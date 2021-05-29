她「遭5人性剝削」畫面瘋傳！　警PO性虐片截圖懸賞抓人

▲被害人遭5人殘忍性虐，影片在網路上瘋傳。（圖／Assam Police）
記者王佩翊／編譯
印度網路上日前瘋傳一段無辜女子遭到4名不肖男性和1名女子輪番性侵、虐待的影片，從影片中可以看到嫌犯的手段十分慘忍，因此被警方盯上。儘管無法得知詳細犯案的時間與地點，阿薩姆邦警方在推特上公開影片中5名嫌犯的長相，並提供豐厚獎賞等待舉報。警方隨後也順利逮捕這5名嫌犯，而他們全都是來自孟加拉的非法移民。
These images are of 5 culprits who are seen brutally torturing & violating a young girl in a viral video.— Assam Police (@assampolice) May 26, 2021
The time or place of this incident is not clear.
Anyone with information regarding this crime or the criminals may please contact us. They will be rewarded handsomely. pic.twitter.com/ZnNjtK1jr6
印度阿薩姆邦警方獲報後，隨即從影片中擷取出5名嫌犯的照片，並於27日在官方推特上公布其長相。警方寫道，「這5名罪犯涉嫌在影片中折磨並侵犯一名年輕女孩，事件發生的時間與地點尚不可知，但如果有民眾知道有關這起案件或是嫌犯的任何消息，請務必與警方聯絡，將得到豐厚的報酬。」
據了解，該段影片正在網路上瘋傳，影片中一名女子被5人輪流性侵、毆打，甚至還被以玻璃瓶塞住下體，十分殘忍。」經警方調查，該則影片是在印度拍攝的，但5名嫌犯皆是來自孟加拉的非法移民。據悉，這5人在經濟上發生分歧，於是把被害女性挾持到印度進行人口販賣。
警方公布嫌犯長相後，也隨即鎖定了這4男1女，並將其一一逮捕，同時以性侵、攻擊女性等罪名將5人起訴。
The viral video of a girl from North-East being brutally raped and tortured by 4 men & 1 women is not related to Jodhpur suicide case. I had detail discussion with the Police Commisioner of Jodhpur.— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 26, 2021
However, there must be all out efforts by all State Police to catch the devils.
Spotify｜KKBOX｜SoundOn｜Apple Podcast｜Google Podcast
讀者迴響