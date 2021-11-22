　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

快訊／美威斯康辛州「聖誕遊行」休旅車衝撞人群　傳2死20多傷

記者吳美依／綜合報導

美國威斯康辛州沃基夏（Waukesha）的聖誕遊行隊伍發生恐怖意外，當地時間21日下午4時40分過後不久，一輛休旅車衝撞遊行隊伍，據傳至少已經造成2人死亡，其中許多人為孩童，另外還有20多人受傷。目前已有十幾輛警車及救護車趕赴現場，參加者們也被疏散。

《福斯新聞》報導，19歲居民科瓦爾斯基（Brayden Kowalski）與家人參加遊行，卻突然看到一輛休旅車加速衝過人群，撞到許多人，「這些人沒有被輾過……很多人被拋到空中」，此外，他還聽見3聲槍響。

科瓦爾斯基和母親立刻上前幫助受傷的民眾，他說，很多人的手臂或腿骨折，還有人頭部遭到重創。他在當地出生長大，「這是最和平的城鎮，大家都很友善。你永遠也不會預料到這裡發生這種事。」

警察局長湯普森（Daniel Thompson）透露，他們已經尋獲那輛紅色休旅車，並且確認了其中一名涉案人士的身分。稍早有報導指出，一名嫌犯已遭拘留，但可能還有2名嫌犯在逃，但此消息未獲證實。

►為什麼每餐都能減油80%？

ET快訊
大S「只見4次面」就結婚！　認定汪小菲：第一眼就知
快訊／板橋31歲騎士撞分隔島爆頭亡　酒測值爆表
超商店員遭刺死　口罩政策要調整？陳時中回應了
紙雕師揮刀「不知刺哪」！　超商店員死因曝
高端加打嗆「不然要怎樣」　陳時中認失言：講得不好
台股萬八「最後一顆珍珠」　達人點名這4檔可上車
NBA流血衝突！他被詹皇打爆「血流滿面」
30歲後還在超商打工「什麼心態」　網曝：打爆一堆傳產

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

馬斯克一秒變慈父！視訊會議曬萌娃　「X寶寶」狂揮手說嗨超吸睛

NHK報導彭帥最新動向　中國秒遮斷變成黑畫面

這帽子到底什麼顏色？　綠帽買回家變棕色「她走幾步又變紅的」

快訊／美威斯康辛州「聖誕遊行」休旅車衝撞人群　傳2死20多傷

休旅車衝進人群邊開槍影片曝！　威斯康辛州遊行隊伍多人受傷

《紐時》：剛果鈷礦美商退守　綠能資源戰中國占上風

歐洲實施防疫管制不平靜　荷比法國屬地爆警民衝突

車禍死者躺太平間冰櫃7小時　家屬認屍嚇壞：他還在呼吸

16歲女離家400公尺「疏忽1動作」　下秒翻車慘噴飛亡

中國宣布外交降級　立陶宛議員：只會增加反作用力

中職英雄救美！斷棒射向小龍女 隊長5秒神救援被讚爆：可以嫁了

鄧佳華不願被當丑角堅決離職！　連千毅下令封殺：違約金兩千萬

黃子佼.孟耿如寶寶性別揭曉..「是粉氣球」!　她遭氣球皮打臉超爆笑XD還先抱經紀人

八家將抓鬼！民宅裡抓到押出來　發現有狀況...樹林裡狂奔抓一堆

勸戴口罩遭刺殺店員最後身影曝　父親心碎：為何上個班就丟了命

花1個月終找到「卡石縫失蹤山友」　跑山獸見遺體嘆：不要忽略壞天氣

5千萬隻螃蟹大軍「爬滿地遷徙」　多到像假的！澳洲建橋封路18天

巷口竄機車！他急「跨線閃避」　逆衝對向車道...撞死無辜騎士

清大學霸上課不畫重點拒分心！　他揭K書4祕技：課後筆記才重要

2m蟒蛇把家貓吃掉！躲進天花板　專家徒手拉出「飼主看蛇肚心碎」

馬斯克一秒變慈父！視訊會議曬萌娃　「X寶寶」狂揮手說嗨超吸睛

NHK報導彭帥最新動向　中國秒遮斷變成黑畫面

這帽子到底什麼顏色？　綠帽買回家變棕色「她走幾步又變紅的」

快訊／美威斯康辛州「聖誕遊行」休旅車衝撞人群　傳2死20多傷

休旅車衝進人群邊開槍影片曝！　威斯康辛州遊行隊伍多人受傷

《紐時》：剛果鈷礦美商退守　綠能資源戰中國占上風

歐洲實施防疫管制不平靜　荷比法國屬地爆警民衝突

車禍死者躺太平間冰櫃7小時　家屬認屍嚇壞：他還在呼吸

16歲女離家400公尺「疏忽1動作」　下秒翻車慘噴飛亡

中國宣布外交降級　立陶宛議員：只會增加反作用力

民憂爆炸！北投焚化廠突噴「大量白煙」　廠方解釋：1爐管破裂

桃園移工餐廳業者未落實小黃卡檢查　警批「要錢不要命」

「沒公權力卻要代管防疫責任」宅神怒政府無能：超商店員超倒楣

1車搬2袋！好市多「黑五首日」羽絨被半小時被搶光　精品買氣低

詹皇遭驅逐！AD末節獨攬12分3火鍋2抄截　湖人逆轉活塞止3連敗

超夯85吋電視狂砍4萬！好市多「黑色購物節」優惠商品一次看

快訊／聚餐完酒駕返家！31歲騎士撞分隔島爆頭亡　酒測值破表

快訊／第15輪明開放預約！指揮中心下午2點說明

30歲以下年輕人瘋股市！新開戶人數居冠　台股逆轉年輕化

獨家／女兒也知道鷹眼和黑寡婦「那些事」？　傑瑞米雷納親口解答

大媽講電話太入迷...踩空落魚池 網歪樓：那個笑聲太魔性！

國際熱門新聞

16歲女坐車「疏忽1動作」　下秒翻車亡

車禍死者躺冰櫃7小時　家屬認屍嚇「還在呼吸」

彭帥與國際奧會主席視訊　稱一切安好

立陶宛總理：未和一中政策衝突

CNN：彭帥事件可能衝擊北京冬奧

彭帥事件延燒　五眼聯盟商討杯葛北京冬奧

國際網總：持續聯絡彭帥本人

棕熊闖進小7　店員慘叫40秒影片曝

中外交降級　立陶宛議員：只增加反作用力

馬斯克命令員工：3件事沒做到「馬上辭職」

休旅車衝撞遊行隊伍影片曝！　多人受傷

3姐弟吃完「同碗泡麵」後相繼死亡

高官爽吃「灑鹽哥」金箔牛排　小販慘被傳喚

大馬衛生官員接種後猝逝！混打疫苗品牌曝

更多熱門

相關新聞

休旅車衝撞遊行隊伍影片曝！　多人受傷

休旅車衝撞遊行隊伍影片曝！　多人受傷

美國「密爾瓦基哨兵日報」（Milwaukee Journal Sentinel）和其他當地媒體報導，一輛汽車今天在威斯康辛州沃基夏（Waukesha）衝入節日遊行隊伍中，造成多人受傷。

車禍死者躺冰櫃7小時　家屬認屍嚇「還在呼吸」

車禍死者躺冰櫃7小時　家屬認屍嚇「還在呼吸」

16歲女坐車「疏忽1動作」　下秒翻車亡

16歲女坐車「疏忽1動作」　下秒翻車亡

當街搶劫！9歲妹狂揍歹徒把他打跑

當街搶劫！9歲妹狂揍歹徒把他打跑

高雄男離奇「輾死自己」　相驗結果曝

高雄男離奇「輾死自己」　相驗結果曝

關鍵字：

北美要聞車禍遊行槍擊

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

快訊／大S、汪小菲協商離婚！

曾滿街穿「極度乾燥」外套！跌神壇關鍵曝

《我的祕密花園》歌手嫁總裁！淡出演藝圈9年宣布離婚

黑社會3寶人妻控「被迫淪法院高層玩物」

大S訴請離婚關鍵原因！汪小菲頻失控

印度神童預言4災難！同門女占星師點頭：這時恢復正常

冠軍跌破眼鏡！「懶癌末期患者」星座Top3

男猝死家中！爆肝月薪超傻眼

好市多「黑五首日」精選商品先看！

買鹹酥雞加點30元九層塔　他回家開袋看傻

野營半夜突感溫暖　他睜眼嚇一跳

男星才發文喊劇終！　5天後「突發胃出血離世」

烤肉店隔壁桌潮男穿未發售限量球鞋　抬頭一看是GD本人

30歲後仍在超商打工　是什麼心態

唐綺陽預告下週「又忙又累」！2類人恐有事件發生

更多

最夯影音

更多
中職英雄救美！斷棒射向小龍女 隊長5秒神救援被讚爆：可以嫁了

中職英雄救美！斷棒射向小龍女 隊長5秒神救援被讚爆：可以嫁了
鄧佳華不願被當丑角堅決離職！　連千毅下令封殺：違約金兩千萬

鄧佳華不願被當丑角堅決離職！　連千毅下令封殺：違約金兩千萬

黃子佼.孟耿如寶寶性別揭曉..「是粉氣球」!　她遭氣球皮打臉超爆笑XD還先抱經紀人

黃子佼.孟耿如寶寶性別揭曉..「是粉氣球」!　她遭氣球皮打臉超爆笑XD還先抱經紀人

八家將抓鬼！民宅裡抓到押出來　發現有狀況...樹林裡狂奔抓一堆

八家將抓鬼！民宅裡抓到押出來　發現有狀況...樹林裡狂奔抓一堆

勸戴口罩遭刺殺店員最後身影曝　父親心碎：為何上個班就丟了命

勸戴口罩遭刺殺店員最後身影曝　父親心碎：為何上個班就丟了命

熱門快報

《聲林之王3》重磅回歸！

《聲林之王3》重磅回歸！

12月起每周五晚間九點 《聲林之王3》ETtoday全平台首播

即時開箱賞屋 房市一手消息！

即時開箱賞屋 房市一手消息！

專家實境開箱賞屋分析，帶你一探究竟北中南房市，不能錯過的最新資訊都在這！

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

【雙11】1起狂歡購物節

【雙11】1起狂歡購物節

雙11來襲！寵物用品秒殺1元起，11元特殺商品接力上場，快鎖定毛毛商城，準時開搶！

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面