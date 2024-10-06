快訊／紐西蘭軍艦「擱淺沉沒」濃煙狂冒！　75人獲救

▲紐西蘭海軍「馬納瓦努伊號」5日於薩摩亞附近擱淺沉沒。（圖／翻攝自X）
記者張方瑀／綜合報導
紐西蘭國防軍（New Zealand Defence Force）證實，有一艘紐西蘭皇家海軍軍艦5日在薩摩亞（Samoa）海域擱淺後沉沒，船上75人平安獲救，目前仍在調查事故原因。
Another consequence of DEI hiring initiatives?— The Based Dude (@thebaseddude) October 5, 2024
NZ Navy's HMNZS Manawanui has run aground off the coast of Samoa during a reef survey. All 75 crew and passengers safely evacuated, but the vessel caught fire and has sunk. Rescue operations were conducted by Samoan emergency… pic.twitter.com/TqyOJACZWv
根據《路透社》報導，紐西蘭國防軍6日在聲明中證實，紐西蘭皇家海軍（Royal New Zealand Navy）專業水下探測艦艇「馬納瓦努伊號」（HMNZS Manawanui）5日在進行珊瑚礁調查時，於薩摩亞烏波盧島（Upolu）南部海岸附近擱淺。
海事指揮官阿恩德爾（Commodore Shane Arndell）表示，紐西蘭國防軍與救援協調中心立刻出動救援，派出多艘救生艇將船上75人平安救出；紐西蘭皇家空軍（Royal New Zealand Air Force）也派出一架P-8A波塞頓（Poseidon）飛機參與救援。
The HMNZS Manawanui New Zealand's Battleship has sank this morning after fire took hold of the listing vessel when it ran aground near Upolu, Samoa. Seventy-five crew and passengers were rescued by Samoa’s Fire and Emergency Services Authority. pic.twitter.com/nmwQ20lys2— Paul Harvey Predicts ????????NZ (@HicksKiwi) October 5, 2024
聲明指出，擱淺的具體原因目前尚不清楚，馬納瓦努伊號擱淺後於6日上午6時40分出現嚴重傾斜，濃煙不斷從船上冒出，到了上午9時船隻已翻覆沉入水中。紐西蘭國防軍正與當局合作，盡可能讓沉沒船隻不要汙染到當地海域及生態。
紐西蘭政府在2018年花費1.03億紐元（約台幣20.4億元）購入馬納瓦努伊號，主要執行在紐西蘭及西南太平洋地區的專業潛水、打撈及測量任務。
本次是馬納瓦努伊號今年第3次部署到西南太平洋地區，9月28日於德文波特（Devonport）啟航後，原本預計前往克馬德克群島（Kermadec Islands）、薩摩亞、托克勞（Tokelau）及紐埃（Niue）等地，並於11月1日返回紐西蘭。
