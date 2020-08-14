　
iOS設備狂跳「iTunes Store」錯誤訊息　iPhone、iPad都中招

▲▼iTunes Store錯誤訊息。（圖／翻攝自twitter／@da_ni_ella）

▲部分用戶的iOS設備狂跳iTunes Store錯誤訊息。（圖／翻攝自twitter／@da_ni_ella）

記者王曉敏／綜合報導

今（14）晨起有不少用戶反映設備不斷跳出與iTunes Store有關的錯誤訊息，受影響的設備遍及iPhone、iPod touch及iPad，只要隨機開啟任何App都有可能跳出錯誤通知。不過針對這種狀況，目前並無有效的解決方法，只能靜待蘋果修復。

今天早上有不少iOS用戶發現手機不斷跳出「The iTunes Store is unable to process purchases at this time.」（iTunes Store 現在無法完成購買）錯誤通知，關閉後仍會一直隨機跳出，令用戶相當困擾。且雖然錯誤通知內提及「iTunes Store」，但根據社群網站上的網友回報，大多受影響的用戶都是使用第三方App時跳出通知。

觀察蘋果系統狀態，並未顯示iTunes Store有任何問題，截至發稿前，蘋果於系統狀態上唯一顯示的問題為Apple Books App服務狀態不穩定。

事實上，iOS設備狂跳「The iTunes Store is unable to process purchases at this time.」通知的事件並不是首次發生，2019年10月及2018年3月都曾有用戶反映過類似狀況。

根據以往經驗，此問題可能是iTunes Store系統錯誤所造成，並非iOS設備本身的問題。目前此錯誤訊息尚無有效的解決方法，只能靜待蘋果修復。

