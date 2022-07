菲律賓7.1強震首起死亡！　建築倒塌「工人遭碎片砸中」喪命

▲ 震央所在的阿布拉省災情嚴重。(圖/翻攝自推特)

記者陳宛貞/綜合外電報導

菲律賓呂宋島27日上午發生規模7.1強震,震央位於阿布拉省,全國都感受到搖晃,各地傳出建築受損災情。根據菲國政府統計,本格特省(Benguet)首府拉特立尼達(La Trinidad)有1名工人慘遭砸死,為這起地震截至目前傳出的首起傷亡。

NDRRMC REPORTS 1 DEAD The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) says a construction worker from La Trinidad, Benguet was killed after being hit by falling debris as magnitude 7.0 quake hit Abra on Wednesday, 27 July. #earthquake #DailyTribune pic.twitter.com/gN5fhOhkhv

A construction worker in Barangay Buyagan in La Trinidad town, Benguet province, was reportedly killed when he was hit by falling debris from a building that collapsed due to the strong earthquake on Wednesday morning. | @kquitasolINQ /PDI https://t.co/ZlLSsnxBcm