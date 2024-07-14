快訊／川普造勢爆槍響！　美特勤局證實「前總統很安全」

▲川普臉部爆血，向支持者高舉右手喊著「戰鬥」！（圖／達志影像／美聯社，下同。）



記者吳美依／綜合報導

美國前總統川普13日在賓州出席造勢活動時，現場傳出多起爆裂聲，他隨即被隨扈護送離開。而特勤局與川普發言人都已經分別表示，前總統目前很好、很安全。

CNN報導，川普發言人Steven Cheun表示，前總統「很好」，「川普統感謝執法單位與急救人員在這起令人髮指的行徑中迅速採取行動。他很好，並且正在當地醫療設施接受檢查。」

另據NBC報導，美國特勤局（Secret Service）發言人古列爾米（Anthony Guglielmi）也表示，在造勢大會上明顯聽見多起槍聲後，前總統川普被「安全」護送下台。

JUST IN: A Secret Service spokesperson says former President Donald Trump is "safe" after being escorted off the stage at his rally after apparent gunshots were heard. pic.twitter.com/q4L4okG4fE