快訊／美威斯康辛州「聖誕遊行」休旅車衝撞人群　傳2死20多傷

BREAKING: Video shows car driving towards Christmas parade in Wisconsin at high speed; reports of many injured pic.twitter.com/sYoraF7Kj6

記者吳美依／綜合報導

美國威斯康辛州沃基夏（Waukesha）的聖誕遊行隊伍發生恐怖意外，當地時間21日下午4時40分過後不久，一輛休旅車衝撞遊行隊伍，據傳至少已經造成2人死亡，其中許多人為孩童，另外還有20多人受傷。目前已有十幾輛警車及救護車趕赴現場，參加者們也被疏散。

《福斯新聞》報導，19歲居民科瓦爾斯基（Brayden Kowalski）與家人參加遊行，卻突然看到一輛休旅車加速衝過人群，撞到許多人，「這些人沒有被輾過……很多人被拋到空中」，此外，他還聽見3聲槍響。

科瓦爾斯基和母親立刻上前幫助受傷的民眾，他說，很多人的手臂或腿骨折，還有人頭部遭到重創。他在當地出生長大，「這是最和平的城鎮，大家都很友善。你永遠也不會預料到這裡發生這種事。」

警察局長湯普森（Daniel Thompson）透露，他們已經尋獲那輛紅色休旅車，並且確認了其中一名涉案人士的身分。稍早有報導指出，一名嫌犯已遭拘留，但可能還有2名嫌犯在逃，但此消息未獲證實。

TRIGGER WARNING: DISTURBING VIDEOA viewer sent in horrifying video the moment a red SUV plowed through a crowd during the #Waukesha Holiday Parade. Its currently unclear how many people have been injured. Updates to come on @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/u6q10VgTJ1