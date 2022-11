二戰骨董軍機「空中相撞」　解體爆炸畫面曝！航展悲劇恐6人罹難

▲ 二架二戰時期戰機在空中相撞。(圖/翻攝自推特)

記者陳宛貞/綜合外電報導

美國德州達拉斯12日舉行紀念二戰軍人的航空展,出動多架骨董軍機表演飛行秀,未料其中二架竟在空中相撞,雙雙墜毀爆炸,地面頓時竄出巨大火光及濃煙,令親眼目睹的觀眾相當震驚。傷亡目前尚不清楚,但機上6人恐怕無人生還。

GRAPHIC VIDEO: A mid-air collision involving two planes near the Dallas Executive Airport, today. The accident took place during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow at 1:25 p.m., according to Dallas Fire-Rescue. A @FOX4 viewer took this video. @FOX4 is working for more details. pic.twitter.com/jdA6Cpb9Ot