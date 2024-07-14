　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • App
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
  • |
  • 數位廣告刊登
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

快訊／川普造勢爆槍響！　美特勤局證實「前總統很安全」

▲▼川普臉部爆血，向支持者高舉右手喊著「戰鬥」！（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲川普臉部爆血，向支持者高舉右手喊著「戰鬥」！（圖／達志影像／美聯社，下同。）

記者吳美依／綜合報導

美國前總統川普13日在賓州出席造勢活動時，現場傳出多起爆裂聲，他隨即被隨扈護送離開。而特勤局與川普發言人都已經分別表示，前總統目前很好、很安全。

CNN報導，川普發言人Steven Cheun表示，前總統「很好」，「川普統感謝執法單位與急救人員在這起令人髮指的行徑中迅速採取行動。他很好，並且正在當地醫療設施接受檢查。」

▲▼川普造勢疑遭槍擊滿臉血。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲▼川普造勢台上疑遭槍擊，右耳上緣爆血。（圖／路透）

另據NBC報導，美國特勤局（Secret Service）發言人古列爾米（Anthony Guglielmi）也表示，在造勢大會上明顯聽見多起槍聲後，前總統川普被「安全」護送下台。

ET快訊
快訊／ 川普遭槍擊　最新傷勢曝光
快訊／川普遭槍擊！　白宮回應了
快訊／台南又槍響！　民宅遭開槍
快訊／大谷翔平炸裂「生涯第200轟」　本季第29支全壘打
快訊／無照賓士猴毒駕「逆向撞死警」遭羈押
快訊／川普臉部爆血！　造勢台上疑遭開槍
快訊／國1今晨事故　成立緊急應變小組

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

川普造勢爆槍擊！　官員曝「現場有人身亡」包括槍手

川普造勢現場遭槍擊！　白宮：拜登已聽取簡報

快訊／川普造勢爆槍響！　美特勤局證實「前總統很安全」

快訊／川普造勢台上遭開槍！　臉部爆血

野火肆虐！　加拿大東北部9000人被迫疏散

烏克蘭東北部遭俄軍飛彈「雙擊」　釀2死逾20傷

史上第一人！　YouTuber「MrBeast」訂閱人數突破3億

1萬日圓新鈔「不宜當婚禮禮金」！　原因曝光

22歲「嫩妹」闖日本男湯被擋　當場掀裙露下體！店員忙道歉

7年來第一次！SpaceX「獵鷹9號」空中解體　20星鏈掉錯軌道遭FAA停飛

美女列車長服務14年畢業了　尪帶兒搭最後一班車超感動

美國男成家中「第一代大學生」　畢典為父母披學士袍感謝犧牲

1個月送辦2次又放出來　三重賓士男逆向撞死警

40kg巨汪被貓兇心碎...　委屈挑眉找媽主持公道

爸半夜進女兒房間「偷愛犬」　連窩一起拖走只求牠陪睡XD

小龍女活力熱跳全新中場舞　李多慧「超會震」粉絲狂讚

三重賓士凌晨高速撞警車！1警傷重不治　駕駛疑毒駕

小S深夜感傷「就要少一個女兒了」　許老三吐槽：MV演得比較好XD

黑道老大患「被親症候群」超暈　嚴泰九一看韓善伙嘴唇就凍未條

鼠寶飯前自動爬上迷你餐椅　露肥嫩肚肚與媽咪拍吃播❤

川普造勢爆槍擊！　官員曝「現場有人身亡」包括槍手

川普造勢現場遭槍擊！　白宮：拜登已聽取簡報

快訊／川普造勢爆槍響！　美特勤局證實「前總統很安全」

快訊／川普造勢台上遭開槍！　臉部爆血

野火肆虐！　加拿大東北部9000人被迫疏散

烏克蘭東北部遭俄軍飛彈「雙擊」　釀2死逾20傷

史上第一人！　YouTuber「MrBeast」訂閱人數突破3億

1萬日圓新鈔「不宜當婚禮禮金」！　原因曝光

22歲「嫩妹」闖日本男湯被擋　當場掀裙露下體！店員忙道歉

7年來第一次！SpaceX「獵鷹9號」空中解體　20星鏈掉錯軌道遭FAA停飛

川普造勢爆槍擊！　官員曝「現場有人身亡」包括槍手

批小弟亂嗆害死林士傑「帶風向」　詹江村：我信你個鬼

川普造勢現場遭槍擊！　白宮：拜登已聽取簡報

快訊／川普造勢爆槍響！　美特勤局證實「前總統很安全」

人生有5種不值得　「為求穩定什麼都忍」太傻了

快訊／川普造勢台上遭開槍！　臉部爆血

快訊／國1今晨事故　成立緊急應變小組

三重警遭毒駕撞死　黃國昌批政府怠惰：依托咪酯列毒品拖快1年

「颱風一個接一個」　最新成颱機率曝

年紀不大卻狂冒白髮？讓你早發白髮「7大NG行為」：不吹頭也中

窄裙美腿妹「赤手奪刀制伏歹徒」 畫面驚呆眾人...真實身分曝光！

國際熱門新聞

快訊／川普造勢台上遭開槍！　臉部爆血

歷史第一人！　YouTuber「MrBeast」訂閱人數突破3億

18歲生日變忌日　學生會長被丟水池觸電亡

為救6歲兒　單親媽從車上拋飛撞頭慘死

北韓「公開槍決」30多名中學生

SpaceX「獵鷹9號」空中解體　遭FAA停飛

達人曝：韓國旅遊3種店絕對不要去！

1萬日圓新鈔「不宜當婚禮禮金」！　原因曝光

22歲「嫩妹」闖男湯遭擋　當場掀裙露下體

外國遊客變肥羊　日店家曝「雙重定價」苦衷

22歲辣妹被男友痛毆致死　遺體支離破碎

俄軍在烏克蘭大量戰損　5、6月已死傷7萬

即／俄客機墜毀莫斯科近郊　3名機組人員全罹難

外國人行李「塞爆京都公車」！　日教授發文怨

更多熱門

相關新聞

快訊／川普造勢台上遭開槍！　臉部爆血

快訊／川普造勢台上遭開槍！　臉部爆血

美國前總統川普13日在賓州出席造勢活動，當他在台上演說的正激動時，一旁傳出數起爆裂聲。川普身體縮了一下，手摀住耳朵，隨扈隨即湧上前要他趴下。

快訊／台南再發生槍擊案！槍手秒投案

快訊／台南再發生槍擊案！槍手秒投案

共和黨全代會15日登場　川普將獲提名

共和黨全代會15日登場　川普將獲提名

眾院民主黨領袖當面勸退　拜登堅持選到底

眾院民主黨領袖當面勸退　拜登堅持選到底

Meta美選前鬆綁　解除對川普臉書、IG限制

Meta美選前鬆綁　解除對川普臉書、IG限制

關鍵字：

川普造勢槍擊2024年美國總統大選

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

快訊／國1今晨事故　成立緊急應變小組

快訊／台南再發生槍擊案！槍手秒投案

小弟疑惹事害死林士傑！道上傳追殺令

無照賓士猴毒駕撞死警！法院裁准羈押

快訊／川普造勢台上遭開槍！　臉部爆血

三重警殉職　兒爆哭「想找爸爸」

熱帶低氣壓生成！若成颱會叫「凱米」

歷史第一人！　YouTuber「MrBeast」訂閱人數突破3億

林士傑恐被心腹害死！疑小弟在外黑吃黑滋事

大暑禁忌！　大凶之日「1生肖2星座」易出事

獨／六福村水樂園驚傳意外！男玩5樓高滑水道「滿臉血」

屏東酸菜魚撈出隱翅蟲！店員：是花椒

轎車闖平交道撞新自強號　乘客還原現場

情侶吃迴轉壽司「筷子插頭」當髮簪挨轟

文化教練團補強　網羅前味全內野

更多

最夯影音

更多

美女列車長服務14年畢業了　尪帶兒搭最後一班車超感動

美國男成家中「第一代大學生」　畢典為父母披學士袍感謝犧牲

1個月送辦2次又放出來　三重賓士男逆向撞死警

40kg巨汪被貓兇心碎...　委屈挑眉找媽主持公道

爸半夜進女兒房間「偷愛犬」　連窩一起拖走只求牠陪睡XD

熱門快報

限量早鳥禮開搶 馬上登記→

限量早鳥禮開搶 馬上登記→

7/27(六)聲林之王先聲奪人表演會，Gail壓軸登場，頂尖大專選手齊聚台北車站，立即登記抽好禮200份！

男性更年期用甜點撫慰心靈

男性更年期用甜點撫慰心靈

「文里補習班」開課！蔣偉文+劉怡里教你做「電鍋巧克力蛋糕」，輕鬆蒸出甜蜜幸福感

納涼一夏！新聞雲APP會員獨享

納涼一夏！新聞雲APP會員獨享

新聞雲APP會員超狂住宿優惠！豪華露營1泊2食3千有找！下載ETtoday APP立享好康！

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

想提升技能卻沒時間？專業師資精心設計每門課程，讓你隨時隨地都可以學習！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

點擊右上角的星星追蹤ETtoday，讓你一手掌握最即時的時事焦點，輕鬆成為話題大師！

房價飆漲！全台房市秘技大公開！

房價飆漲！全台房市秘技大公開！

還在為高房價發愁嗎？想知道更多專業分析和房巿風向，快進即賞屋看最新趨勢。

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
FB YouTube Instagram weibo RSS Google News
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面