史上最貴iPhone 13「發表會日期」曝光　最快這天出貨

▲爆料達人透露新款iPhone 13顏色。（圖／翻攝推特／@Apple_Tomorrow）



記者葉國吏／綜合報導

蘋果公司（Apple Inc.）即將在9月推出史上最貴iPhone 13，有爆料達人發文透露發表會時間，並指出最會在同月24日出貨。

爆料達人@LeaksApplePro15日在推特上發文指出，蘋果發表會預計江在9/14日舉辦（台北時間為15日凌晨），而iPhone 13可以在17日進行預購、最快在24日出貨。

iPhone 13被外界視為史上最貴iPhone，預計會推出四款機型iPhone 13、iPhone 13 mini、iPhone 13 Pro、iPhone 13 Pro Max，並有2種新配色「日落金」以及「玫瑰金」。不過也有網友說，哪次iPhone售價不是史上最高。

The Apple September event is currently scheduled for week 37.

That is the 14th of September.

Preorders should happen on the 17th and shipments should start on the 24th.