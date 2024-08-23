「滿載燃油」渡輪狂燒沉沒！俄控烏軍彈襲高加索港　仍有2人失蹤

▲ 滿載燃油的渡輪起火燃燒。（圖／翻攝自X）

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

俄羅斯克拉斯諾達爾邊疆區（Krasnodar Krai）地方當局指控，一艘滿載燃油箱的渡輪在高加索港（Port of Kavkaz）遭到烏軍空襲，起火燃燒後沉沒，已知17名船員獲救，仍有2人下落不明。

根據《路透》，高加索港所在的捷姆留克（Temryuk）鎮長巴本科夫（Fyodor Babenkov）證實，這艘渡輪載有30個燃油箱，因烏軍飛彈空襲受到嚴重破壞，起火燃燒，船上17名船員獲救，還有2人失蹤，救援行動仍在進行。

Ukrainian Defence Forces dealt a strike on a ferry with fuel tanks in the port “Kavkaz” in the Temryuk district of the Krasnodar Territory, leading to the closure of the Crimean Bridge. The ferry is now on fire. pic.twitter.com/fnhHxJctZv — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) August 22, 2024

Ukrainian forces struck the train ferry “Conro Trader” in the port of Kavkaz, Krasnodar region, in Russia. It was loaded with 30 tank cars and was scheduled to be transferred to Russian-occupied Crimea.



Source: Telegram / Crimean Wind pic.twitter.com/fZsoh65IhF — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) August 22, 2024

BREAKING: A railroad ferry with tanks "Akvatrader" has been attacked in the port "Kavkaz" in the Kerch Strait, emergency services are working on the spot - Kuban's operative headquarters



According to local media, fuel tanks on the ferry began to explode. pic.twitter.com/ke5gmDYkz9 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 22, 2024

俄媒曝光的畫面顯示，渡輪燃起熊熊大火，竄出大量黑色濃煙，附近船上可聽見警鈴與爆炸聲，克里米亞海灘上的泳客也可看見煙霧。

《塔斯社》援引交通部說法報導，港口所有員工已經撤離，所幸火勢未蔓延至港口建築。當地特遣隊說明，已經派出一輛列車前往現場滅火，動員上百名人力。

《基輔獨立報》指出，高加索港位於克赤海峽的丘什卡沙嘴（Chushka Spit），是俄國最大的客運港口之一，主要功能是為俄占克里米亞的克赤渡口服務。烏軍目前未對這起事件發表評論。