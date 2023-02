困瓦礫堆24小時　男童睡到一半獲救「滿臉困惑」：發生什麼事？

▲ 土耳其男童獲救醒來一臉困惑。(圖/路透)

記者陳宛貞/綜合外電報導

規模7.8世紀強震已在土耳其、敘利亞奪走逾8700條人命,大量建築倒塌淪為廢墟,一名男童好不容易脫困時臉上卻寫滿困惑,原來他在瓦礫堆中睡著,一覺醒來獲救時還搞不清楚狀況,表情可愛又令人心疼。

A toddler was found sleeping under rubble in southern Turkey after the deadly earthquakes. As rescuers brought him out and placed him in a blanket, all he could do was rub his eyes and cry out, "what is happening?" pic.twitter.com/UGyBBlToZH