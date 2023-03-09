　
快訊／洛杉磯3警中彈！警方包圍槍手躲藏大樓　直升機市區盤旋中

▲▼警車,警察。（圖／CFP）

▲美國加州洛杉磯在當地時間8日晚間發生槍擊案，已知至少有3名警察中彈。（示意圖／CFP）

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

美國加州洛杉磯在當地時間8日晚間發生槍擊案，已知至少有3名警察中彈，目前已送往醫院但傷亡狀況不明，嫌犯則被圍困在一間住宅車庫內。

根據《路透社》、《福斯新聞》報導，目前洛杉磯林肯高地（Lincoln Heights）周圍區域已被警方封鎖，槍手躲藏的大樓已被大量警力包圍，直升機正在住宅上空盤旋。

現在不清楚嫌犯最初開槍的原因。

