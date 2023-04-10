　
【英語TOEIC通】搭飛機必看　「行李提領」標示這樣說

▲▼桃園機場,桃機,出國,觀光客,旅客,出遊,人潮,機場。（圖／記者李宜秦攝）

▲ 疫情解封，出國旅遊人數大增。（圖／記者李宜秦攝）

文／徐碧霞 Valerie

去年開始世界各國開始陸續放寬入境限制，個人和商務旅遊人數增加，也造成在機場無法應付暴增的旅行人數，歐美許多國家機場行李大亂，各種狀況層出不窮。隨著今年台灣開放國境，相信國人也會遇到相似的狀況和問題，讓我們來看看和行李相關的用語，在TOEIC測驗職場情境也很實用喔。

Each airline sets its baggage allowance policy. Therefore, it’s essential to check the baggage allowance for checked bags and carry-on bags. You will need to pay extra fees if your luggage exceeds the limits. In addition, if you can’t locate your luggage in the baggage claim area, you should immediately file a missing luggage report with the airline.
（每個航空公司皆會制定行李限制的規定，因此查看托運行李和手提行李的限制是很重要的。如果超出限制，你可能需要付額外的費用。如果你無法找到行李，你應該立即提出行李遺失申報。）

baggage allowance 行李限制

allow「允許」為動詞，allowance 當名詞有兩個常用的重要解釋，第一個是permitted amount or quantity「容許範圍」，換言之，也就是一種「限制」limit。也就是航空公司針對不同的航線、班機和票價制定行李大小、尺寸、重量，甚至是能夠攜帶的物品等限制。

For detailed information on the free baggage allowance policy, please go to our official website.
（有關免費行李托運的細節，請上我們的官網查詢。）

allowance 的另個重要意思是「津貼，零佣金」，同義字還有stipend、payment、pocket money。但allowance特別是在描述「（經過某人同意而給予的）金錢」，如父母給子女、公司給出差的員工， 或政府提供公費留學生的經費。

Some companies provide allowances to employees to cover their work-related expenses such as transportation, lodging, and so on.
（有些公司通常會提供零佣金給員工支付工作相關的費用如交通或住宿）

checked bags 托運行李

一般人看到check一字會想到「檢查」，而在機場checked bags指的是「托運的行李」，而carry-on／hand bags則是「手提行李」。因此在航空公司櫃台常會聽到人員問Do you have any luggage to check in? 「你有行李要托運嗎？」

此外，在登機時，有些行李因為尺寸或特殊用途，例如娃娃車、輪椅等，無法放置於座位附近，因此會需要gate check「機艙門口寄掛行李」，這些物件則被稱為gate-checked bags。

Travelers with carry-on bags or items that can’t fit under their seats or overhead bins will be asked to gate-check their bags.
（旅客如有手提行李或物品無法放置於座位下或是頭上的行李置物箱，必須要在機門寄掛行李。）

baggage claim行李提領

baggage claim「行李提領」是在機場一定會看到的標示，claim在TOEIC測驗中是個高頻出現的單字，而且一字多義，在機場的場合常解釋為「認領，拿取」，可以當動詞和名詞使用。

此外，claim 也有「索取，索賠」的意思，常用在保險理賠（insurance claim），有些航空公司可能會有遺失行李理賠（lost baggage insurance claim）的相關政策。而正式申請理賠，通常我們可以用動詞 file。

You might file a claim with the airline if your luggage is lost.
（如果航空公司遺失了你的行李，你可以申請理賠。）

Please submit your claim for travel expense reimbursement to the Accounting department.
（請向會計部門提交您的差旅費報帳申請。）

此外，claim還有一個常用的意思是「宣稱，主張」，在新聞報導中經常出現。

Loxel Technology claims that its latest laptop is the lightest and the slimmest one currently available on the market.
（Loxel 科技公司宣稱他們最新的筆電是目前市場上最輕最薄的。）

【TOEIC模擬試題】

Passengers can report lost items or _______ items they have found in the airport.
(A) claim
(B) claiming
(C) claimed
(D) to claim

2. When I dine out with friends, we usually split the _________.
(A) claim
(B) check
(C) allowance
(D) tag

解析:

1. 正解為(A)。句意為「旅客可以在機場申報遺失物或取回失物。」本題為文法題，要選擇適合的詞性或動詞形式，由於助動詞後面要接原形動詞如report，而 or是對等連結詞，所以claim的形式需要和report一樣，故(A)為正確答案。

2. 正解為(B)。句意為「當我和朋友出去吃飯時，我們通常都平分帳單。」本題為單字題，check在美式英語有「帳單」的意思，所以結帳時可以直接說 Check, please.，而split the check解釋為「平分帳單」，故(B)為正確答案。

【英語TOEIC通】搭飛機必看　「行李提領」標示這樣說

遭爆多次超過承載量！旅客抵達才知行李被卸　長榮航：天候影響

遭爆多次超過承載量！旅客抵達才知行李被卸　長榮航：天候影響

長榮航空企業工會今爆料，長榮美東航線多次超過航機最大乘載重量，需卸載旅客行李，旅客到目的地才知道行李還沒到，善後員工不僅要搬百件行李，更要承受乘客情緒壓力，應給員工補償。長榮航空表示，少數航班因惡劣天候等因素需臨時卸行李，但事先有提醒旅客，也會協助行李提領，員工壓力將適時慰問。

員工旅遊「去義大利12天」　老鳥：做4年補助全額

員工旅遊「去義大利12天」　老鳥：做4年補助全額

準備行李出現「微笑毛球」不肯走

準備行李出現「微笑毛球」不肯走

不是擺爛巨嬰！出國玩「這種旅伴」最恐怖

不是擺爛巨嬰！出國玩「這種旅伴」最恐怖

出國潮！網購衝出銷量黑馬　單月可賣破2千個

出國潮！網購衝出銷量黑馬　單月可賣破2千個

TOEIC多益出國旅遊行李手提托運英文

