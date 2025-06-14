快訊／伊朗首都機場傳爆炸！　濃煙狂竄畫面曝

▲伊朗梅赫拉巴德國際機場（Mehrabad Airport）傳出劇烈爆炸與火警。（圖／翻攝自X）



記者張方瑀／綜合報導

伊朗首都德黑蘭14日凌晨接連傳出多起爆炸聲，當地媒體與外電指出，位於市區西部的梅赫拉巴德國際機場（Mehrabad Airport）傳出劇烈爆炸與火警，現場濃煙密布、火勢驚人，目前爆炸原因尚未釐清。

Fires continue to burn in the Iranian capital of Tehran, following several strikes possibly targeting something at or near Mehrabad International Airport. pic.twitter.com/k3wDBU47JG

《法新社》記者目擊，梅赫拉巴德機場上空竄出滾滾黑煙，火勢疑似持續延燒。伊朗官方媒體《伊斯蘭學生通訊社》（ISNA）也發布現場影片，可見大片濃煙自機場區域不斷升起。

另一家伊朗準官方媒體《梅赫通訊社》（Mehr News Agency）則證實，當地確實發生爆炸事件，但並未說明詳細原因。當地社群媒體則流傳多段影片，可見至少兩股煙柱從德黑蘭市內升起，引發民眾驚恐。

目前尚無人員傷亡或破壞範圍的具體報告，當局也未正式對外說明事故是否與日前以色列針對伊朗發動的大規模襲擊有關。

Reports now suggest that the Israeli Air Force has targeted a fuel and munitions depot, as well as several possible military aircraft tonight at Mehrabad International Airport in the Iranian capital of Tehran. pic.twitter.com/nG0WFGkd5L