【英語多益通】台積電赴美設廠　擴大產能的英文是？

▲台積電，半導體。（圖／CFP）

▲ 台積電半導體。（圖／CFP）

文／徐碧霞 Valerie

新冠肺炎疫情的壟罩下，「世界工廠」中國的封城與停工，衝擊全球電子業原先布局日。蘋果（Apple）近期秘密擴大來台投資，於龍潭興建新廠，台積電（TSMC）日前也評估將進駐美國亞利桑那州，就讓我們透過這個話題，來學學相關的多益單字吧！

高階的Advanced

近日台積電宣布，將在美國亞利桑那州投入120億美元的資金建造5奈米晶圓廠，並計畫於2024年開始量產。這個消息對於川普政府肯定是一項利多，也符合他之前所說，希望關鍵技術（critical technology）元件在美國生產的目標。

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. announced its plan to build an advanced chip factory in Arizona. The construction of the plant is slated to start next year.
（台積電宣布將在美國亞利桑那州建造先進晶圓廠的計畫，並預計明年開工。）

advanced在此當形容詞，解釋為「高階的；先進的」，譬如「進階的課程」就可以用advanced courses。由於台積電的晶片屬於高科技技術，因此可用advanced來形容，此外，「先進的」或「尖端的」同義詞也可用cutting-edge。

The company uses cutting-edge technology in producing this portable device.
（這個公司運用尖端科技製造這行動裝置。）

advance亦可當動詞或名詞，有「進步；晉級；擴增」的意思。

The use of augmented reality (AR) is one of the important medical advances.
（AR擴增實境的運用在醫學上是一項重要進展。）

If you pass the test, you can advance to the next level.
（如果你通過考試，就可以晉級。）

在工作上的「晉升」也可用名詞advancement，也就是promotion的意思。

When looking for a job, some people prefer employee advancement opportunities to salary.
（在找工作時，有些人偏好晉升的機會而非在意薪水。）

另外，plant這個名詞除了大家所熟悉的「植物」外，另一個重要的意思是「工廠」，如核能電廠nuclear power plant，製造廠manufacturing plant。

The company, headquartered in Hsinchu, operates several assembly plants overseas.
（總公司位於新竹的這家公司在海外也有幾個組裝廠。）

生產Generate

據報導，台積電在美國建廠，不但能幫美國擴增（expand）半導體的產能（capacity），還能吸引高科技人才並增加當地的就業機會。台積電表示，亞利桑那州5奈米廠的興建，將會為當地帶來超過1600個就業機會。

According to TSMC, the plan will generate more than 1600 high-tech jobs.
（據台積電表示，該計畫將創造超過1600個高科技就業機會。）

generate當動詞為「產生；創造」的意思，同義字可以用create、produce來代換。

The movie, Inception, has generated a lot of interests in exploring the potentials of dreams.
（電影《全面啟動》讓人們對探索夢的潛力產生濃厚興趣。）

擴廠、擴充的「擴大」可以用expand，名詞為expansion。

We just finished our office expansion and the new office looks amazing.
（我們辦公室的擴大工程剛完成，新辦公室看起來的確很棒。）

要注意的是，別搞混了expand和extend這兩個字。expand通常是「大小、面積」等的「擴充、變大」；而extend通常是指「長度」或「時間」上的「延長」，名詞是extension，譬如電話分機就可用extension number，延長保固則是extended warranty。

We’re going to hold a meeting tomorrow to discuss ways to expand our market share.
（我們明天要開會討論如何擴大我們的市佔率。）

Mary has enjoyed her trip in Bangkok so she decided to extend her stay for one more week.
（Mary在曼谷玩得很開心，因此她決定再多停留一周。）

名詞capacity有好幾個重要的字意，包括「產能；容量；（人）的能力」等。

The government hopes that major corporations can increase their manufacturing capacities on home soil.
（政府希望大型企業能增加其在國內的產能。）

The new stadium is reported to have a capacity of 30,000 people.
（新的體育場據報導說可容納3萬人。）

Jim’s father had a stroke last year and, as a result, his mental capacity was greatly affected.
（Jim的父親去年中風後，心智能力大受影響。）

展示Display

除了台積電外，據傳蘋果也秘密擴大來台投資，在既有廠區旁再建造生產顯示器的新廠，擴大營運；而這些顯示器未來將供應蘋果的iPhone、iPad等產品使用。

It is reported that Apple Inc. plans to invest $330 million on a new plant manufacturing mini-LED and micro-LED displays in northern Taiwan.
（據報導，蘋果計畫在北台灣投資3.3億美元設立新廠，生產Mini LED及Micro LED顯示器。）

名詞display在這裡指的是「顯示器」，然而在多益情境中，更常用的意思是「展示」，可做動詞或名詞。

Several of Monet’s paintings are currently on display in the art gallery.
（莫內的畫作目前正在美術館中展出。）

As a CEO, Mr. Seinfeld clearly displays his excellent communication and leadership skills.
（作為CEO，Seinfeld 展現出他卓越的溝通和領導能力。）

不論是台積電去美國設廠或是蘋果來台建廠，這些好消息都實實在在地展現了台灣在科技產業的實力。

【多益模擬試題】

1. Mr. Frazier will retire next month and we need to find someone who is _______ and efficient to fill his position quickly.
(A) capricious　　(B) capacity 　(C) capital　　(D) capable

2. It looks like we can’t finish the project on time. Maybe we should ask our supervisor to ___________ the deadline.
(A) meet　　(B) catch 　(C) extend　　(D) generate

解析：

1. 正解為(D)。題意為「Frazier先生下個月即將退休，我們需要儘快找位有能力且有效率的人來補他的空缺。」本題是單字和詞性題，空格處應該選和efficient對等的詞性，而且須符合本句的句意，因此(A)善變的；(B)能力；(C)資本；(D)有能力的，只有(D)符合句意和空格所要求的形容詞。

2. 正解為(C)。題意為「看來我們無法準時完成這個案子，或許我們應該跟主管要求延長截止時間。」本題為單字題，所以要尋找符合題意的單詞。常和deadline搭配使用的詞有：meet the deadline趕截止日前（完成）、miss the deadline（錯過截止日期）和extend the deadline（延長截止日期），在此句裡因為無法做完，所以要求延期會是最符合語意的，因此正確答案是(C)。

延伸閱讀》美國失業人口破史上紀錄，「減班」、「裁員」的英文怎麼說？

 
推薦閱讀

生活熱門新聞

成功分割改變「連體兄弟」人生　忠仁驟逝...忠義延續哥正向精神

成功分割改變「連體兄弟」人生　忠仁驟逝...忠義延續哥正向精神
劉真逝世近2個月...辛龍仍走不出來　吳宗憲下最後通牒「帶女兒來探班」

劉真逝世近2個月...辛龍仍走不出來　吳宗憲下最後通牒「帶女兒來探班」

四葉草《創造營》委屈哭了！　被點名「妳就先走了」低下頭反省

四葉草《創造營》委屈哭了！　被點名「妳就先走了」低下頭反省

「請假選總統」韓國瑜首度道歉　施政報告結語突提：非常抱歉

「請假選總統」韓國瑜首度道歉　施政報告結語突提：非常抱歉

法鬥31°C曝曬1小時！路人急送醫　飼主辯：有皮膚病就是要給牠曬

法鬥31°C曝曬1小時！路人急送醫　飼主辯：有皮膚病就是要給牠曬

