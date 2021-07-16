　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
3C家電 3C焦點 家電 筆電相機 手機平板 遊戲APP | 科技生活

史上最貴iPhone 13「發表會日期」曝光　最快這天出貨

▲▼網友貼出疑似新款iPhone 13顏色。（圖／翻攝推特／@Apple_Tomorrow）

▲爆料達人透露新款iPhone 13顏色。（圖／翻攝推特／@Apple_Tomorrow）

記者葉國吏／綜合報導　

蘋果公司（Apple Inc.）即將在9月推出史上最貴iPhone 13，有爆料達人發文透露發表會時間，並指出最會在同月24日出貨。

爆料達人@LeaksApplePro15日在推特上發文指出，蘋果發表會預計江在9/14日舉辦（台北時間為15日凌晨），而iPhone 13可以在17日進行預購、最快在24日出貨。

iPhone 13被外界視為史上最貴iPhone，預計會推出四款機型iPhone 13、iPhone 13 mini、iPhone 13 Pro、iPhone 13 Pro Max，並有2種新配色「日落金」以及「玫瑰金」。不過也有網友說，哪次iPhone售價不是史上最高。

 
ET快訊
斯洛伐克感謝台灣捐70萬口罩　贈台1萬劑疫苗
美眾院外委會通過抗中法案　駐美代表處有望正名
斯洛伐克1萬劑疫苗「捐給台灣」！　歐盟協助部分運輸費
雞排妹「被小三」王先生道歉！　認了：多年維持開放式交往

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

科技新鮮事隨時爆，按讚成為3C達人

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 3C家電最新 全站最新

史上最貴iPhone 13「發表會日期」曝光　最快這天出貨

微軟Windows 11動手玩：全新的6大亮點分享

Sony黑科技帶來全新仿人腦的處理器！OLED A80J防疫在家追劇、打game享受沉浸式體驗

病毒能停留在空中逾20分鐘！NHK研究員：利用風扇增加室內對流

24歲少年董！5千元滾出2億身價 研發防疫產品...全因「媽祖託夢」

顧病妻、跑夜車...疑似疲勞駕駛 台64貨車「翻落5米橋下」畫面曝

濾鏡開落！原鏡頭對比美顏相機 她臉小像瘦20KG狂讚：偉大發明

A女向雞排妹道歉！改口「沒有所謂小三正宮」　鄭家純決定告酸民：為什麼要因鬧劇被攻擊？

90年代經典跑車「變速箱故障」　只能向後退！網笑：運轉手之戀

綿羊們開飯啦！病毒式狂奔猛竄　大師空拍「進餐廳」成果頭皮麻了

癱瘓帥哥曝：大腦跟下面斷連結　輪椅族「性慾仍在」他曝解決方法

彰化勇消陳志帆殉職火場！靈車鳴笛繞行百位戰友忍淚敬禮

歐告去洗澡40分鐘出來沒看到爸　忘不掉流浪回憶店裡「放聲痛哭」

五堅情支援前線「媽媽亂入.求助女友」笑爆　鋒澤為了贏準備「鳥籠+水晶」超鬧事！

史上最貴iPhone 13「發表會日期」曝光　最快這天出貨

微軟Windows 11動手玩：全新的6大亮點分享

Sony黑科技帶來全新仿人腦的處理器！OLED A80J防疫在家追劇、打game享受沉浸式體驗

病毒能停留在空中逾20分鐘！NHK研究員：利用風扇增加室內對流

史上最貴iPhone 13「發表會日期」曝光　最快這天出貨

刷酸去口罩痘、粉刺林？皮膚科醫師教「酸類保養」正確使用法

熱帶擾動已有颱風強度「朝台灣接近」　強對流亂桃園以南

打完疫苗仍染疫！　辣妹主持人親曝Delta病毒多可怕

陳建仁33字批王鴻薇堂而皇之說謊　自曝國產疫苗試驗打到安慰劑

王鴻薇追打陳建仁！　質疑打安慰劑「特殊案例」：為何能提前解盲

斯洛伐克感謝台灣捐70萬口罩　贈台1萬劑疫苗

美眾院外委會通過抗中法案　駐美代表處有望正名

讚朱雲豪是天生射手　林冠綸：風格和周士淵很像

恐怖IG直播槍決！18歲網美姊妹花跪地撩髮　遭「行刑式爆頭」亡

6天沒洗臉「滿滿黑頭」猖狂冒出 全臉粉刺連根拔起...過程超療癒

3C家電熱門新聞

每招都超神！iPhone十大隱藏功能

Sony黑科技xOLED A80J！防疫在家享受沉浸式體驗

2021上半年無線耳機推薦

中華電推超高速2G寬頻上網低消3000元

微軟Windows 11的6大亮點動手玩

iPhone 13　傳新增2色系

在家也能擁有大自然體感！

三星未發表新機傳聞總整理

蘋果iPhone 13實機搶先看　「三大改變」曝

iPhone 13新色「寶寶藍」太美

iPhone「電池健康度」下降！達人揭3壞習慣最傷

Netflix下架犬夜叉等13部影片

iPad mini將迎來最大改版！

AirPods電量究竟怎麼看？　這 4 種方法及充電盒燈號一次解惑

更多熱門

關鍵字：

iPhone 13

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

一坨方正扁平貓黏路中！路人嚇哭

全球首度！「AZ混打莫德納」研究結果出爐

天堂M「台灣最強課長」曝光！玩3年花1.4億元

第二例！高雄男打莫德納晚上倒地亡

快訊／雞排妹「被小三」王先生道歉！

讚中央跟地方有做事！林勝東聽到「林昶佐」沉默6秒離開

福原愛成功甩不倫　日媒再爆「風向變了」驚人內幕

5000元消費券要來了？　行政院首鬆口回應

歐盟協助！斯洛伐克捐1萬疫苗給台灣

工具人夜店顧包包一整晚！惱怒性侵女神

陽明再爆「5000萬違約交割」！創歷史新高暴殺

「4生肖」中威力彩頭獎機率高！　買彩券最旺方位、時辰看這邊

裸女離奇卡20公分窄縫　消防傻眼

一張圖秒懂染疫風險　看電影竟高達8分

快訊／存股族注意！台灣大除息日敲定8月23日　現金殖利率約4.2％

更多

最夯影音

更多
24歲少年董！5千元滾出2億身價 研發防疫產品...全因「媽祖託夢」

24歲少年董！5千元滾出2億身價 研發防疫產品...全因「媽祖託夢」
顧病妻、跑夜車...疑似疲勞駕駛 台64貨車「翻落5米橋下」畫面曝

顧病妻、跑夜車...疑似疲勞駕駛 台64貨車「翻落5米橋下」畫面曝

濾鏡開落！原鏡頭對比美顏相機 她臉小像瘦20KG狂讚：偉大發明

濾鏡開落！原鏡頭對比美顏相機 她臉小像瘦20KG狂讚：偉大發明

A女向雞排妹道歉！改口「沒有所謂小三正宮」　鄭家純決定告酸民：為什麼要因鬧劇被攻擊？

A女向雞排妹道歉！改口「沒有所謂小三正宮」　鄭家純決定告酸民：為什麼要因鬧劇被攻擊？

90年代經典跑車「變速箱故障」　只能向後退！網笑：運轉手之戀

90年代經典跑車「變速箱故障」　只能向後退！網笑：運轉手之戀

熱門快報

《料理之王2》火熱上映中！

《料理之王2》火熱上映中！

每周五晚間9點鎖定《料理之王2》，王者爭霸精采上菜，請勿錯過！

四年一度地表上最強體育賽事看這裡

四年一度地表上最強體育賽事看這裡

ETtoday與你一起為選手加油！最即時！最多元！最豐富的新聞全在這裡！

各路專家即時開箱賞屋 掌握房市第一手消息！

各路專家即時開箱賞屋 掌握房市第一手消息！

專家實境開箱賞屋分析，帶你一探究竟北中南房市，不能錯過的最新資訊都在這！

新聞雲APP要你隨便花

新聞雲APP要你隨便花

2020年尾神加碼！看新聞送購物金和咖啡，再讓你用東森幣瞄準萬元獎品！

東森寵物險

東森寵物險

毛孩健保 寵物雲唯一推薦 不限醫療次數 免自負額 汪喵星人嚴選寵物險

【有獎】寫出疫情下的心聲

【有獎】寫出疫情下的心聲

疫情重創經濟，中小企業面臨倒閉，醫療崩壞在即！在動盪中，寫出屬於你的故事。

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面