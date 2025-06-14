　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • App
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
  • |
  • 數位廣告刊登
  • |
  • 攝影棚租借
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

快訊／伊朗首都機場傳爆炸！　濃煙狂竄畫面曝

▲▼位於伊朗首都德黑蘭市區西部的梅赫拉巴德國際機場（Mehrabad Airport）附近傳出劇烈爆炸與火警。（圖／翻攝自X）

▲伊朗梅赫拉巴德國際機場（Mehrabad Airport）傳出劇烈爆炸與火警。（圖／翻攝自X）

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

伊朗首都德黑蘭14日凌晨接連傳出多起爆炸聲，當地媒體與外電指出，位於市區西部的梅赫拉巴德國際機場（Mehrabad Airport）傳出劇烈爆炸與火警，現場濃煙密布、火勢驚人，目前爆炸原因尚未釐清。

《法新社》記者目擊，梅赫拉巴德機場上空竄出滾滾黑煙，火勢疑似持續延燒。伊朗官方媒體《伊斯蘭學生通訊社》（ISNA）也發布現場影片，可見大片濃煙自機場區域不斷升起。

另一家伊朗準官方媒體《梅赫通訊社》（Mehr News Agency）則證實，當地確實發生爆炸事件，但並未說明詳細原因。當地社群媒體則流傳多段影片，可見至少兩股煙柱從德黑蘭市內升起，引發民眾驚恐。

目前尚無人員傷亡或破壞範圍的具體報告，當局也未正式對外說明事故是否與日前以色列針對伊朗發動的大規模襲擊有關。

每日新聞精選　免費訂閱《ETtoday電子報》

06/12 全台詐欺最新數據

更多新聞
638 4 1674 損失金額(元) 更多新聞

※ 資料來源：內政部警政署165打詐儀錶板

ET快訊
知名歌手罹「肺腺癌」6年近況曝光！　現身蔡琴演唱會
我全都要！　小學附幼僅1人畢業「獨自領獎」抱走24件獎品
身心障礙應徵經歷：洗碗做家事　面試者訕笑「誰不會」被砲轟道歉
出國當心踩紅線！申請「1護照」恐丟台灣身分　效期過也照辦
清大兒畢業不去台積電！父：說要去瑞開頭的小公司　內行揭真相
快訊／伊朗首都機場傳爆炸！　濃煙狂竄畫面曝

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

全美串連「無王日抗議」前夕　200名陸戰隊抵洛杉磯

華府閱兵儀式14日登場！恰逢川普79歲生日　1991年以來最大規模

快訊／伊朗首都機場傳爆炸！　濃煙狂竄畫面曝

以色列「木馬屠城」密謀數月！　伊朗高層睡夢中遭團滅

以色列2大城市遭襲釀1死！　伊朗「近百枚飛彈」大多數遭攔截

快訊／伊朗第四波反擊以色列！耶路撒冷傳爆炸　特拉維夫煙霧四起

以色列、伊朗互相攻擊　美股狂瀉769點、台積電ADR跌2.01％

伊朗發射飛彈回擊　以色列稱攻擊平民逾越紅線

以色列國安顧問：伊朗核計畫不可能僅靠武力摧毀

以色列軍方證實伊朗發射飛彈　下令民眾避難

【這次他不再缺席我的重要時刻】警專畢典後見爸現身竟激動落淚...

【早有跡象？】印航墜機前2小時搭同架機 驚爆機艙內「所有東西都故障」

【閨蜜下跪求別拔管】控蔡語芯家屬「提前整理名牌包遺物」

【無情吐槽】館長求拍路邊「垃圾桶」　陸網友誠實反噴：太假了！

【不敢相信QQ】見「姑丈懷中有別人」弟弟直接傷心跪地XD

【撞車先凶？】高雄75歲阿北倒退嚕撞後車！下車爆氣嗆：你撞我

當李珠珢得知打者出局　一臉不敢相信XD

印度波音客機「離地30秒」　墜毀全程影片曝光

【校內路樹奪命】逢甲大學路樹倒塌奪命　材料系碩一生傷重不治

【高流量飯局】館長合體汪小菲吃晚餐！席間「台灣1歌手」突現身

全美串連「無王日抗議」前夕　200名陸戰隊抵洛杉磯

華府閱兵儀式14日登場！恰逢川普79歲生日　1991年以來最大規模

快訊／伊朗首都機場傳爆炸！　濃煙狂竄畫面曝

以色列「木馬屠城」密謀數月！　伊朗高層睡夢中遭團滅

以色列2大城市遭襲釀1死！　伊朗「近百枚飛彈」大多數遭攔截

快訊／伊朗第四波反擊以色列！耶路撒冷傳爆炸　特拉維夫煙霧四起

以色列、伊朗互相攻擊　美股狂瀉769點、台積電ADR跌2.01％

伊朗發射飛彈回擊　以色列稱攻擊平民逾越紅線

以色列國安顧問：伊朗核計畫不可能僅靠武力摧毀

以色列軍方證實伊朗發射飛彈　下令民眾避難

買鹹酥雞必點什麼？網大推「這1樣」還能測功力：隨便炸都好吃

杜蘭特交易最快周末達成！　灰狼、熱火等3隊提最終報價

曹興誠當面向賴清德報告大罷免最新情勢　民進黨：始終與公民同行

TOYOTA預告「全新油電休旅、7人座MPV」即將問世！新動力更省油

快訊／國1南台中大雅段「自小客90度側翻」　佔據2線車道

不用再連上6天班！　下半年多2連假「不補班」

張清芳從未和她合作「原因竟和江蕙有關」揭內幕：怪我當時老闆

水湳現實版《寄生上流》　超狂租客挖洞穿牆！鄰居家「客廳變房間」

幕後／大罷免遇亂流！綠營陸戰打底　祭5招要當「罷團最強側翼」

疫後「最高薪職業」也供不應求　高壓培訓通過率曾不到5成

【這次他不再缺席我的重要時刻】警專畢典後見爸現身竟激動落淚...

國際熱門新聞

以色列宣布「關閉全球使館」

印航機長絕望求救通話曝　17秒後失控墜毀

快訊／伊朗第四波反擊以色列　耶路撒冷傳爆炸

即／伊朗退出核談判

剖腹產打麻醉...醫師性侵孕婦！畫面全被拍

川普早知以要打伊朗　各國反應一次看

男赴印度完成亡妻遺願！搭機卻遇死劫

2周內決定稅率　川普點名15國：接受或拉倒

以色列、伊朗互相攻擊　美股狂瀉769點

墜機前「所有東西都故障」影片流出

快訊／伊朗首都機場傳爆炸　畫面曝

以色列「木馬屠城」奇襲　伊朗高層遭團滅

伊朗發射飛彈回擊　以色列稱攻擊平民逾越紅線

更多熱門

相關新聞

以色列「木馬屠城」奇襲　伊朗高層遭團滅

以色列「木馬屠城」奇襲　伊朗高層遭團滅

以色列13日凌晨突襲伊朗境內多個軍事與核能設施，消息人士指出，這場被稱為「崛起之獅」（Rising Lion）的攻擊行動，其實早已在伊朗境內布局多時，除了戰機空襲，更動用了藏在民用車輛與建築內的炸藥、無人機與秘密突擊隊，如同現代版的「木馬屠城記」，讓伊朗核心菁英毫無防備，幾乎遭團滅。

川普早知以要打伊朗　各國反應一次看

川普早知以要打伊朗　各國反應一次看

即／伊朗退出核談判

即／伊朗退出核談判

川普警告伊朗：接下來的攻擊將更加殘酷

川普警告伊朗：接下來的攻擊將更加殘酷

關鍵字：

以色列伊朗核武軍武國際軍武

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

死後器捐遺愛人間！3年後受贈者全罹癌

12年綜藝大熱門喊停　吳宗憲紅眼眶「身家將全數捐出」

拔管3條件超嚴格　律師打臉蔡語芯閨蜜

年薪未達150萬　準青安族申貸「被勸退」　

新北色龜「性侵2女同學」！酒內下藥逞慾

女友目擊驚恐瞬間！逢甲碩生被大樹壓

以色列宣布「關閉全球使館」

筋肉系AV女優啟動「瘋狂發片模式」

印航機長絕望求救通話曝　17秒後失控墜毀

逢甲大學碩一生遭校內路樹奪命！家屬崩潰掩面痛哭

快訊／6縣市豪大雨特報！最新警戒區曝

即／13縣市強風特報！最強陣風恐達8級

快訊／伊朗第四波反擊以色列　耶路撒冷傳爆炸

出國當心踩紅線！申請1護照恐丟台灣身分

《棒棒堂》男星遭控長期跟騷！

更多

最夯影音

更多

【這次他不再缺席我的重要時刻】警專畢典後見爸現身竟激動落淚...

【早有跡象？】印航墜機前2小時搭同架機 驚爆機艙內「所有東西都故障」

【閨蜜下跪求別拔管】控蔡語芯家屬「提前整理名牌包遺物」

【無情吐槽】館長求拍路邊「垃圾桶」　陸網友誠實反噴：太假了！

【不敢相信QQ】見「姑丈懷中有別人」弟弟直接傷心跪地XD

熱門快報

抽2025高雄啤酒音樂節門票

抽2025高雄啤酒音樂節門票

6/4-6/23 天天看新聞 送你【2025高雄啤酒音樂節】門票，SUPER JUNIOR-D&E、輝人、頌樂等你嗨！

壯年族群必補充的關鍵營養素

壯年族群必補充的關鍵營養素

「文里補習班」開課啦！開箱六件營養又美味的全家新品，一起為你的健康應援！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

點擊右上角的星星追蹤ETtoday，讓你一手掌握最即時的時事焦點，輕鬆成為話題大師！

告別傳統看房，高效即賞屋，找好房快一步！

告別傳統看房，高效即賞屋，找好房快一步！

全台好房隨手可得，即賞屋提供即時看房資訊與專業分析，省時省力，輕鬆找到完美家！

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚提供完整設施與高品質服務，提供創作者最佳支援，滿足你各種拍攝需求！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 攝影棚租借 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱

免費訂閱《ETtoday電子報》
FB YouTube Instagram weibo RSS Google News
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有
非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面