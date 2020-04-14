快訊／阿滴募資《紐時》廣告今晚刊登　聶永真設計搶先曝光！

▲阿滴要刊登廣告於紐約時報。（圖／翻攝自阿滴IG、嘖嘖網站）



記者陶本和／台北報導

世界衛生組織（WHO）秘書長譚德塞日前在記者會大罵台灣3分鐘，扭曲許多與事實不符的事情，讓網紅阿滴與聶永真等人發起募款，在紐約時報刊登全版廣告。對此，該廣告於美國時間14日（台灣時間約今晚6時）正式刊登。

發起團隊表示，台灣希望幫助世界的心，不容譚德塞扭曲，比起用不實的言論指責推諉，台灣選擇用實際行動支持世界。共同發起人阿滴表示，「我們並不是要攻擊任何特定人士，而是溫柔的說明：雖然台灣長期在國際上被孤立，我們仍是世界的一份子，我們也正在幫忙。」

這次由知名設計師聶永真操刀的紐約時報集資廣告，已於美國時間4月14日，刊登全版廣告。聶永真表示，廣告中的 WHO 三字使用世衛官方字形，主標問句選用世衛標準色藍，將其隱喻提供閱聽人解鎖。上下圖像以不同翻轉的視角各自代表「世衛暨全球深陷的棘手難題」以及「創造了另一扇門對全球展開援助的台灣」。

至於募款的資金運用部分，依據集資贊助者的投票結果，剩餘款項約 1,500 萬的 45.82%，將用於數位廣告宣傳「Taiwan can help」；31.97% 將捐助國內醫療器材或資源；22.20% 將捐助國外醫療器材或資源。合計將有過半的款項直接捐助並協助國內外的防疫行動。

接下來，該團隊將號召「 #TaiwanCanHelp」網路群眾行動，26,980人贊助的紐約時報頭版廣告只會是開頭，還有更多台灣人、有更多的想法和創意、想讓世界上更多的朋友們知道「#TaiwanCanHelp」。團隊也號召設計師、廣告公司、內容創作者、插畫家、各領域工作者們，透過自己的專業，在 Twitter 或其他社群上，用不同語言上傳並開放授權各種防疫、疫情相關的懶人包、資訊表、影片、插畫、文章、甚至迷因。

該團隊表示，將一起使用 #TaiwanCanHelp 這個「hashtag」，一起讓世界各地的朋友們，透過 #TaiwanCanHelp 這個 hashtag 知道台灣做了哪些努力、了解防疫知識、疫情發展新資訊⋯等等，讓世界確實感受到「Taiwan can help」，展現台灣群眾的巨大能量。

▼聶永真設計刊登紐約時報廣告搶先曝光。（圖／集資發起團隊提供）



廣告全文如下：

WHO can help?

Taiwan.

In a time of isolation, we choose solidarity

You are not alone. Taiwan is with you.

We know what you are going through. We know how hard it is.

Taiwan, having been devastated by the SARS epidemic in 2003, knows.

Taiwan, having been isolated from the World Health Organization, knows.

That is why we are contributing to international efforts by sharing how we contained the outbreak, kept our schools and businesses open, and ensured masks for all.

In the past weeks, Taiwan has provided more than 16 million medical masks to support medical workers around the world and have worked together with the US and the EU on the most advanced rapid tests and vaccines for COVID-19.

Who can isolate Taiwan? No one.

Because we are here to help.

#TaiwanCanHelp

#TaiwanIsHelping

26,980 contributors participated in the crowdfunding campaign to bring you this message.

Their donations will be used to fight COVID-19 internationally alongside our global partners.