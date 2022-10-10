德國駐基輔領事館遭「俄軍飛彈」擊中　全館已暫停運作

▲德國駐基輔領事館遭「俄軍飛彈」擊中。（圖／翻攝自Google地圖）

記者林彥臣／綜合報導

俄軍光是在當地時間10日上午，就對烏克蘭全國各地，狂射了75枚飛彈，其中包過德國駐基輔領事館也遭到飛彈擊中，目前Google顯示領事館為暫停營業狀態。

根據《衛報》（The Guardian）報導，德國外交部發言人稱，德國駐基輔領事館大樓遭到俄羅斯飛彈襲擊。

駐柏林的東歐專家薩姆萊尼（Sergej Sumlenny）在推特發文表示，遭到襲擊的部分為領事館簽證處所在的大樓，詳細情形還需要派員查看。

The building where the the visa office of the German embassy in Kyiv was located was hit by Russians today. Any reaction of @Bundeskanzler @ABaerbock @BMVg_Bundeswehr ? Maybe some Leopards can be sent to check the situation on the ground? pic.twitter.com/hU2wVWrK87