【英語多益通】全球缺電、缺能源！發電英文怎麼說？

▲▼興達發電廠。（圖／記者陳宏瑞攝）

▲ 興達發電廠。（圖／記者陳宏瑞攝）

文／李海碩

南韓總統尹錫悅在今年（2022）六月視察能源公司時發表了「核電復活宣言」，表示將重啟核電機組建設，還要加快恢復核電生態系統的速度；德國也於近日宣布，因為能源危機罩頂，有計畫延後關閉國內最後三座核電廠。電力相關的用語會在TOEIC測驗的房屋情境中出現喔！

電的各種說法

「電力」的英文是electricity，衍生出三個容易混淆的形容詞，分別是electronic、electrical與electric。electronic由字根「tron」組成，意思是「裝置、設備」，所以解釋為「電子的」；electric是「用電的」意思；electrical則為「與電力有關的」。

Few people in this era live without any electronic devices.
（在這個時代，很少有人沒有任何電子設備。）

The tiny device can accurately measure electric current.
（那個小裝置可以精準測量電流。）

John has become an electrical engineer.
（John成為了電力工程師。）

不過「（發）電」的英文不是用electricity而是power，例如台電的全名就是Taiwan Power Company，以此類推，核電就是Nuclear Power。

South Korea has decided to increase the amount of nuclear power to 30% by 2030.
（南韓決定在2030年前把核能的比例提升到30%。）

發電廠與工廠的差別

提到工廠，多數人會想到factory，字首「fact-」在拉丁原文中的意思是「製造」，所以factory指的是「（會製造實體物品）的工廠」。

Detroit was a city full of automobile factories.
（底特律曾是充滿汽車工廠的城市。）

不過發電廠不用factory這個字，而是power plant，因此「水力發電廠」稱作hydroelectric power plant，「太陽能發電廠」則是solar power plant。

South Korea was involved in the construction of the United Arab Emirate’s first nuclear power plant.
（南韓參與了阿拉伯聯合大公國第一座核能電廠的建設。）

南韓當前計畫

南韓目前的計畫就是提升核能發電的產能，並在2030年前讓核能供電的比例提升到30%以上。

The very first step South Korea will take is to restart construction on two nuclear reactors and extend the lives of operating ones.
（南韓將採取的第一步是重新啟動兩個核子反應爐，並延長營運中核子反應爐的壽命。）

react是標準的字根字首單字，字根act是「行動」，加上字首re「重新」就成了「反應」的意思，因為反應有方向性，因此介詞要用to。

There are huge global reactions to the tragic death of Japan’s former prime minister Abe.
（日本前首相安倍悲劇性的死亡引起了巨大的全球反響。）

The major goal is for nuclear power to make up for at least 30% of the country’s power generation by 2030, 3% higher from its previous goal.
（主要目標是讓核能在2030年時可以滿足該國30%用電所需，比之前的目標高3%。）

片語make up有許多解釋，但都有「補充、補上」的含意。除了上述「補上、滿足」能源缺口的意思外，還有以下五個常見的重要解釋。

1. 化妝
More and more people believe that wearing no makeup is beneficial to your skin.
（越來越多人認為不化妝對皮膚有益。）

2. 補償
I’ll make it up to you.
（我會補償你的。）

3. 補考
I need to pass the make-up exam next week or I won’t be able to graduate.
（我需要通過下周的補考，否則我就沒辦法畢業。）

4. 下定決心
I have made up my mind.
（我已經下定了決心。）

5. 構成成分
35 students made up the class.
（這個班級由35個學生組成。）

其他再生能源

南韓核能產業獲得提升，相對的，再生能源（renewable energy／resources）產業的版圖就會受到擠壓。目前多數國家使用的再生能源包含solar energy「太陽能」、wind energy「風力發電」、hydro energy「水力發電」、tidal energy「潮汐發電」、geothermal energy「地熱發電」、biomass energy「生質發電」。注意「能源」的英文是energy，但變成「發電」時就要使用power。

Taiwan is quite famous for its offshore wind power generation.
（台灣在離岸風力發電上頗負盛名。）

事實上，除了南韓重啟核電，日本、法國、英國等多個國家也因為俄烏戰爭爆發，加速通膨與能源價格上漲的速度，決定延長核電廠運轉年限，或建造新核電廠，可見全球正面臨嚴重的能源危機。

【多益模擬試題】

1. ________ the construction of nuclear power plant has led to controversies in and out of South Korea.
(A) Restart
(B) Restarting
(C) Restarts
(D) Restarted

2. South Korea has planned, ________, and executed.
(A) make up its mind
(B) to make up its mind
(C) making up its mind
(D) made up its mind

解析：

1. 正解為(B)。語意為「重啟核能電廠在南韓內外都引起了爭議。」助動詞has之前所組成的句子為主詞，動名詞作主詞的型態為Ving，故(B)為正確答案。

2. 正解為(D)。語意為「南韓已經計畫、下定決心並執行了。」本題要考對等連接時的動詞型態，因為空格前後都是使用過去式，因此要選擇同為過去式的made，故(D)為正確答案。

