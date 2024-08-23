　
「滿載燃油」渡輪狂燒沉沒！俄控烏軍彈襲高加索港　仍有2人失蹤

▲▼ 。（圖／翻攝自X）

▲ 滿載燃油的渡輪起火燃燒。（圖／翻攝自X）

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

俄羅斯克拉斯諾達爾邊疆區（Krasnodar Krai）地方當局指控，一艘滿載燃油箱的渡輪在高加索港（Port of Kavkaz）遭到烏軍空襲，起火燃燒後沉沒，已知17名船員獲救，仍有2人下落不明。

根據《路透》，高加索港所在的捷姆留克（Temryuk）鎮長巴本科夫（Fyodor Babenkov）證實，這艘渡輪載有30個燃油箱，因烏軍飛彈空襲受到嚴重破壞，起火燃燒，船上17名船員獲救，還有2人失蹤，救援行動仍在進行。

俄媒曝光的畫面顯示，渡輪燃起熊熊大火，竄出大量黑色濃煙，附近船上可聽見警鈴與爆炸聲，克里米亞海灘上的泳客也可看見煙霧。

《塔斯社》援引交通部說法報導，港口所有員工已經撤離，所幸火勢未蔓延至港口建築。當地特遣隊說明，已經派出一輛列車前往現場滅火，動員上百名人力。

《基輔獨立報》指出，高加索港位於克赤海峽的丘什卡沙嘴（Chushka Spit），是俄國最大的客運港口之一，主要功能是為俄占克里米亞的克赤渡口服務。烏軍目前未對這起事件發表評論。

害二寶媽翻車「5歲童拋飛慘死」　BMW惡駕駛判刑出爐

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

國際熱門新聞

相關新聞

命中畫面曝！　烏克蘭用美製GBU-39炸俄軍

命中畫面曝！　烏克蘭用美製GBU-39炸俄軍

烏克蘭空軍司令歐勒什丘克（Mykola Oleshchuk）表示，空軍於22日使用美國製造的高精度GBU-39炸彈，襲擊俄羅斯庫斯克地區的一個指揮基地。

韓飯店大火7死12傷　氣墊翻轉逃生彈飛死亡

韓飯店大火7死12傷　氣墊翻轉逃生彈飛死亡

被烏克蘭反攻！俄邊境庫斯克急設避難所

被烏克蘭反攻！俄邊境庫斯克急設避難所

烏克蘭獨立紀念日在即　美使館示警

烏克蘭獨立紀念日在即　美使館示警

澤倫斯基視察邊境 　普丁控烏攻核電廠

澤倫斯基視察邊境 　普丁控烏攻核電廠

關鍵字：

渡輪事故俄羅斯烏軍空襲救援行動火災俄烏戰爭

