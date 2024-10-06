快訊／紐西蘭軍艦「擱淺沉沒」濃煙狂冒！　75人獲救

▲紐西蘭海軍「馬納瓦努伊號」5日於薩摩亞附近擱淺沉沒。（圖／翻攝自X）



記者張方瑀／綜合報導

紐西蘭國防軍（New Zealand Defence Force）證實，有一艘紐西蘭皇家海軍軍艦5日在薩摩亞（Samoa）海域擱淺後沉沒，船上75人平安獲救，目前仍在調查事故原因。

Another consequence of DEI hiring initiatives?



NZ Navy's HMNZS Manawanui has run aground off the coast of Samoa during a reef survey. All 75 crew and passengers safely evacuated, but the vessel caught fire and has sunk. Rescue operations were conducted by Samoan emergency… pic.twitter.com/TqyOJACZWv