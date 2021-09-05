　
飛機「直墜入河」畫面曝光！機身180度大翻轉　英國航空節表演喊卡

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

英國伯恩茅斯航空節（Bournemouth Air Festival）發生墜機意外，當天一架在空中表演的小型螺旋槳飛機突然故障，直接從空中墜落，飛行員奮力將避開附近的飯店和船隻，最後一頭栽入河中，整個機體還180度翻轉，落水的瞬間畫面也在網路上曝光。

根據《天空新聞》和《每日星報》報導，有一架輕型飛機4日在伯恩茅斯航空節表演時，突然引擎發生故障，當時在機上的兩名飛行員奮力調整機身，避開附近的一間飯店和河面上多艘船隻後，墜入普爾港（Poole Harbour）水面，從曝光的監視器畫面可以看到，整架機身墜河後，還180度翻轉，畫面相當驚人。

警方表示，兩名飛行員在墜河10秒後順利脫困，所以只有輕傷，目前正在醫院治療觀察；消防部門則說，當時的事故還引發了一起小火災。航空節主辦方則宣布，當天所有的飛行表演活動都先暫停，其餘活動仍照常舉行。

《宇宙人外信》：中英日韓四聲道，時事閒聊學單字★

SpotifyKKBOXSoundOnApple PodcastGoogle Podcast

