目前尚不清楚，馬納瓦努伊號擱淺後於6日上午6時40分出現嚴重傾斜，濃煙不斷從船上冒出，到了上午9時船隻已翻覆沉入水中。紐西蘭國防軍正與當局合作，盡可能讓沉沒船隻不要汙染到當地海域及生態。

紐西蘭政府在2018年花費1.03億紐元（約台幣20.4億元）購入馬納瓦努伊號，主要執行在紐西蘭及西南太平洋地區的專業潛水、打撈及測量任務。

本次是馬納瓦努伊號今年第3次部署到西南太平洋地區，9月28日於德文波特（Devonport）啟航後，原本預計前往克馬德克群島（Kermadec Islands）、薩摩亞、托克勞（Tokelau）及紐埃（Niue）等地，並於11月1日返回紐西蘭。

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。

川普重返「暗殺現場」造勢！　馬斯克現身力挺：這場選舉必須勝利

川普重回「暗殺未遂現場」造勢！　搶攻關鍵搖擺州

真主黨「繼任領袖」失聯逾2天！　以色列空襲後下落不明

美大選倒數30天！搖擺州動向膠著　川普、賀錦麗砸重金拚廣告

馬克宏贊成對以色列禁運武器　納坦雅胡怒斥西方應覺羞愧

伊朗外長：若以色列反擊　將招致「更強烈」報復

紐西蘭庫克海峽地震！　規模5.7

中國外交部：拜登向習近平電賀中共建政75週年

越南黑暗料理！台式餐廳推出「珍奶牛肉麵」…台人傻問：這啥？

真主黨「繼任領袖」失聯　以軍空襲後下落不明

真主黨「繼任領袖」失聯　以軍空襲後下落不明

黎巴嫩消息人士透露，被視為已故領袖納斯拉勒（Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah）繼任者的薩法丁（Hashem Safieddine）從以色列3日發動空襲後就失聯至今，目前生死不明。

紐西蘭庫克海峽地震！　規模5.7

紐西蘭庫克海峽地震！　規模5.7

珍珠港事件日軍「最後倖存砲手」106歲辭世

珍珠港事件日軍「最後倖存砲手」106歲辭世

以軍炸過境點　黎巴嫩難民「爬4ｍ彈坑」逃命

以軍炸過境點　黎巴嫩難民「爬4ｍ彈坑」逃命

無法助烏克蘭防空？　美：避免捲入戰爭

無法助烏克蘭防空？　美：避免捲入戰爭

