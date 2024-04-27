　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • App
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
  • |
  • 數位廣告刊登
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

蘋果爆大規模災情！用戶Apple ID被「強制登出」無法登入

滑手機,訊息,手機,傳訊息,講電話,LINE,IG,私訊,聊天,感情,劈腿,偷吃,正宮,抓姦。（圖／記者周亭瑋攝）

▲越來越多蘋果用戶表示，遇到了Apple ID遭到強制登出的災情。（示意圖／記者周亭瑋攝）

記者楊庭蒝／綜合報導

台灣時間27日開始，有越來越多來自全球的蘋果用戶指出，在多個蘋果設備上遇到了Apple ID被登出的情況，且需要重置密碼後才能夠登入，目前蘋果對此尚未回應。

根據外媒《9to5Mac》報導，一開始這個情況在社群媒體上慢慢出現，隨後在27日凌晨越來越嚴重，但蘋果的系統狀態網頁上卻沒有標示相關的錯誤。

據報導，用戶無法使用原本的Apple ID所設置的密碼登入，需要重置密碼才能解決這個問題，但這又衍伸了其他的問題，如果用戶啟用了「遭竊裝置防護」功能，Apple ID被隨機登出後若身邊沒有可信任的裝置，則有可能會沒辦法重置密碼。

此外，重置密碼可能會讓先前通過 iCloud 設置的任何應用程式特定密碼也將被重置。

目前台灣地區的蘋果用戶尚未聽到有大規模的災情傳出，相關訊息將等待蘋果公司回應。

ET快訊
范冰冰突PO「定情物」！　遭疑復合李晨
全球最臭食物TOP10曝！　冠軍是恐怖臭味核彈
16警遭懲處　1警移送法辦
「媽媽是婊子」翻版？陸麥當勞備註「顧客是傻逼」　男客氣炸了
女房客色誘房東「主動脫上衣」！求發生性關係
一堆人尿尿完還滴！醫曝2解方「一起掏出來」

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

全球最臭食物TOP10曝！冠軍是恐怖「臭味核彈」　比臭豆腐臭20倍

蘋果爆大規模災情！用戶Apple ID被「強制登出」無法登入

南韓狼師性侵女國中生15次　強迫「吃避孕藥」拍性愛片！判關6年

Meta年薪中位數出爐！　相當於半數員工一年賺逾1235萬台幣

不只富士山！日本因應「觀光公害」出手　景點設鳥居柵欄

柬3歲男童到爸媽工地玩！好奇硬扯「外露電線」　觸電慘死

反覆喊「無法呼吸」！美國53歲非裔男遭警壓背亡　畫面曝光

南韓仁川機場搶劫案　受害者遭「噴霧射臉」搶包包！2中國人被捕

快訊／日本外海規模6.9地震！東京有感　最大震度3

「哈瑪斯癡漢」看上18歲少女！囚禁時突求婚　瘋喊：幫我生小孩

宜蘭華廈變「比薩斜塔」　住戶控建商保麗龍撐牆

出嫁拜別父母場面催淚　新娘神回1句話笑翻親友

林叨囝仔7寶媽「訕笑資源班」掀眾怒！　道歉片再遭轟：請原諒我的無知與傲慢

下班也講究儀式感！　怎樣才能讓身心靈真正下班？

李帝勳《搜查班長1958》化身韓英雄　揪李東輝組隊「先被CUE當臨演」

金靖「跳過認愛」無預警宣佈懷孕　嫁4年男友舒奕橙：遲早會被拍到

貨櫃掉國道！惡司機竟落跑 聯結車撞上...駕駛送醫不治

田馥甄大陸開唱倒數「衰被陸網出征」　想喝兩杯？笑：事多事少都滿喜歡喝的

神人帶「鐵湯匙」打彈珠台　狂讚：防手髒還不傷指甲

鄭靚歆辦女女婚宴！甜吻老婆　胡文英穿超辣…險爆婆媳爭執

全球最臭食物TOP10曝！冠軍是恐怖「臭味核彈」　比臭豆腐臭20倍

蘋果爆大規模災情！用戶Apple ID被「強制登出」無法登入

南韓狼師性侵女國中生15次　強迫「吃避孕藥」拍性愛片！判關6年

Meta年薪中位數出爐！　相當於半數員工一年賺逾1235萬台幣

不只富士山！日本因應「觀光公害」出手　景點設鳥居柵欄

柬3歲男童到爸媽工地玩！好奇硬扯「外露電線」　觸電慘死

反覆喊「無法呼吸」！美國53歲非裔男遭警壓背亡　畫面曝光

南韓仁川機場搶劫案　受害者遭「噴霧射臉」搶包包！2中國人被捕

快訊／日本外海規模6.9地震！東京有感　最大震度3

「哈瑪斯癡漢」看上18歲少女！囚禁時突求婚　瘋喊：幫我生小孩

嘉義台19線一天2車禍！25歲男騎士與貨車擦撞　送醫搶救不治

追平總教練所創紀錄！　大谷：希望明日刷新紀錄

朋友超級少！「3星座」最沒人脈　交友圈逐漸變窄

具俊曄、YTR金針菇合體尬舞！帥照3連發　親揭私下真面目

東森消費聯盟績優經銷商會師　王令麟跨海勉勵：今天是豐收的日子

士林夜市百家樂「一局100」超騙？　市場處警告：再違規就停業

陳子豪延長賽炸裂！兄弟12局靠再見暴投獲勝　獅隊本季首度連敗

金門士官遭滯留中國「辦停役解套」　陸軍：已先核予續假

范冰冰突PO「定情物」！遭疑復合李晨　3表情符號成亮點

陳綺貞驚喜現身小巨蛋加碼唱！宇宙人自肥「掏CD」圓夢

最派女嬰！連打2針氣飆「3個字」 網笑瘋狂重播：我沒聽錯吧？

國際熱門新聞

即／日本外海6.9地震！東京有感　最大震度3

辣妹「露陰毛屁股蛋」　阿姨暴怒當眾扯下

全球首例！3女做醫美慘「感染愛滋病毒」

外送員留詭異字條　8.8萬人急喊：別吃

蘋果爆災情！全球用戶Apple ID被強制登出「無法登入」

新幹線禁買2張票「1張讓行李坐」！原因曝

宛如N號房！南韓老師誘121人拍1910部未成年片

夢想當狗！日「牧羊犬男」改當阿拉斯加犬

布林肯返美前先逛唱片行！2巨星獲青睞

共和第一銀行倒閉　富爾敦銀行收購接手

顧客訂花束堅持「花到付款」　真相讓老闆哭了

南韓狼師性侵女國中生15次　強迫吃避孕藥

越南藉張美蘭打貪！飲料大亨詐欺1兆關8年

科技大廠財報利多　美股收高153點

更多熱門

相關新聞

不是特斯拉！　蘋果居市值縮水王「今年少逾14兆」

不是特斯拉！　蘋果居市值縮水王「今年少逾14兆」

特斯拉（Tesla）今年以來股價狂跌、市值大縮水，整整少了3283億元（約新台幣10.7兆元），但沒有想到它只排名第二，還有企業市值蒸發程度超越特斯拉，那就是蘋果（Apple），今年以來市值蒸發4335億美元（約新台幣14.13兆元）。

問世14年！iPad「史詩級大突破」　一票果粉傻

問世14年！iPad「史詩級大突破」　一票果粉傻

銷售失靈？蘋果在陸首季出貨跌6.6%

銷售失靈？蘋果在陸首季出貨跌6.6%

被害人扮柯南請派出所抓賊　警要他打110

被害人扮柯南請派出所抓賊　警要他打110

高雄男被連續偷8萬報案　警反問一句惹怒他

高雄男被連續偷8萬報案　警反問一句惹怒他

關鍵字：

蘋果AppleID登出問題重置密碼設備故障

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

即／國家警報狂響！花蓮02：21發生有感地震

氣象署3:30記者會：仍為0403餘震

24歲甜美偶像「酒店接客」被認出　NATURE成軍6年⋯公司宣布解散了

凌晨02：21規模6.1地震全台猛搖！最大震度4級

即／2:21國家警報大響！台北狂晃11秒

都是半夜2點多開始搖？氣象署：巧合　不排除觸發其他地震活動

快訊／抓到了！新竹物流奪命運將落網

樂天女神壯壯宣布「加盟南韓啦啦隊」：台灣首位外援

7寶媽緊急宣布「4月訂單全取消」！公告2度道歉

Toyz賣大麻煙彈　遭判4年2月定讞

禮生界最巨！正妹「胸前超兇春光掉出」萬人朝聖

台灣地震頻率「突破天際」　鄉民一看3D圖傻眼

凌晨02：49地牛又翻身！台北有感搖晃

蔡阿嘎打造藝閣車遊行！廟方：沒收到報名

這家股東會紀念品不輸中鋼！網：為何不早說

更多

最夯影音

更多

宜蘭華廈變「比薩斜塔」　住戶控建商保麗龍撐牆

出嫁拜別父母場面催淚　新娘神回1句話笑翻親友

林叨囝仔7寶媽「訕笑資源班」掀眾怒！　道歉片再遭轟：請原諒我的無知與傲慢

下班也講究儀式感！　怎樣才能讓身心靈真正下班？

李帝勳《搜查班長1958》化身韓英雄　揪李東輝組隊「先被CUE當臨演」

熱門快報

誰能稱霸？投票抽百項好禮

誰能稱霸？投票抽百項好禮

臺大盃熱舞大賽人氣隊伍由你決定！天天投票，抽藍芽喇叭等百項好禮！

房價飆漲！全台房市秘技大公開！

房價飆漲！全台房市秘技大公開！

還在為高房價發愁嗎？想知道更多專業分析和房巿風向，快進即賞屋看最新趨勢。

新聞雲APP寵粉不手軟

新聞雲APP寵粉不手軟

新聞雲會員專享！假日送超商購物金限時開搶

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

想提升技能卻沒時間？專業師資精心設計每門課程，讓你隨時隨地都可以學習！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

點擊右上角的星星追蹤ETtoday，讓你一手掌握最即時的時事焦點，輕鬆成為話題大師！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
FB YouTube Instagram weibo RSS Google News
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面