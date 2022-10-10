　
德國駐基輔領事館遭「俄軍飛彈」擊中　全館已暫停運作

▲▼德國駐基輔領事館遭「俄軍飛彈」擊中。（圖／翻攝自Google地圖）

▲德國駐基輔領事館遭「俄軍飛彈」擊中。（圖／翻攝自Google地圖）

記者林彥臣／綜合報導

俄軍光是在當地時間10日上午，就對烏克蘭全國各地，狂射了75枚飛彈，其中包過德國駐基輔領事館也遭到飛彈擊中，目前Google顯示領事館為暫停營業狀態。

根據《衛報》（The Guardian）報導，德國外交部發言人稱，德國駐基輔領事館大樓遭到俄羅斯飛彈襲擊。

駐柏林的東歐專家薩姆萊尼（Sergej Sumlenny）在推特發文表示，遭到襲擊的部分為領事館簽證處所在的大樓，詳細情形還需要派員查看。

目前德國總理蕭茲（Olaf Scholz）尚未對此事表態，遭到飛彈打擊的部分，是否視為德國領土也有待確認。

烏克蘭多座城市10日遭連環彈襲，北、東、南面與烏克蘭毗鄰的東歐國家摩爾多瓦（Moldova），在俄羅斯攻擊烏克蘭時也慘遭波及，有3枚飛彈在飛向烏克蘭的過程中穿越其領空，激怒該國外交部。

