快訊／菲律賓發生規模7.1強震　深度僅10公里！馬路「震裂」慘況曝

▲▼ 菲律賓27日發生規模7.1地震。（圖／翻攝自USGS）

▲ 菲律賓27日發生規模7.1地震。（圖／翻攝自USGS）

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

菲律賓當地時間27日上午8時43分發生強烈地震，美國地質調查局（USGS）測得地震規模為7.1，震央約位於阿布拉省Dolores市東南方11公里處，震源深度約10公里，暫無海嘯警報，目前未傳出傷亡。

當地許多民眾感受到地震威力後暫時到戶外避難，也有許多網友上傳家中吊燈、物品搖晃畫面，甚至有部分地區柏油路因地震爆裂凸起。有網友在推特表示，在首都馬尼拉非常有感。

南伊羅戈首府美岸著名的聖保羅大教堂（Vigan Cathedral）發生外牆剝落災情，還有建築物二樓部分坍塌，殘骸全都散落街上。

瀏海貓照鏡子監視奴才！　呆滯臉讓他笑出魔性笑聲

