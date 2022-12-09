　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

伊朗首次處決示威者　強硬鎮壓頭巾革命

實習記者任庭儀／編譯

伊朗8日處決一名示威者，因他在一次抗議活動中傷害準軍事部隊成員。這是從9月爆發頭巾革命以來，當局首次處決反對人士，伊朗人權組織呼籲國際做出強而有力的回應，以免悲劇接連發生。

伊朗通訊社（IRNA）報導，暴徒謝卡里（Mohsen Shekari）9月25日在抗議活動中，封鎖沙塔可汗大道（Sattar Khan Boulevard），並刺傷巴斯杰（Basij）民兵組織成員左肩，被以「向真主發動戰爭」定罪，8日上午在首都德黑蘭伏法。

▲▼伊朗首次處決示威者，民眾在伊朗駐德國大使館前抗議。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲伊朗首次處決示威者，民眾在伊朗駐德國大使館前抗議。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

綜合CNN、德國之聲（DW）報導，非政府組織「伊朗人權」（Iran Human Rights）代表阿米瑞-莫加達姆（Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam）指出，謝卡里在沒有經過任何正當程序，也沒有得到律師幫助的情況下被處決。他呼籲，國際必須回以最強烈的反應，否則每天都會有示威者被處決。

西方國家紛紛批評伊朗執行死刑之舉，德國外交部長貝爾伯克在推特上發文表示，「伊朗當局不人道的行徑永無止境，但死刑的威脅不會扼殺人們對自由的渴望。」

美國國安顧問蘇利文（Jake Sullivan）也說，「伊朗政府企圖以不公正和殘忍的處決恐嚇勇敢的伊朗人民，我們將針對伊朗政權對人民施以野蠻暴力的行為究責。」

今年9月，22歲女子艾米尼（Mahsa Amini）因違反伊朗嚴格的女性著裝規定被道德警察逮捕後死亡，引發全國人民起義示威，當局暴力鎮壓革命，近500人在鎮壓下喪命。

像／美聯社）

►52歲江宏恩大秀腹肌身材超好！秘密是「日安塑崩錠」

►手刀購5片式平口褲!三花獨家3件只要$597

►「保健1212購物慶，最後優惠不錯過！

ET快訊
新北男賭世足賠慘！　2台百萬愛車遭3煞砸爛
一天掉12°C！　下周「冷氣團＋颱風雨彈」一起來
快訊／新北套房驚見「女乾屍」！　女兒伴屍半年
北市56年透天成「都更孤島」！　神秘屋主堅持不讓
2寶媽變火辣「性奴隸」服侍小王！　鹹濕對話曝
見高獲利財報　他3個月投資1700萬全噴光　

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

財神「爺」來了！他神預言「會中大獎」　18歲少年果真爽中3000萬

想「一夜兩次」被拒絕！男火大勒死結婚9年妻　裝垃圾袋棄屍路邊

快訊／日核電廠驚傳火警！電解室「濃煙密布」　起火原因仍待調查

哈利梅根新片爆猛料？　他看完前3集怒了：夫妻爽住豪宅卻一直抱怨

首位台灣出身女性參議員　曲怡文成美國政壇新秀

馬桶蓋不蓋？研究揭沖水瞬間「細菌秒速2公尺噴出」　驚人畫面曝

巴西球員狂跳「勝利之舞」挨轟！　22歲前鋒回應：因為我們很快樂

伊朗首次處決示威者　強硬鎮壓頭巾革命

狂燒5000多坪！俄購物中心淪火海1死　屋頂坍塌火勢瞬間蔓延

天降高壓電！站務員被「電線巴頭」瞬間冒火　倒頭栽落軌畫面曝光

我不走！調皮貓狂搗蛋　被爸趕出家腳緊抓門框

挑戰把球踢進角落小洞　不怕失敗堅持練10年！

郭泓志《全明星》為黃隊燒百萬　曝沒聯絡林玉書..可能不續任領隊

奮力跳躍夾破巨大氣球　男女輪流躺地好害羞❤

萌龜入住新家跳舞慶祝　屁股狂扭超嗨：蹦迪囉

3對情侶出遊女友出狠招 惡整男友們穿同款粉紅衣

穿暴龍裝亂入大自然！　露營區熱舞、草原騎馬

賓士被偷襲反咬無辜虎斑　牠傻眼怒伸毛掌巴下去！

秀分局長合照、堵蘭小明拍攝　網紅烏鴉涉黑遭逮3萬元交保

牽女兒手散步爸藏不住笑　兩人互動暖翻網：要珍惜

財神「爺」來了！他神預言「會中大獎」　18歲少年果真爽中3000萬

想「一夜兩次」被拒絕！男火大勒死結婚9年妻　裝垃圾袋棄屍路邊

快訊／日核電廠驚傳火警！電解室「濃煙密布」　起火原因仍待調查

哈利梅根新片爆猛料？　他看完前3集怒了：夫妻爽住豪宅卻一直抱怨

首位台灣出身女性參議員　曲怡文成美國政壇新秀

馬桶蓋不蓋？研究揭沖水瞬間「細菌秒速2公尺噴出」　驚人畫面曝

巴西球員狂跳「勝利之舞」挨轟！　22歲前鋒回應：因為我們很快樂

伊朗首次處決示威者　強硬鎮壓頭巾革命

狂燒5000多坪！俄購物中心淪火海1死　屋頂坍塌火勢瞬間蔓延

天降高壓電！站務員被「電線巴頭」瞬間冒火　倒頭栽落軌畫面曝光

嗆養貓別回家！1周後阿公阿嬤「示範親乖孫」　過來人揭狠心真相

超衰！男因賭世足欠一屁股債　2台百萬愛車也遭殃…慘遭3煞砸爛

洗衣機漂詭異物！房客入住1周「每晚全身癢爆」　一翻床墊崩潰

碩士男嗆女店員「沒讀書」！零錢砸臉：像乞丐卑賤　判刑才知糟了

孟耿如「身心俱疲」勾媽媽網友血淚！親揭和黃子佼婚姻現況

一天掉12°C！下周「冷氣團＋颱風雨彈」一起來　北宜花降雨不斷

男遭毆死丟公墓！家屬悲領大體　見犯案手法...高大成：兇嫌無悔意

Honda分享「重機vs女友」梗圖！4指標慘敗　網友回擊：男友也適用

財神「爺」來了！他神預言「會中大獎」　18歲少年果真爽中3000萬

2022台中國際花毯節開跑！6大花卉特色展區、交通資訊一次看　

亮麗越南女來台念大學淪應召妹　林森北套房接客價碼曝

國際熱門新聞

7男集體性侵2女　她折返救友慘淪玩物

23軍校生操過頭　橫紋肌溶解慘洗腎

婚宴收140元禮金　新郎怒：拜託查清價位好嗎

哈利梅根紀錄片怒掀「英國王室6大罪狀」！

8月大胎兒遭強行取出　19歲小媽成女屍

妹子深蹲一半猝死　全身僵硬臉砸地

誰能晉級4強？「人類章魚」曝最新預測

檢票員站月台「頭腳噴火」墜軌　兇手竟是牠

華爾街日報：郭台銘寫信說服中共鬆綁清零

親俄議員遭炸飛慘死街頭　影片曝光

箱子裡的男孩　65年懸案終見曙光

哈利梅根紀錄片開砲　查爾斯國王恐祭出重懲

女歌手失蹤3天　慘成桶屍藏後車箱

TikTok知名「神秘箱屍案」兇嫌謀殺罪成立

更多熱門

相關新聞

下體卡2顆子彈　伊朗警故意射爆示威女性器

下體卡2顆子彈　伊朗警故意射爆示威女性器

伊朗22歲女子艾米尼(Mahsa Amini)之死引發頭巾革命，各地抗爭活動仍然不斷，然而當地醫護人員卻透露，發現伊朗軍方在鎮壓女性抗爭者時，會刻意朝她們的臉部、胸部與下體發射子彈，意圖就是要刻意摧毀這些女子的女性特徵。

女攀岩家比賽沒戴頭巾　老家被拆光

女攀岩家比賽沒戴頭巾　老家被拆光

瑪莎之死掀起伊朗頭巾革命

瑪莎之死掀起伊朗頭巾革命

伊朗球員痛哭　美球員「緊擁對方」超感人

伊朗球員痛哭　美球員「緊擁對方」超感人

伊朗球迷慶祝輸美國　結果1男遭警槍殺亡

伊朗球迷慶祝輸美國　結果1男遭警槍殺亡

關鍵字：

伊朗頭巾革命

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

7男集體性侵2女　她折返救友慘淪玩物

女星「無罩散步」亂晃：緊張又害羞

老公1前戲被嫌髒　人妻：怎麼辦

快訊／王大陸認愛大馬女神！

賈永婕搭機「我中頭獎了」！

烘爐地槍戰！　警駁火「醋男頭中彈」命危

房東噁傳「打手槍3次」　單身妹入住更崩潰

小彬彬3度結婚突認「要離婚了」！

獨／成功嶺新兵暴斃　躺床上無意識...送醫不治

百萬YTR HOOK突披婚紗！

23軍校生操過頭　橫紋肌溶解慘洗腎

租1.5坪房！男住院未付租金被告　房東慘了

殉情案反轉成殺人起訴！　罔腰痛心：我的好友就這樣走了

薪水狂漲！2023年「最強運5星座」出爐了

松山飛羽田2253元！他看明細崩潰　沒去還倒吐2萬

更多

最夯影音

更多
我不走！調皮貓狂搗蛋　被爸趕出家腳緊抓門框

我不走！調皮貓狂搗蛋　被爸趕出家腳緊抓門框
挑戰把球踢進角落小洞　不怕失敗堅持練10年！

挑戰把球踢進角落小洞　不怕失敗堅持練10年！

郭泓志《全明星》為黃隊燒百萬　曝沒聯絡林玉書..可能不續任領隊

郭泓志《全明星》為黃隊燒百萬　曝沒聯絡林玉書..可能不續任領隊

奮力跳躍夾破巨大氣球　男女輪流躺地好害羞❤

奮力跳躍夾破巨大氣球　男女輪流躺地好害羞❤

萌龜入住新家跳舞慶祝　屁股狂扭超嗨：蹦迪囉

萌龜入住新家跳舞慶祝　屁股狂扭超嗨：蹦迪囉

熱門快報

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

全台房巿供不應求?!何處可買房

全台房巿供不應求?!何處可買房

北中南房巿獵房行動，專家帶看環境交通、生活機能、精彩公設，開箱新建案

【寵物】年終感謝祭

【寵物】年終感謝祭

毛毛商城年終感謝祭開跑！12/1-12/31全館滿額最高折12%，貓狗飼料用品囤貨趁現在～

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面