張競／請烏克蘭先為軍售中國大陸道歉　再要求華碩加入抵制俄羅斯

文／張競

請烏克蘭先為軍售中國大陸道歉，再要求華碩加入抵制俄羅斯吧！

烏克蘭副總理兼數位轉型部長費多羅夫（Mykhailo Fedorov）10日在社群媒體推特（Twitter）公開呼籲我國跨國科技公司華碩（ASUS）加入抵制俄羅斯的行列，並公布寄給董座施崇棠的公開信。

下面是我致送烏克蘭副總理兼數位轉型部長費多羅夫(Mykhailo Fedorov)的公開信

Dear Minister Mykhailo Fedorov:



You have openly requested our high technology company ASUS to joint the international efforts for boycotting Russia since you addressed that “Russians have no moral right to use your brilliant technology! It's for peace, not for war!” Nevertheless, please allow me to remind you that your respectful country have sold armament to Beijing before.

If you may sincerely apologize for those armament products and platforms that your respectful country ever sold to Beijing were essential for war, not for peace, then you may have a place to deliver your demand to any high technology company in Taiwan to support you.

Life is always fair. As your respectful country sold those armament products possibly killing people here in Taiwan, how can you shamelessly ask our high technology enterprise to stop selling merchandise purely for civil usage, i.e., for peace, not for war. Please prove your moral standard to our people in Taiwan, if you do have such thing in your conscience.

My best wishes for the fate of your respectful country, and even eagerly hope that we will never be suffered by the armament products that your respectful country ever sold to Beijing before.

CHANG, Ching, Ph.D.

Research Fellow

Society for Strategic Studies

Republic of China

中文譯本如下：

親愛的費博羅夫部長：

您以公開信點名臺商華碩加入抵制俄羅斯行列，因為“俄羅斯就道義而言，並無資格可使用臺灣用於和平而非用於戰爭之高科技產品。”但請容我提醒閣下，貴國曾對北京出售過軍備產品。

假若您願為貴國向北京出售用於戰爭而非和平之軍備產品與儎臺誠心致歉，您才有資格要求臺灣高科技產業支持貴國。

世事輪迴報應不爽，當貴國向北京出售軍備產品可用於殺傷臺灣民眾時，您怎能厚顏來要求臺灣高科技產業停售民用而非用於戰爭之商品。假若您還有點良知，請向臺灣民眾證明您還有點道德底線吧！

衷心祝福貴國命運，亦同樣祈願吾人未來不會受害於貴國所售予北京之軍備產品。

中華戰略學會

研究員 張競

