蘋果爆大規模災情！用戶Apple ID被「強制登出」無法登入

▲越來越多蘋果用戶表示，遇到了Apple ID遭到強制登出的災情。（示意圖／記者周亭瑋攝）

記者楊庭蒝／綜合報導

台灣時間27日開始，有越來越多來自全球的蘋果用戶指出，在多個蘋果設備上遇到了Apple ID被登出的情況，且需要重置密碼後才能夠登入，目前蘋果對此尚未回應。

根據外媒《9to5Mac》報導，一開始這個情況在社群媒體上慢慢出現，隨後在27日凌晨越來越嚴重，但蘋果的系統狀態網頁上卻沒有標示相關的錯誤。

據報導，用戶無法使用原本的Apple ID所設置的密碼登入，需要重置密碼才能解決這個問題，但這又衍伸了其他的問題，如果用戶啟用了「遭竊裝置防護」功能，Apple ID被隨機登出後若身邊沒有可信任的裝置，則有可能會沒辦法重置密碼。

Seems at least some of us are experiencing issues with our iCloud/Apple ID accounts where we have to reset our passwords and re-login.



Anyone else? — Dave Hamilton (@DaveHamilton) April 27, 2024

此外，重置密碼可能會讓先前通過 iCloud 設置的任何應用程式特定密碼也將被重置。

目前台灣地區的蘋果用戶尚未聽到有大規模的災情傳出，相關訊息將等待蘋果公司回應。

Hey @AppleSupport all of my Apple products suddenly decided to lock me out of my Apple ID and asked me to re-verify my account. Except my password doesn't work when I am 100% certain it is correct I get an error. What's going on? I can't even reset my password! pic.twitter.com/TN2XVMMEty — Bryan Valderrama (@bvalderrama) April 27, 2024