川普超正孫女助選！甜笑曝爺爺糗事走紅　網起底職業：有家族基因

▲川普17歲的正妹孫女凱伊最近因在共和黨全代會上發言而引起矚目。(圖/翻攝自X)

記者葉睿涵/編譯

美國前總統川普躲過暗殺驚魂後出席共和黨全國代表大會,川普家族也紛紛到場加油打氣。期間,17歲的孫女凱伊(Kai Trump)上台發表了演講,亮麗的外表和風趣的言辭瞬間擄獲眾人的心,令她在一夕間聲名大噪,而網友們也發現,年紀輕輕的凱伊居然還是一名高爾夫球選手,直呼「真的有川普的家族基因」。

As a father, I could not be more proud of my daughter Kai and the amazing job she did last night. She reached out to me on Monday morning and simply said she feels very strongly that she wants to talk about her grandfather at the RNC and she nailed it! pic.twitter.com/8QXiPO4jlu