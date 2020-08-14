iOS設備狂跳「iTunes Store」錯誤訊息　iPhone、iPad都中招

▲部分用戶的iOS設備狂跳iTunes Store錯誤訊息。（圖／翻攝自twitter／@da_ni_ella）

記者王曉敏／綜合報導

今（14）晨起有不少用戶反映設備不斷跳出與iTunes Store有關的錯誤訊息，受影響的設備遍及iPhone、iPod touch及iPad，只要隨機開啟任何App都有可能跳出錯誤通知。不過針對這種狀況，目前並無有效的解決方法，只能靜待蘋果修復。

今天早上有不少iOS用戶發現手機不斷跳出「The iTunes Store is unable to process purchases at this time.」（iTunes Store 現在無法完成購買）錯誤通知，關閉後仍會一直隨機跳出，令用戶相當困擾。且雖然錯誤通知內提及「iTunes Store」，但根據社群網站上的網友回報，大多受影響的用戶都是使用第三方App時跳出通知。

@AppleSupport is there a problem with the iTunes Store keep getting a pop up that the iTunes Store is unable to process purchases at the moment, it is actually getting quite annoying when I am trying to do something pic.twitter.com/XgzJB4AuSJ