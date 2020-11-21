「PS5主機」慘被掉包！開箱只見貓糧氣炸鍋　買家怒投訴

▲PS5 買氣熱烈。（圖／記者蘇晟彥攝）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

PlayStation 5全球各國陸續開賣，但如今多地傳出遭竊災情，除了智利之外，英國也遭殃。當地電商龍頭亞馬遜官方現已證實，公司接獲PS5遊戲主機在運送過程遭竊的通報，甚至出現包裹裝著貓咪飼料、米、氣炸鍋等情形，目前已啟動相關調查。外媒形容，這是竊賊出手掉包拿走遊戲主機的結果。

衛報報導，許多等待PS5主機到貨的買家過去2日陸續收到包裹，豈料打開外包裝時才發現，裝在箱子裡面的商品並非主機，只見貓咪飼料、烤肉架或是袋裝米。就連遊戲業界知名人士也遇上類似情況，MTV電視台記者貝克絲玫（Bex May）準備錄製開箱影片時也發現，她所收到的商品並不是遊戲主機，而是一台氣炸鍋。

Happy #PS5 day everyone. Tried to document our one’s unveiling, but Amazon have tricked us with an unsolicited air fryer instead (after giving delivery password). Anyone else had this problem today? pic.twitter.com/99IUSzSJUU — Bex April May (@bexlectric) November 19, 2020

love to have been waiting all day for my PS5 delivery only for this to show up at 10pm, is this a joke @AmazonUK @PlayStationUK @AskPS_UK ? pic.twitter.com/79Zz6E85Ob — yonic sleuth (@flagwithoutwind) November 19, 2020

另有其他買家遇到的狀況，是在沒有收到包裹的情況下，訂單被標註為已送達。

亞馬遜已透過聲明證實接獲多起類似投訴，發言人強調，只有少部分訂單出現狀況，現階段已啟動相關調查釐清發生異常的原因。

So went to open my PlayStation 5 that I ordered from @AmazonUK and found this! Some one has replaced it with rice!I wish I was joking! Pls RT! pic.twitter.com/VcSNce4Zgo — iamadamsullivan (@iamadamsullivan) November 19, 2020

Thanks @AmazonUK for sending me this instead of the ps5 I ordered. And then telling me sorry, we can't send you the item you actually ordered because we ran out. So you're gonna have to wait over 10 days for a refund. Absolute shambles pic.twitter.com/2slEFxKxlc — Kirsty (@oopssimafan) November 20, 2020

The exact same thing happened to me, I got a George Foreman grill!

Looked like the box had been opened at some point aswell.

Now I can't get a replacement because there is no stock anywhere in the UK even though I pre-ordered it 2 months in advance! pic.twitter.com/Cmg3BzVhvg — Sam Felts (@Sam_Felts) November 20, 2020

聽Podcast掌握美選及國際局勢