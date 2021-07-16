史上最貴iPhone 13「發表會日期」曝光　最快這天出貨

▲爆料達人透露新款iPhone 13顏色。（圖／翻攝推特／@Apple_Tomorrow）
記者葉國吏／綜合報導
蘋果公司（Apple Inc.）即將在9月推出史上最貴iPhone 13，有爆料達人發文透露發表會時間，並指出最會在同月24日出貨。
爆料達人@LeaksApplePro15日在推特上發文指出，蘋果發表會預計江在9/14日舉辦（台北時間為15日凌晨），而iPhone 13可以在17日進行預購、最快在24日出貨。
iPhone 13被外界視為史上最貴iPhone，預計會推出四款機型iPhone 13、iPhone 13 mini、iPhone 13 Pro、iPhone 13 Pro Max，並有2種新配色「日落金」以及「玫瑰金」。不過也有網友說，哪次iPhone售價不是史上最高。
The Apple September event is currently scheduled for week 37.— LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) July 15, 2021
That is the 14th of September.
Preorders should happen on the 17th and shipments should start on the 24th.
