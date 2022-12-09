伊朗首次處決示威者　強硬鎮壓頭巾革命

實習記者任庭儀／編譯

伊朗8日處決一名示威者，因他在一次抗議活動中傷害準軍事部隊成員。這是從9月爆發頭巾革命以來，當局首次處決反對人士，伊朗人權組織呼籲國際做出強而有力的回應，以免悲劇接連發生。

伊朗通訊社（IRNA）報導，暴徒謝卡里（Mohsen Shekari）9月25日在抗議活動中，封鎖沙塔可汗大道（Sattar Khan Boulevard），並刺傷巴斯杰（Basij）民兵組織成員左肩，被以「向真主發動戰爭」定罪，8日上午在首都德黑蘭伏法。

▲伊朗首次處決示威者，民眾在伊朗駐德國大使館前抗議。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）



綜合CNN、德國之聲（DW）報導，非政府組織「伊朗人權」（Iran Human Rights）代表阿米瑞-莫加達姆（Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam）指出，謝卡里在沒有經過任何正當程序，也沒有得到律師幫助的情況下被處決。他呼籲，國際必須回以最強烈的反應，否則每天都會有示威者被處決。

西方國家紛紛批評伊朗執行死刑之舉，德國外交部長貝爾伯克在推特上發文表示，「伊朗當局不人道的行徑永無止境，但死刑的威脅不會扼殺人們對自由的渴望。」

美國國安顧問蘇利文（Jake Sullivan）也說，「伊朗政府企圖以不公正和殘忍的處決恐嚇勇敢的伊朗人民，我們將針對伊朗政權對人民施以野蠻暴力的行為究責。」

The unjust and cruel execution of #MohsenShekari is a cynical attempt to intimidate the brave Iranian people. Our hearts are with his family. We will hold the Iranian regime accountable for the brutal violence it’s committing against its own people. #MahsaAmini