快訊／菲律賓發生規模7.1強震　深度僅10公里！馬路「震裂」慘況曝

▲ 菲律賓27日發生規模7.1地震。（圖／翻攝自USGS）

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

菲律賓當地時間27日上午8時43分發生強烈地震，美國地質調查局（USGS）測得地震規模為7.1，震央約位於阿布拉省Dolores市東南方11公里處，震源深度約10公里，暫無海嘯警報，目前未傳出傷亡。

當地許多民眾感受到地震威力後暫時到戶外避難，也有許多網友上傳家中吊燈、物品搖晃畫面，甚至有部分地區柏油路因地震爆裂凸起。有網友在推特表示，在首都馬尼拉非常有感。

LOOK: Senate employees evacuate to the open parking lot across the building after an earthquake was felt in parts of Metro Manila today. Senate building is in Pasay City. Office of Sen JV Ejercito @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/JDV7Ea9j9d — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) July 27, 2022

I thought Lemon was just panting and the bed was shaking earthquake felt in BGC #EarthquakePH pic.twitter.com/ByS6QyoyBs — shannon robinson (@shanxrobinson) July 27, 2022

南伊羅戈首府美岸著名的聖保羅大教堂（Vigan Cathedral）發生外牆剝落災情，還有建築物二樓部分坍塌，殘骸全都散落街上。

Praying for everyone's safety, and that of my family and friends in Ilocos!



My family and friends are safe but traumatized. This is also how the big Vigan Cathedral looks like after the earthquake. Photos sent by Maricor Caniedo.



Ingat, ingat po tayong lahat!#EarthquakePH pic.twitter.com/q0mzxuyLYG — Ash Presto (@sosyolohija) July 27, 2022

#EarthquakePH situation in Vigan, Ilocos Sur after the earthquake :(( ingat po tayong lahat!! pic.twitter.com/ATbSnuBGeY — chanyeol uwi ka na (@eripolca) July 27, 2022

►20分鐘聽懂《Wow世界熱鬧什麼？》