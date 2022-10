12歲妹疑遭性侵丟包　圍觀男不救！眾人「掏手機狂拍」離譜片瘋傳

▲ 印度女童遭性侵丟包,路人只顧圍觀拍影片。(圖/翻攝自推特)

記者陳宛貞/綜合外電報導

印度北方邦發生一起離譜事件,一名年僅12歲的女童據報遭人性侵,身上沾滿血跡被丟包草地,哀求路人幫忙,未料圍觀群眾不但沒有伸出援手,還紛紛拿出手機拍照,荒謬畫面在網路上瘋傳,引發眾怒。

The death of society. A badly injured 12-year-old girl pleads for help as a group of men stand around and film her in UP’s Kannauj. Their faces are clear in this video. Disgusting, bloodless monsters. https://t.co/KLbbB2vmep pic.twitter.com/MhK5G3zPxd

綜合India TV等當地媒體,這起事件發生在北方邦卡瑙傑地區(Kannauj),一名12歲女童疑似遭人性侵後丟棄在一家民宿後方草地,被發現時傷勢嚴重,手上沾滿血跡。

社群媒體上瘋傳的24秒影片中,女童無力地躺在地上,伸出一隻手向圍觀者求助。雖可聽見他們討論是否有人報警,卻無人上前幫忙,一人一支手機紛紛鏡頭對準女童,拍下她虛弱倒地的模樣,令許多網友不敢置信。

A minor girl was found lying in a pool of blood behind a guest house in #Kannauj . While locals were busy clicking photos, instead of helping her, a Policeman who reached the sport, took her in his arms and ran towards a nearby hospital to save her. pic.twitter.com/AtqRxQpSin