　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

她「遭5人性剝削」畫面瘋傳！　警PO性虐片截圖懸賞抓人

▲▼她「遭5人性剝削」畫面瘋傳！　警PO性虐片截圖抓人。（圖／Assam Police）

▲被害人遭5人殘忍性虐，影片在網路上瘋傳。（圖／Assam Police）

記者王佩翊／編譯

印度網路上日前瘋傳一段無辜女子遭到4名不肖男性和1名女子輪番性侵、虐待的影片，從影片中可以看到嫌犯的手段十分慘忍，因此被警方盯上。儘管無法得知詳細犯案的時間與地點，阿薩姆邦警方在推特上公開影片中5名嫌犯的長相，並提供豐厚獎賞等待舉報。警方隨後也順利逮捕這5名嫌犯，而他們全都是來自孟加拉的非法移民。

印度阿薩姆邦警方獲報後，隨即從影片中擷取出5名嫌犯的照片，並於27日在官方推特上公布其長相。警方寫道，「這5名罪犯涉嫌在影片中折磨並侵犯一名年輕女孩，事件發生的時間與地點尚不可知，但如果有民眾知道有關這起案件或是嫌犯的任何消息，請務必與警方聯絡，將得到豐厚的報酬。」

據了解，該段影片正在網路上瘋傳，影片中一名女子被5人輪流性侵、毆打，甚至還被以玻璃瓶塞住下體，十分殘忍。」經警方調查，該則影片是在印度拍攝的，但5名嫌犯皆是來自孟加拉的非法移民。據悉，這5人在經濟上發生分歧，於是把被害女性挾持到印度進行人口販賣。

警方公布嫌犯長相後，也隨即鎖定了這4男1女，並將其一一逮捕，同時以性侵、攻擊女性等罪名將5人起訴。

宇宙人外信》：中英日韓四聲道，時事閒聊學單字★

SpotifyKKBOXSoundOnApple PodcastGoogle Podcast

 

居家防疫必備　全自動感應酒精噴霧機只要588

ET快訊
快訊／怒飆奎山中學漠視規定　柯文哲震怒罰30萬：任何人都不能
快訊／為病床怒槓中央！柯文哲怒斥石崇良講幹話：我病例砸過去
快訊／嘉義堂兄弟泡個茶4確診！北漂返鄉談心　子送父就醫也中
快訊／北市醫療超緊繃！柯文哲曝：專責病床一度剩「16床」
快訊／台中確診破百！32例來自4大家族　急推「室內5招式」
快訊／單日死亡21例創新高　柯文哲解說疫情發展
快訊／萬華3周超過千人染疫　北市12區最新確診數曝光
快訊／高雄恐怖麻將已14確診　新增足跡去過全聯、永和豆漿
LIVE／病床夠？中央稱「房間數、床數」勿混淆　柯文哲再開砲
快訊／獅子團女兒匡列205人採檢結果曝！　高雄首例確診結案
快訊／高雄恐怖麻將1傳14！超毒牌桌又1染疫…仍查無感染源
快訊／基隆本土+14…累計確診破百！快樂城、小姑娘群聚再擴大
全台本土確診地圖曝光！新北+224例「飆破3千」　本島剩2地
快訊／桃園14＋5確診足跡曝！　Costco南崁店、Ikea
快訊／桃園金沙風暴掃到新竹！父母親友成傳播鏈　7天釀6確診
快訊／台中「本土+33」5頁足跡曝光！　包括2銀行、4全聯、
快訊／北市私校奎山不顧三級警戒「辦實體畢典」　指揮中心回應了
別再自我取暖！主播800字怒曝「傳統市場實況」：這就是最大的

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

她「遭5人性剝削」畫面瘋傳！　警PO性虐片截圖懸賞抓人

越南出現「混種」病毒！結合印度、英國變異株　可經空氣快速傳播

打完AZ疫苗「頭爆痛」！BBC女主播血栓重症　一周後腦出血身亡

馬來西亞單日飆8千確診！宣布6月「全面封城」　民眾清晨瘋擠市場

加拿大「露鳥議員」講不聽　又全裸開視訊會！這次還在鏡頭前小便

金正恩深信「中國來的鳥」傳播新冠病毒　震怒下令：見鴿子必殺！

加拿大寄宿學校「埋215具兒童屍骨」震驚當地　最小只有3歲

再揪中國強迫勞動！　美國對大連公司下「漁獲暫扣令」

全球至少「70%人口」接種疫苗疫情才會終結！　世衛：速度是關鍵

紐時：台灣望天祈雨！水價卻是亞洲最低　民眾嘆「每滴水都用2次」

萌娃睡覺「卡縫」淡定揮小手求救　爸被媽喊醒：你卡住怎麼不出聲XD

被通知陽性崩潰「我哪裡染疫的？」想到小孩不捨落淚...揭檢疫所生活

鹿希派「露鳥直播」Sandy只想著收錢XD　憲哥一來..她開金口跟弟弟合唱《屋頂》

柯文哲穿隔離衣進第一線畫面曝　視察北市醫院嘆：醫護辛苦了！

白髮伯買飯「口罩戴一半」狂咳嗽　只因等太久...老闆怒：不賣你啦！

34歲男戴口罩跑步下秒踉蹌暈倒　 當場失去生命跡象！警方CPR救回

宜蘭母女確診...全村600人篩檢　男怒砸酒瓶嗆燒房：害死全村人

台語怒轟中央「阿達馬孔固力」　柯文哲：不可能有幾百張空床

許維恩加入Go Red直播羞「剛洗完澡」　郭彥均問：什麼時候辦婚禮？王家梁「現在誰敢來」

柯震東深夜直播曝「曾想娶蕭亞軒」　認「最愛李毓芬」：是我還不夠好！

她「遭5人性剝削」畫面瘋傳！　警PO性虐片截圖懸賞抓人

越南出現「混種」病毒！結合印度、英國變異株　可經空氣快速傳播

打完AZ疫苗「頭爆痛」！BBC女主播血栓重症　一周後腦出血身亡

馬來西亞單日飆8千確診！宣布6月「全面封城」　民眾清晨瘋擠市場

加拿大「露鳥議員」講不聽　又全裸開視訊會！這次還在鏡頭前小便

金正恩深信「中國來的鳥」傳播新冠病毒　震怒下令：見鴿子必殺！

加拿大寄宿學校「埋215具兒童屍骨」震驚當地　最小只有3歲

再揪中國強迫勞動！　美國對大連公司下「漁獲暫扣令」

全球至少「70%人口」接種疫苗疫情才會終結！　世衛：速度是關鍵

紐時：台灣望天祈雨！水價卻是亞洲最低　民眾嘆「每滴水都用2次」

LIVE／新北確診數破3千！侯友宜宣布升級警戒實戰演練報告

快訊／台中鞋廠確診者是警友站顧問！　曾參加「金門3日遊」40人團

快訊／柯文哲怒斥奎山中學漠視規定　「任何人都不能耍大牌」重罰30萬

羅智強批「3+11比范雲早」　鄭文燦反擊：不折不扣的惡意抹黑

命理師小孟「福原愛下半年精神崩潰」　名嘴曝：她贏扶養權機會低

快訊／柯文哲：北市昨晚開始醫療能量可以應付了

台東市「豐橋改建70天」開放通行　因應疫情工程加速進行

雙北3家應變醫院「完成清空」　空出320床專門收治新冠患者

小薰遭詐「5位數」剩378元　公開被騙過程！鄭人碩轉念安撫

快訊／高雄恐怖麻將已14確診　匡列654人還有61檢測未出爐

萌娃睡覺「卡縫」淡定揮小手求救　爸被媽喊醒：你卡住怎麼不出聲XD

國際熱門新聞

越南出現「新」變種！混合印度、英國毒株

雷達影片曝光！　9架UFO「時速257公里」包圍美軍艦

英國批准嬌生COVID-19疫苗　接種添生力軍

金正恩相信中國來的鴿子傳播新冠病毒

比利時駐韓大使受夫人掌摑案波及　今夏離任

神仙顏值情侶照爆紅　正妹攤牌：他是我爸！

老婆不給碰15天　人夫把3孩扔河中

BBC女主播打AZ疫苗一周後腦出血身亡

她被渣男狠甩　2年後知墳墓真相淚崩

內馬爾驚爆性侵Nike女員工被解約

墨爾本4度封城！聲明稿示警：避免像台灣一樣

專家：巴西成新變種病毒株溫床

印度疫情趨緩　新德里市長宣布逐步解封

新娘在婚禮被擄走　慘遭7男性侵

更多熱門

相關新聞

她被渣男狠甩　2年後知墳墓真相淚崩

她被渣男狠甩　2年後知墳墓真相淚崩

一個來自印尼的女孩2年前遭「劈腿」男友提分手，情傷至今依然走不出陰霾，直到被友人帶往一處公墓，看見墓碑上竟刻著前任的名字，才知道真相，忍不住淚崩。原來，前男友當年罹患重病，因為不想要拖累情人，才選擇說謊隱瞞一切。

泰王出院「合體后妃」　網：胖了

泰王出院「合體后妃」　網：胖了

大馬確診率已超越印度！有垂直激增可能

大馬確診率已超越印度！有垂直激增可能

曼谷7-11打疫苗　帶手機身分證秒預約

曼谷7-11打疫苗　帶手機身分證秒預約

亞洲疫情連環爆原因曝！外媒：疫苗是關鍵

亞洲疫情連環爆原因曝！外媒：疫苗是關鍵

關鍵字：

東南亞要聞

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

星國名醫批陳時中：難道要6月中才會醒？

首例！高雄確診男自曝足跡：病毒到我這就好

再21死！今增確診「320例本土＋166例校正回歸」

5人家裡1餐花85萬！屋主出30萬　群聚怎麼罰大曝光

獨家直擊／小薰挨詐穿萬元Nike潮鞋報案

小薰遭詐騙！戶頭只剩378元

出門買菜憂病毒帶回家　醫授「4關鍵」保證安全

即／新北「4級兵推」規則曝：全市禁足21天

「天母貴族私校照辦畢典」警方到場竟沒用！

封城？　侯友宜：新北29區實戰演練完就能升級

第一波紓困金最快6／4入帳　薪資補貼2萬、12歲以下擬每人1萬

台灣姊弟亂倫片引網議！33歲女把小8歲弟弟當男友

教室12分嘿咻片瘋傳！校方查人與人連結

快樂缺氧來不及呼救　 2招可自救

二哈遭裝袋掛門！89流氓臉嚇壞網

更多

最夯影音

更多
萌娃睡覺「卡縫」淡定揮小手求救　爸被媽喊醒：你卡住怎麼不出聲XD

萌娃睡覺「卡縫」淡定揮小手求救　爸被媽喊醒：你卡住怎麼不出聲XD
被通知陽性崩潰「我哪裡染疫的？」想到小孩不捨落淚...揭檢疫所生活

被通知陽性崩潰「我哪裡染疫的？」想到小孩不捨落淚...揭檢疫所生活

鹿希派「露鳥直播」Sandy只想著收錢XD　憲哥一來..她開金口跟弟弟合唱《屋頂》

鹿希派「露鳥直播」Sandy只想著收錢XD　憲哥一來..她開金口跟弟弟合唱《屋頂》

柯文哲穿隔離衣進第一線畫面曝　視察北市醫院嘆：醫護辛苦了！

柯文哲穿隔離衣進第一線畫面曝　視察北市醫院嘆：醫護辛苦了！

白髮伯買飯「口罩戴一半」狂咳嗽　只因等太久...老闆怒：不賣你啦！

白髮伯買飯「口罩戴一半」狂咳嗽　只因等太久...老闆怒：不賣你啦！

熱門快報

各路專家即時開箱賞屋 掌握房市第一手消息！

各路專家即時開箱賞屋 掌握房市第一手消息！

專家實境開箱賞屋分析，帶你一探究竟北中南房市，不能錯過的最新資訊都在這！

新聞雲APP要你隨便花

新聞雲APP要你隨便花

2020年尾神加碼！看新聞送購物金和咖啡，再讓你用東森幣瞄準萬元獎品！

東森寵物險

東森寵物險

毛孩健保 寵物雲唯一推薦 不限醫療次數 免自負額 汪喵星人嚴選寵物險

全球瘋奧運！四年一度地表上最強體育賽事看這裡

全球瘋奧運！四年一度地表上最強體育賽事看這裡

2020東京奧運議題看這裡！
最即時！最多元！最豐富！

全民防疫毛毛商城享89折

全民防疫毛毛商城享89折

【全民防疫】寵物雲毛毛商城全館89折！好評再延長～

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面