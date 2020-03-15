　
歐洲返國客擠爆機場！推特照片曝「全場0口罩」　怒批：會在這裡被傳染

▲▼芝加哥歐海爾國際機場（O`Hare International Airport）。（圖／翻攝自推特／@BrookeGMcDonald）

▲芝加哥歐海爾國際機場一眼望去無人戴口罩。（圖／翻攝自推特／@BrookeGMcDonald）

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

為了阻止新冠肺炎疫情蔓延，美國總統川普日前宣布，全國進入緊急狀態，並從13日起禁止歐洲26國旅客入境，從歐洲返國的旅客也必須飛到指定機場接受疫檢，確認「不會傳染病毒」才可入境。而各大機場似乎還未做好相關應變措施，許多機場都塞滿了準備接受檢查的旅客，更有人等了6個小時還沒排到。

從巴黎經倫敦飛抵芝加哥歐海爾國際機場（O'Hare International Airport）的羅潔斯（Katherine Rogers）向CNN記者表示，他在這邊已經排了5個小時的隊伍，準備接受新冠病毒檢測，但醫生告訴她還得再排1個小時；而從冰島返國的施密特（Ann Lewis Schmidt）也已經排了1個半小時，「如果我們之前沒有感染，如今擠在這邊，有很大的機會已經被傳染了。」

兩名旅客都表示，機場內沒有任何消毒措施，也沒有看到放置乾洗手液的地方；羅潔斯認為，機場完全沒有做好準備，「讓我們從世界各地飛回來，然後一起待在這裡好幾個小時，似乎是適得其反。」

從推特曝光的照片也可以看到，機場內擠滿了等待疫檢的旅客，且幾乎沒有人戴口罩；而紐約甘迺迪國際機場（New York's John F. Kennedy airport）也有同樣狀況，旅客表示他們必須填寫旅遊史的表格，但現場卻沒有足夠的表格和筆，大家必須共用少數幾支筆，排隊至少要2個半小時。

►紐澤西霍博肯市16日起實施宵禁！22時至隔日5時不得外出　餐廳禁內用
►澳洲宣布「外籍遊客」入境須隔離14天！30天內國際郵輪禁停靠
►荷蘭超市爆民眾搶購物資！收銀員傻眼：連聖誕節都沒看過這麼多人...

 
台灣5大防疫措施讓老外推爆！ 美國人：世界各國要仔細觀察

台灣5大防疫措施讓老外推爆！ 美國人：世界各國要仔細觀察
新店男跟妻吵架怒下車！　持刀隨機捅...路人噴血慘死

新店男跟妻吵架怒下車！　持刀隨機捅...路人噴血慘死

牧師+和尚...奇葩組合相約燒肉店　「就偷偷吃嘛」隔壁桌妹子笑到崩潰

牧師+和尚...奇葩組合相約燒肉店　「就偷偷吃嘛」隔壁桌妹子笑到崩潰

網紅居家隔離開箱「佛心關懷包」餅乾、口罩、氯錠安心過14天！

網紅居家隔離開箱「佛心關懷包」餅乾、口罩、氯錠安心過14天！

《奈何BOSS要娶我2》睡衣誘惑　凌BOSS等不及「妳可以快一點嗎？」

《奈何BOSS要娶我2》睡衣誘惑　凌BOSS等不及「妳可以快一點嗎？」

