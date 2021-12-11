　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

美國龍捲風襲養老院！至少2死5重傷　亞馬遜倉庫倒塌百人受困

▲▼龍捲風襲養老院釀2死。（圖／翻攝自推特）

▲龍捲風襲養老院造成至少2死。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

美國阿肯色州一間養老院在10日晚間遭龍捲風襲擊，整座房屋全被吹垮，目前已知造成至少2人死亡、5人重傷。另外在伊利諾州的一間亞馬遜倉庫也遭龍捲風襲擊，當時約有100人在上夜班，當地救難隊派出數十輛消防車與救護車，目前還不清楚傷亡人數。

根據《路透社》報導，美國氣象局10日晚間對阿肯色州、田納西州、密蘇里州和伊利諾州發布龍捲風警報。不幸的是，位在阿肯色州東北部的莫內特莊園養老院（Monette Manor nursing home）仍遭龍捲風侵襲，整棟房屋不堪強風直接倒塌。

據了解，這間養老院有86張病床，目前救難人員已救出大部分住客，已知造成至少2人死亡、5人重傷，當地法官戴伊（Marvin Day）表示，整座養老院已幾乎被摧毀，「它發生得很快，但很顯然警報器有發生作用，部分住民是躲在地下室，他們已做好避難準備。」

與此同時，位在伊利諾州愛德華茲維爾（Edwardsville）的亞馬遜（Amazon）倉庫也被龍捲風襲擊，當地官員表示，當時有約100名員工在上夜班，救難隊更指出這是「大規模傷亡」事件，派出數十輛消防車與救護車，但目前還不清楚傷亡人數；報導指出，當時龍捲風的風速達每小時70英里（約每小時112公里）。

►為何冷天也不用蓋被子！

ET快訊
快訊／再增2例Omicron侵台！　從美國、英國入境
韓國瑜公投表態了！　痛批「只剩貪婪與狂妄」
P3實驗室門把、桌面驗到病毒！專家驚呼「不可能」　揭2大疑點
85歲謝賢晚年生活「像在等死」！　謝霆鋒無奈嘆：可憐榜樣
3寶媽搭上已婚男　嬌喊：洗乾淨給老公親親吸吸
YouTuber「裝溺水衝點閱」　驚動50名警消！下場慘了

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

宏都拉斯恐宣布斷交？美國掌握「關鍵武器」助台　鞏固邦誼還有希望

視訊裁員900人惹眾怒　CEO超慘現況曝光！董事會也宣布不挺了

韓驚悚校園霸凌「從半夜打到早上」！女國中生遭4同學暴打6小時

海景第一排垮了！大規模土石崩落　一覺醒來「房子掛在懸崖邊」

飯店食安危機大揭秘？前員工曝免費早餐噁到想吐　1食物壞了還在賣

女星搭機「情趣用品」藏行李箱！秒被杜拜海關攔下　差點遭逮捕

日本YouTuber「裝溺水衝點閱」　驚動50名警消！下場慘了

惡警趁亂行竊火場！他假裝「火災鑑識」　偷走8.5萬現金

南韓暫不跟進美國杯葛！表態「不考慮」抵制北京冬奧：選手會寂寞

美國龍捲風襲養老院！至少2死5重傷　亞馬遜倉庫倒塌百人受困

許瑋甯、邱澤結婚！《當男人》CP成真　首PO甜蜜合照「曬超大鑽戒」閃炸

華燈初上第 2 部 | 正式預告 | Netflix

玩太嗨？踩破天花板慘摔貨架上　整排商品被掃落...店員目睹傻眼

台灣黑狗急速狂奔「體態像獵豹」　時速高達61公里！還能再跑更快

Makiyo怒譙10年友「沒被打過？」　見殺狗留言狂爆粗口：給我道歉

邱澤閃娶許瑋甯..邱鋒澤「狂被Tag」XD　看「祝你幸福」留言傻眼：我早就結婚了！

《聲林之王3》選手講話娃娃音「唱歌低沉嘶吼」　《傲嬌》喉音饒舌...徐佳瑩：聽了很過癮！

超親人！數隻檸檬鯊包圍潛水員　牠「主動靠近給擼頭」互動溫馨

2歲童外婆家走失！監視器查真相　竟是「5隻狗」帶他逛街走到土地公

加拿大議員再挺台！逼政府表態　「要不要和台灣站一起？」全場歡呼

宏都拉斯恐宣布斷交？美國掌握「關鍵武器」助台　鞏固邦誼還有希望

視訊裁員900人惹眾怒　CEO超慘現況曝光！董事會也宣布不挺了

韓驚悚校園霸凌「從半夜打到早上」！女國中生遭4同學暴打6小時

海景第一排垮了！大規模土石崩落　一覺醒來「房子掛在懸崖邊」

飯店食安危機大揭秘？前員工曝免費早餐噁到想吐　1食物壞了還在賣

女星搭機「情趣用品」藏行李箱！秒被杜拜海關攔下　差點遭逮捕

日本YouTuber「裝溺水衝點閱」　驚動50名警消！下場慘了

惡警趁亂行竊火場！他假裝「火災鑑識」　偷走8.5萬現金

南韓暫不跟進美國杯葛！表態「不考慮」抵制北京冬奧：選手會寂寞

美國龍捲風襲養老院！至少2死5重傷　亞馬遜倉庫倒塌百人受困

MAMA／秀英紅毯辣翻！透膚只穿小可愛　鬆口提「少時15週年計畫」

首屆「出口盃盲人棒球賽」落幕　曾陶鎔：心比眼睛更重要

快訊／再2起Omicron侵台！從美、英非高風險國入境「全突破性感染」

「BMW休旅車」不能當禮車？　新郎曝原因...網刷三觀：長知識了

遊客問「會不會覺得魚好吃」　水族館長「直白神回覆」笑翻23萬網

宏都拉斯恐宣布斷交？美國掌握「關鍵武器」助台　鞏固邦誼還有希望

理工男讀1科系「月薪超雷」！　過來人狂勸退：快重考

雙12限時快閃！東森購物網送面膜會員開心免費換　明再送1212串衛生紙

悍將當年挖洪總就大規模獵才　桃猿險遇「沒死也半條命」窘境

人民才是主人！韓國瑜表態「4個同意」　批民進黨只剩貪婪與狂妄

糊塗人夫拍水龍頭邀功！正宮一看竟抓到「全裸小三」

國際熱門新聞

印度神童預言又中　6事件一次看

少女倒栽蔥跌泳池「遭抓交替」驚悚畫面曝！

6正妹去夜店「遭注射不明藥物」！她昏迷被帶走

狼師受不了無性婚姻！性侵12女學生　9人生下他的種

印度苦行僧「舉手45年」從未放下

才斷交1天！尼加拉瓜授予台灣前大使國籍

Omicron擴散半個美國　染新冠死亡速度前所未見

視訊忘關鏡頭！他「雕型畢露」狂晃畫面全看光

詭異！　千年木乃伊「全身被綁、摀臉屈膝」

「傳奇先知」曝明年全球8大災難來了

Google員工薪資曝！　軟體工程師年收突破829萬元

宏都拉斯政權移交團隊：新政府將維持與台灣關係

日「發光口罩」可照病毒　研發者驚覺染疫

美國今年處決11死囚　創數十年來最低

更多熱門

相關新聞

Omicron擴散半個美國　染新冠死亡速度前所未見

Omicron擴散半個美國　染新冠死亡速度前所未見

全美目前已有25州出現Omicron確診個案，預計將持續增加，加州廢水也測出微量Omicron蹤跡。與此同時，美國境內的Delta病毒疫情仍未停歇，經營多間醫院的「史派羅健康系統」總裁兼執行長多佛警告，如今當前的病患人數比以往任何時期都還要多，也有越來越多人以「前所未見」的速度失去性命。

通膨失控！美物價指數增幅創40年新高

通膨失控！美物價指數增幅創40年新高

深海怪魚「頭部透明」詭異如外星異種

深海怪魚「頭部透明」詭異如外星異種

大學生之死！北韓司法機關被美國列黑名單

大學生之死！北韓司法機關被美國列黑名單

離奇失蹤45年　他車內驚見「人骨」

離奇失蹤45年　他車內驚見「人骨」

關鍵字：

美國龍捲風亞馬遜北美要聞

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

「沒跟醜男做過！」床戰鄧佳華女優加價6成片酬

鄧佳華女優「腰彎撿手機」藏不住了

短髮妹站黃偉哲旁邊「G級頭燈」撐爆襯衫

即／確診中研院女到過！京站「980人」快篩結果曝

女友每天要碰碰　他哭：誰能幫我

辣妹歌手遭男星家暴「耳膜穿孔」：從女友變砲友

男歌手驚傳罹骨髓癌失聯！　友：突然找不到人

印度神童預言又中　6事件一次看

少女倒栽蔥跌泳池「遭抓交替」驚悚畫面曝！

Makiyo直播突失控怒砸鏡頭！飆罵「你沒被打過吧」

金鐘獎得主「被拍碎車窗」！臉部割傷慘濺血

邱澤曾「公開追張鈞甯」1天就被打臉！全敗在1關鍵

「北臉」能接班極度乾燥？網搖頭揭關鍵2點

許瑋甯嫁邱澤「舊愛阮經天發聲了」！

6正妹去夜店「遭注射不明藥物」！她昏迷被帶走

更多

最夯影音

更多
許瑋甯、邱澤結婚！《當男人》CP成真　首PO甜蜜合照「曬超大鑽戒」閃炸

許瑋甯、邱澤結婚！《當男人》CP成真　首PO甜蜜合照「曬超大鑽戒」閃炸
華燈初上第 2 部 | 正式預告 | Netflix

華燈初上第 2 部 | 正式預告 | Netflix

玩太嗨？踩破天花板慘摔貨架上　整排商品被掃落...店員目睹傻眼

玩太嗨？踩破天花板慘摔貨架上　整排商品被掃落...店員目睹傻眼

台灣黑狗急速狂奔「體態像獵豹」　時速高達61公里！還能再跑更快

台灣黑狗急速狂奔「體態像獵豹」　時速高達61公里！還能再跑更快

Makiyo怒譙10年友「沒被打過？」　見殺狗留言狂爆粗口：給我道歉

Makiyo怒譙10年友「沒被打過？」　見殺狗留言狂爆粗口：給我道歉

熱門快報

《聲林之王3》重磅回歸！

《聲林之王3》重磅回歸！

12/3起每周五晚間九點 《聲林之王3》ETtoday全平台首播

2021企業品牌聲望大調查

2021企業品牌聲望大調查

齊聚百大品牌，12/1~12/31歡迎您投票選出新中最愛的企業！

【寵物】雙12超級年終慶

【寵物】雙12超級年終慶

雙12超級年終慶開跑，毛毛商城品牌飼料限時狂降，還有毛孩零食買一送一，立即逛！

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面